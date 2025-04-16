People Are About to Ditch Denim Cut-Offs For the Casual Shorts Trend That's More 2025

Love it or hate it, shorts season is upon us. And while shorts can certainly be avoided and replaced with things like skirts or linen pants during the warmest part of the year, many of us choose to wear them, myself being one of them. I live in the South and tend to dress pretty casually for the most part, so shorts make a lot of sense for my life. But I'm over denim cut-offs, and each year, I search for alternative casual shorts styles to add to my summer wardrobe. And right in time, Hailey Bieber just wore a pair.

While out in L.A. earlier this week, Bieber was spotted wearing the casual shorts trend that It girls such as herself love: athletic shorts. But they don't wear them as they would for a visit to the gym, as she expertly displayed. The fashion-person way to style them is with unexpected pieces that are far less casual than the shorts. In Bieber's case, she wore her short black dolphin-hem running shorts with a leather bomber jacket (the jacket trend of the season), socks, and black leather loafers. It's an outfit worth replicating if you ask me, and it'll certainly tempt people to swap their trusty denim cut-offs (for now, at least) for a pair of cool athletic shorts. Keep scrolling to shop some of my favorites of the latter.

(Image credit: Flash/Backgrid)

On Hailey Bieber: Jil Sander Black Leather Loafers ($1250)

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Hailey Bieber: The Row bag; Jil Sander Black Leather Loafers ($1250)

Shop Editor-Approved Athletic Shorts

