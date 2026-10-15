It’s true that Hailey Bieber can sell us anything: a phone case exclusively designed to hold lip balms, blush sticks so tiny they can fit into your pocket, a pair of loose-cut baggy jeans. However, for her latest endeavour, which is no doubt bound to be another commercial success, the Rhode Beauty founder has returned to her roots. Teaming up with British activewear brand Adanola, which has previously worked with the likes of Kendall Jenner and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, the brand has revealed a 23-piece capsule collection designed exclusively with Bieber.
Earlier this month, Bieber herself teased the collaboration when she took to TikTok to film a video of herself sewing a pair of pointe shoes. Now, almost a decade after she last performed as a classical ballerina, she has stepped up to the barre for the accompanying campaign. For the uninitiated, Bieber trained as a dancer throughout her entire childhood and teenage years. She eventually hung up the tutu in favour of sleek Saint Laurent blazers as she began her professional modelling career. However, as the collection confirms, her love for the performing art runs deep.
The pieces themselves are deeply entrenched in the styling cues adopted by ballet dancers throughout their training. It’s less of the hauntingly beautiful costumes Rodarte made for Natalie Portman in the Black Swan and more Julia Stiles whilst auditioning for Juilliard in Save the Last Dance. Her highly considered personal style comes through the fold, with the brand confirming that the rehearsal studio was their primary source of inspiration.
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“It's rooted in the instinctive way dancers layer, adapt and personalise their uniforms,” Adanola wrote in a press release. “Hailey's own history of creating looks—rolling and ruching trousers, cutting tights into bolero tops and cropping sweaters—became a driving [force] for the collection,” the brand adds.
Now available to shop, I had the exclusive opportunity to try the collection on before its official launch. Though my athletic aptitude begins and ends at my ability to do a short spine stretch in my Reformer Pilates classes, I was genuinely impressed with the way this collection felt authentically fit for movement.
Oftentimes, fashion figures will simply add their names to pre-existing pairs of leggings and call it a day, but these pieces felt like an extension of someone’s wardrobe who lived and breathed movement, in every form. Plus, as someone regularly caught in the crosshairs of paparazzi, Bieber knows all too well how looking good translates to feeling good, too. These pieces aren’t just made to be seen in, however. Though, of course, you simply could wear these whilst running errands and still look meticulously put together. However, if you plan on actually working out in them, you’ll be pleasantly surprised to hear that they’re not just made for appearances, too.
So, without further ado, scroll through to read my honest review of the Adanola x Hailey Bieber collection.
Shop the Hailey Bieber x Adanola Collection:
Adanola
Scoop Back Short Sleeve Top
Adanola
Ultimate Leggings
Adanola
Crop Sleeve V-Neck Top
Adanola
Cross Back Seam Detail Bra
Adanola
Fold Over Gathered Yoga Pants
Adanola
Cross Back Seam Detail Tank Top
Adanola
Funnel Neck Polar Fleece
Adanola
Modal Overlay Wrap Trouser
Adanola
Modal Slash Neck Top
Adanola
Crop Shorts
What Does the Hailey Bieber x Adanola Collection Look Like?
The collection is made up of 23 pieces, ranging from bike shorts to yoga pants and tank tops with sweetheart necklines and thick straps. The colour palette is what you’d expect for something inspired by ballet, with quite a lot of slipper pinks, dusty light blues and deep blacks and chocolate browns. The outerwear offering is quite considered, too, with ribbed zip-ups in burnt beiges to fleecy zip-ups in muted mauves.
The pièce de résistance, however, has to be the loungewear. Designed for low-intensity days, these styles include yoga pants with a foldover waistband and low-back long-sleeve tops. In saying that, my favourite items were the styling accessories, including the chunky leg warmers and the sweet knitted bolero. I might have no need for these in my day-to-day life; they did make me feel like Misty Copeland when wearing them. (Read: One of the world’s greatest Prima ballerinas and the American Ballet Theatre’s first Black female principal dancer.)
Is the Hailey Bieber x Adanola Collection Worth It?
Yes, the Hailey Bieber x Adanola collection is worth it! The fabric is durable and designed to move with you, whilst also feeling incredibly trend-led, making them a worthy addition to any activewear drawer. Even wearing sample sizes—I tried on a size S when I typically take a size M—these items felt really stretchy and comfortable, whilst still maintaining that signature compression effect that Adanola is known for.
The pieces are also unlike anything you can find currently on the market. The flared yoga pants feature ruching through the knee, for instance, and the ballet tops are designed with contrasting piping that gives those styles a more intentional edge. Plus, with a co-sign from Bieber, you know these items are guaranteed for quality. After all, she’s never put a foot wrong when it comes to lending her name to other brands.
How to Shop the Hailey Bieber X Adanola Collection:
The Hailey Bieber x Adanola collection is currently available online at Adanola. However, you can shop the key pieces and Who What Wear UK’s favourites (before they sell out!) above.
Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's SEO Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be found trawling vintage boutiques and hunting down the city's best dirty martini.