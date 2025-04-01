I Just Found the Linen Pants Chic Women in New York, Paris, and L.A. Will Be Wearing All Summer
As ubiquitous as linen pants become when the first signs of warmer weather creep up, not just any version will do. There's a significant gap between good linen pants and bad ones, and I'll happily admit that I'm their biggest critic. They can't be sheer, but I hate it when they're heavy or dense. (If that's the case, why even wear linen?) They must be 100% linen—any blends with a fabric like linen automatically change the look and feel of the material—but can't be shockingly expensive since they're summer pants and, therefore, are often worn in warm, sweaty weather. Plus, I'm constantly in the grass or sand when wearing them, and you can't do that when you've spent $500 on a pair of trousers. All that's to say when I find a great pair of linen pants that checks off my many boxes, I get excited about it, and when I'm excited about something, I tell everyone.
Case in point: Reformation's new Vida Linen Low-Rise Pants, which come in four color options and do everything I want linen pants to do. They're 100% linen, can be machine washed (in cold water and then hung to dry), and have a cool, low rise and tailored but not-too-tight fit that feels modern and perfect for the warm seasons ahead. Black is an absolute must, but Ref also released them in a butter-yellow option that's especially on-trend for 2025. There's also a classic oat-like colorway that has a matching waistcoat for anyone who falls easily for a matching set. What more could you want?
Fellow picky linen-pant lovers, you know what to do. Scroll down to start shopping.
Shop more Reformation new arrivals:
Stop buying boring tank tops when you can have this '90s, Rachel Green–esque alternative. It's too good.
These also come in burgundy, baby blue, and tan suede. Gotta catch 'em all.
Say yes to white carpenter jeans, even if they will likely get stained and dirty from on-the-go cappuccinos and long outdoor dinners this summer.
If you, too, have dozens of summer weddings to attend, here's a perfect dress for at least three of them.
Meet the Carrie Bradshaw dress of my dreams. You know the one. Just add a Gucci bag and some Ray-Ban Aviators.
It's time to finally admit that you like flip-flops. Going the leather route elevates this former beach-only sandals, allowing you to style them with dresses, trousers, and more.
This set makes me want to book a flight to the South of France and carry a basket bag around to pick lavender or something.
I imagine this strapless, sculptural top being paired with a cream column skirt and black pumps for a night out at the opera.
Throw on a fitted white tee, some black kitten heels, and a car coat. Done.
I live in ballet flats even more than flip-flops in the spring and summer.
If it's chilly, keep a cashmere sweater tied around your waist for emergencies.
Jeans are slowly but surely getting slimmer. How do we feel?
An easy linen top like this one will end up getting so much wear. Trust me.
I have the Patrizia Bag in green suede and have probably never gotten more compliments on anything. It fits everything and looks shockingly expensive—like $5000 expensive.
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.
-
The 10 Things Everyone With Good Taste Will Buy This April
Your monthly shopping list.
By Allyson Payer
-
I Give It a Week Before Everyone With Taste Is Wearing This Elegant Pant Trend
Don't take it from me—take it from Hailey Bieber.
By Eliza Huber
-
I Know a Viral Item When I See One, and This $90 Zara Barn Jacket Set Off All My Alarm Bells
Shop, don't snooze.
By Eliza Huber
-
This Is Your Last Chance to Shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale—31 Chic Finds Not to Miss
So good even Levi's jeans are on sale.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Classic Style Is My Default, But I'm Buying These 7 Trendy Items Anyway
Call me curious.
By Allyson Payer
-
Tired of Jeans? We Are Too—Here's What We're Wearing Instead This Spring
Chic and comfortable.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
7 Easy Yet Elevated Spring Outfit Ideas to Wear on Repeat
Get stylishly ready in a snap.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Look, If I Were You, I'd Buy These 42 Upscale Nordstrom, Zara, and J.Crew Items Before Anyone Else
They're too good.
By Nikki Chwatt