Looking Chic at the Airport in 2025 Means Wearing This Shoe Trend With Straight-Leg Jeans

There are two kinds of people: those who travel in leggings or drawstring pants, and those who wear jeans to the airport. I'm definitely the former—I just can't get comfortable wearing denim for hours. But I do envy the people who can. And if that's you, don't worry, you're in good company. Fashion people like Margot Robbie are on board, recently pairing jeans with chunky ankle boots.
Robbie, the actress in the upcoming film A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, was spotted at JFK Airport in NYC this weekend wearing a Yankees baseball cap, an army green jacket, a cropped black tee, straight-leg jeans, and chunky ankle boots. She carried a slouchy leather bag on her shoulder and held two Away suitcases in her hands.
On Margot Robbie: Away luggage
The key point is her shoe choice—practical for walking and stylish for making a fashion statement. The chunky, cushioned sole likely offered support and comfort while standing in the security line and walking to the gate, while the sleek leather design with contrasting yellow stitching added flair and interest to the look. Plus, the ankle design paired perfectly under the straight-leg hem. That said, if you're looking for a fresh shoe style to go with your jeans the next time you jet off, take notes from Robbie and reach for chunky ankle boots. For those who don't own a pair, keep scrolling to shop the best styles.
Get the Look
Old Navy
Canvas Barn Jacket
Style with a white tank, dark-wash jeans, and leather pointed-toe slingback heels.
H&M
Fitted T-Shirt
A wardrobe essential.
madewell
The Longline Straight Jean
If you love the Khaite Danielle Jeans, make these your next denim purchase.
Dr Martens
2976 Smooth Leather Platform Chelsea Boots
Sleek.
COACH
Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 28
Who What Wear editors won't ever stop recommending this Coach bag. It's timeless, versatile, and elegant.
Shop Chunky Ankle Boots
Sam Edelman
Laguna Boots
I don't want to tell you what to do, but you do need to get a pair of chocolate brown suede boots for the fall.
Dolce Vita
Simaya H2o Waterproof Platform Booties
The tight sock-like ankle design will pair perfectly with maxi dresses and jeans.
The Row
Zip Platform Booties
These booties have been popular for years and still sell out every fall.
Vagabond Shoemakers
Tara Chelsea Boots
As a five-foot woman, I could use the extra height from this flatform.
GANNI
Paneled Recycled-Leather Chelsea Boots
Insiders always come back to Ganni for its sophisticated boots.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.