I Just Found the Linen Pants Chic Women in New York, Paris, and L.A. Will Be Wearing All Summer

As ubiquitous as linen pants become when the first signs of warmer weather creep up, not just any version will do. There's a significant gap between good linen pants and bad ones, and I'll happily admit that I'm their biggest critic. They can't be sheer, but I hate it when they're heavy or dense. (If that's the case, why even wear linen?) They must be 100% linen—any blends with a fabric like linen automatically change the look and feel of the material—but can't be shockingly expensive since they're summer pants and, therefore, are often worn in warm, sweaty weather. Plus, I'm constantly in the grass or sand when wearing them, and you can't do that when you've spent $500 on a pair of trousers. All that's to say when I find a great pair of linen pants that checks off my many boxes, I get excited about it, and when I'm excited about something, I tell everyone.

Case in point: Reformation's new Vida Linen Low-Rise Pants, which come in four color options and do everything I want linen pants to do. They're 100% linen, can be machine washed (in cold water and then hung to dry), and have a cool, low rise and tailored but not-too-tight fit that feels modern and perfect for the warm seasons ahead. Black is an absolute must, but Ref also released them in a butter-yellow option that's especially on-trend for 2025. There's also a classic oat-like colorway that has a matching waistcoat for anyone who falls easily for a matching set. What more could you want?

Fellow picky linen-pant lovers, you know what to do. Scroll down to start shopping.

Vida Linen Low Rise Pant
Vida Linen Low Rise Pant
Vida Linen Low Rise Pant
Shop more Reformation new arrivals:

Wren Knit Top
Reformation
Wren Knit Top

Stop buying boring tank tops when you can have this '90s, Rachel Green–esque alternative. It's too good.

Reformation, Terra Sneaker
Reformation
Terra Sneaker

These also come in burgundy, baby blue, and tan suede. Gotta catch 'em all.

Andy Oversized Linen Shirt
Reformation
Andy Oversized Linen Shirt

I buy at least one of these every summer.

Diego Mid Rise Baggy Utility Jeans
Reformation
Diego Mid Rise Baggy Utility Jeans

Say yes to white carpenter jeans, even if they will likely get stained and dirty from on-the-go cappuccinos and long outdoor dinners this summer.

Remi Knit Dress
Reformation
Remi Knit Dress

If you, too, have dozens of summer weddings to attend, here's a perfect dress for at least three of them.

Parker Pump
Reformation
Parker Pump

Forget baby blue. These baby-pink, round-toe heels are far superior.

Reese Cashmere Tank
Reformation
Reese Cashmere Tank

Sorry, but I wear cashmere all year round.

Kelsey Knit Dress
Reformation
Kelsey Knit Dress

Meet the Carrie Bradshaw dress of my dreams. You know the one. Just add a Gucci bag and some Ray-Ban Aviators.

Jessie Thong Sandal
Reformation
Jessie Thong Sandal

It's time to finally admit that you like flip-flops. Going the leather route elevates this former beach-only sandals, allowing you to style them with dresses, trousers, and more.

Willa Two Piece
Reformation
Willa Two Piece

This set makes me want to book a flight to the South of France and carry a basket bag around to pick lavender or something.

Anita Linen Vest
Reformation
Anita Linen Vest

A perfect match for the aforementioned low-rise linen pants.

Ashlyn Top
Reformation
Ashlyn Top

I imagine this strapless, sculptural top being paired with a cream column skirt and black pumps for a night out at the opera.

Sofia Tote
Reformation
Sofia Tote

Well, this bag won't stay in stock for long. I can tell you that.

Joanne Cotton Cardigan
Reformation
Joanne Cotton Cardigan

A timeless choice.

Palmer Cropped Knit Pant
Reformation
Palmer Cropped Knit Pant

Throw on a fitted white tee, some black kitten heels, and a car coat. Done.

Tina Ballet Flat
Reformation
Tina Ballet Flat

I live in ballet flats even more than flip-flops in the spring and summer.

Vea Dress
Reformation
Vea Dress

If it's chilly, keep a cashmere sweater tied around your waist for emergencies.

Dela Two Piece
Reformation
Dela Two Piece

This two-piece is a sellout waiting to happen.

Jax Stretch High Rise Straight Jeans
Reformation
Jax Stretch High Rise Straight Jeans

Jeans are slowly but surely getting slimmer. How do we feel?

Kyla Boat Shoe
Reformation
Kyla Boat Shoe

*Books boat trip.*

Faye Linen Top
Reformation
Faye Linen Top

An easy linen top like this one will end up getting so much wear. Trust me.

Oversized Patrizia Bag
Reformation
Oversized Patrizia Bag

I have the Patrizia Bag in green suede and have probably never gotten more compliments on anything. It fits everything and looks shockingly expensive—like $5000 expensive.

Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.

