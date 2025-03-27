Zara Is Always One-Step Ahead of the High Street—7 Major Spring/Summer Trends They've Already Perfected

Zara really knows how to tease us. They’ve got their finger on the pulse of the biggest trends , and at the first sight of the changing of the season, they drip-feed us the goods. It’s no wonder we lean on them time and time again for the latest in classic, timeless and elegant pieces at purse-friendly prices to update our capsule wardrobes year-round.

I, for one, am ready for some wardrobe switch-ups— the daffodils are out, the sunnies are on and the days are getting longer (thank you, sunshine). There’s that heart-warming feeling in the air that compels me to make some intentional changes in my day-to-day attire. Don’t get me wrong, I still want to remain chic and put-together, but with the ever-so-slight increase in temperature, I want to lighten the layers, brighten the tones and spark a little bit of joy in my looks.

If you’re feeling this way inclined too, you may consider adopting some of the colours du jour such as butter yellow and powder pink. Investing in some lighter weight accessories such as woven bags and suede shoes , and if you’re feeling extra brave, perhaps beating the fash-pack to the high summer vibes of boho-chic (yes, it’s back!). If all else fails and the weather dictates the total opposite, the rising trend of the cropped trench will no-doubt have your back covered.

So without further ado, let me show you my pick of Zara’s latest edit, a selection which is not only spot on for now, but will make for great additions to your wardrobe for years to come.

BUTTERY GOODNESS

ZARA Zw Collection Cotton Jacket £80 SHOP NOW A butter-toned jacket you will reach for everyday.

ZARA Midi Dress With Belt £50 SHOP NOW A great smart option for this spring colour trend.

ZARA Multi-Way Contrast Piping Long Shirt £30 SHOP NOW Such a classic shape and soft tone. This will see you through summer and beyond.

ZARA Textured Knit Polo Collar Jacket £30 SHOP NOW I love a light polo for spring. This is a vibrant take on the butter hue of now.

JET-SET DREAMING

ZARA Printed Blouse - Limited Edition £70 SHOP NOW Pair with loose trousers or baby blue denim for the ultimate boho feeling.

ZARA Limited Edition Printed Top £70 SHOP NOW I love the rich burgundy tones to this blouse, and of course the matching skirt.

ZARA Limited Edition Longline Blouse £80 SHOP NOW The semi-sheer fabric is super chic for layering. All black and silver accents is the way to go.

ZARA Printed Dress - Limited Edition £149 SHOP NOW The perfect prairie dress. Toughen it up with studded leather accessories.

SPRING KNITS

ZARA Contrast Knit Cardigan £60 SHOP NOW This chunky weave linen-blend knit is perfect for sunnier days at home or abroad.

ZARA Fade Print Knit Sweater £36 SHOP NOW Just add a bikini, denim and thong sandals and you're onto a winner.

ZARA Plain Knit Wool Cardigan £36 SHOP NOW Pair with the matching tank for intentional ease. Super chic!

ZARA Rustic Knit Cardigan £36 SHOP NOW I love the biscuit tone of this knit and the rustic brown buttons.

POWDER PINK

ZARA Strapless Jumpsuit £50 SHOP NOW A sure statement for wedding guest season.

ZARA Zw Collection Twill Jacket £70 SHOP NOW Sugary sweet but timelessly chic. Partner with the corresponding jeans and burgundy shoes for the ultimate vibe.

ZARA Short Tulle Volume Dress £40 SHOP NOW Another fabulous take on the trend, positively made for summer events.

ZARA 100% Wool Ribbed Polo Neck Jacket £36 SHOP NOW I love the idea of pairing this with white denim and sling-back kitten heels.

CROPPED TRENCHES

ZARA Zw Collection Short Trench Coat £80 SHOP NOW The minimal lines make this trench look super elevated.

ZARA Zw Collection Water-Repellent Trench Coat £70 SHOP NOW Rich burgundy will alway be on the money.

ZARA Short Double-Breasted Jacket £50 SHOP NOW I love the heritage details to this mini trench. A modern classic.

ZARA Short Double-Breasted Jacket £50 SHOP NOW The navy version gives me Kendall Jenner energy.

BRAIDED BAGS

ZARA Woven Tote Bag £70 SHOP NOW XXL bags are so it right now. This woven tote comes in choccy-brown and beige.

ZARA Woven Clutch £50 SHOP NOW A fab evening or event bag. I love the classy gold clasp.

ZARA Braided Bucket Bag £60 SHOP NOW Made for spring weekending.

ZARA Mini Bag With Metal Handle £30 SHOP NOW A mini option is always a good idea for essentials-only moments.

TOFFEE SUEDE

ZARA Split Suede Slingback Shoes With Straps £50 SHOP NOW A strappy sling-back in a beige-toned suede is set to be my go-to shoe this summer.

ZARA Split Suede Heeled Sandals £40 SHOP NOW This block heel glides on with ease. I love this simple vintage feel.

ZARA Split Suede Platform Wedges £60 SHOP NOW Chunky platforms are on track to make their SS25 comeback.

ZARA Split Suede Slingback Heels £50 SHOP NOW These read as way more expensive than they actually are. I love a sharp-toed stiletto.