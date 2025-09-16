Looking Chic at the Airport in 2025 Means Wearing This Shoe Trend With Straight-Leg Jeans

(Image credit: Backgrid)
There are two kinds of people: those who travel in leggings or drawstring pants, and those who wear jeans to the airport. I'm definitely the former—I just can't get comfortable wearing denim for hours. But I do envy the people who can. And if that's you, don't worry, you're in good company. Fashion people like Margot Robbie are on board, recently pairing jeans with chunky ankle boots.

Robbie, the actress in the upcoming film A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, was spotted at JFK Airport in NYC this weekend wearing a Yankees baseball cap, an army green jacket, a cropped black tee, straight-leg jeans, and chunky ankle boots. She carried a slouchy leather bag on her shoulder and held two Away suitcases in her hands.

Margot Robbie wears a yankees baseball cap, green shirt, blue straight-leg jeans, black ankle boots, a black shoulder bag and carries away luggage.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Margot Robbie: Away luggage

The key point is her shoe choice—practical for walking and stylish for making a fashion statement. The chunky, cushioned sole likely offered support and comfort while standing in the security line and walking to the gate, while the sleek leather design with contrasting yellow stitching added flair and interest to the look. Plus, the ankle design paired perfectly under the straight-leg hem. That said, if you're looking for a fresh shoe style to go with your jeans the next time you jet off, take notes from Robbie and reach for chunky ankle boots. For those who don't own a pair, keep scrolling to shop the best styles.

