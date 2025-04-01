I Just Found the Linen Pants Chic Women in New York, Paris, and L.A. Will Be Wearing All Summer

As ubiquitous as linen pants become when the first signs of warmer weather creep up, not just any version will do. There's a significant gap between good linen pants and bad ones, and I'll happily admit that I'm their biggest critic. They can't be sheer, but I hate it when they're heavy or dense. (If that's the case, why even wear linen?) They must be 100% linen—any blends with a fabric like linen automatically change the look and feel of the material—but can't be shockingly expensive since they're summer pants and, therefore, are often worn in warm, sweaty weather. Plus, I'm constantly in the grass or sand when wearing them, and you can't do that when you've spent $500 on a pair of trousers. All that's to say when I find a great pair of linen pants that checks off my many boxes, I get excited about it, and when I'm excited about something, I tell everyone.

Case in point: Reformation's new Vida Linen Low-Rise Pants, which come in four color options and do everything I want linen pants to do. They're 100% linen, can be machine washed (in cold water and then hung to dry), and have a cool, low rise and tailored but not-too-tight fit that feels modern and perfect for the warm seasons ahead. Black is an absolute must, but Ref also released them in a butter-yellow option that's especially on-trend for 2025. There's also a classic oat-like colorway that has a matching waistcoat for anyone who falls easily for a matching set. What more could you want?

Fellow picky linen-pant lovers, you know what to do. Scroll down to start shopping.

Reformation Vida Linen Low Rise Pant $198 SHOP NOW

Reformation Vida Linen Low Rise Pant $198 SHOP NOW

Reformation Vida Linen Low Rise Pant $198 SHOP NOW

Shop more Reformation new arrivals:

Reformation Wren Knit Top $58 SHOP NOW Stop buying boring tank tops when you can have this '90s, Rachel Green–esque alternative. It's too good.

Reformation Terra Sneaker $198 SHOP NOW These also come in burgundy, baby blue, and tan suede. Gotta catch 'em all.

Reformation Andy Oversized Linen Shirt $128 SHOP NOW I buy at least one of these every summer.

Reformation Diego Mid Rise Baggy Utility Jeans $198 SHOP NOW Say yes to white carpenter jeans, even if they will likely get stained and dirty from on-the-go cappuccinos and long outdoor dinners this summer.

Reformation Remi Knit Dress $178 SHOP NOW If you, too, have dozens of summer weddings to attend, here's a perfect dress for at least three of them.

Reformation Parker Pump $298 SHOP NOW Forget baby blue. These baby-pink, round-toe heels are far superior.

Reformation Reese Cashmere Tank $148 SHOP NOW Sorry, but I wear cashmere all year round.

Reformation Kelsey Knit Dress $128 SHOP NOW Meet the Carrie Bradshaw dress of my dreams. You know the one. Just add a Gucci bag and some Ray-Ban Aviators.

Reformation Jessie Thong Sandal $128 SHOP NOW It's time to finally admit that you like flip-flops. Going the leather route elevates this former beach-only sandals, allowing you to style them with dresses, trousers, and more.

Reformation Willa Two Piece $298 SHOP NOW This set makes me want to book a flight to the South of France and carry a basket bag around to pick lavender or something.

Reformation Anita Linen Vest $148 SHOP NOW A perfect match for the aforementioned low-rise linen pants.

Reformation Ashlyn Top $168 SHOP NOW I imagine this strapless, sculptural top being paired with a cream column skirt and black pumps for a night out at the opera.

Reformation Sofia Tote $498 SHOP NOW Well, this bag won't stay in stock for long. I can tell you that.

Reformation Joanne Cotton Cardigan $148 SHOP NOW A timeless choice.

Reformation Palmer Cropped Knit Pant $148 SHOP NOW Throw on a fitted white tee, some black kitten heels, and a car coat. Done.

Reformation Tina Ballet Flat $198 SHOP NOW I live in ballet flats even more than flip-flops in the spring and summer.

Reformation Vea Dress $178 SHOP NOW If it's chilly, keep a cashmere sweater tied around your waist for emergencies.

Reformation Dela Two Piece $498 SHOP NOW This two-piece is a sellout waiting to happen.

Reformation Jax Stretch High Rise Straight Jeans $168 SHOP NOW Jeans are slowly but surely getting slimmer. How do we feel?

Reformation Kyla Boat Shoe $268 SHOP NOW *Books boat trip.*

Reformation Faye Linen Top $168 SHOP NOW An easy linen top like this one will end up getting so much wear. Trust me.