Zara Is Always One-Step Ahead of the High Street—7 Major Spring/Summer Trends They've Already Perfected
Zara really knows how to tease us. They’ve got their finger on the pulse of the biggest trends , and at the first sight of the changing of the season, they drip-feed us the goods. It’s no wonder we lean on them time and time again for the latest in classic, timeless and elegant pieces at purse-friendly prices to update our capsule wardrobes year-round.
I, for one, am ready for some wardrobe switch-ups— the daffodils are out, the sunnies are on and the days are getting longer (thank you, sunshine). There’s that heart-warming feeling in the air that compels me to make some intentional changes in my day-to-day attire. Don’t get me wrong, I still want to remain chic and put-together, but with the ever-so-slight increase in temperature, I want to lighten the layers, brighten the tones and spark a little bit of joy in my looks.
If you’re feeling this way inclined too, you may consider adopting some of the colours du jour such as butter yellow and powder pink. Investing in some lighter weight accessories such as woven bags and suede shoes , and if you’re feeling extra brave, perhaps beating the fash-pack to the high summer vibes of boho-chic (yes, it’s back!). If all else fails and the weather dictates the total opposite, the rising trend of the cropped trench will no-doubt have your back covered.
So without further ado, let me show you my pick of Zara’s latest edit, a selection which is not only spot on for now, but will make for great additions to your wardrobe for years to come.
BUTTERY GOODNESS
Such a classic shape and soft tone. This will see you through summer and beyond.
I love a light polo for spring. This is a vibrant take on the butter hue of now.
JET-SET DREAMING
Pair with loose trousers or baby blue denim for the ultimate boho feeling.
I love the rich burgundy tones to this blouse, and of course the matching skirt.
The semi-sheer fabric is super chic for layering. All black and silver accents is the way to go.
The perfect prairie dress. Toughen it up with studded leather accessories.
SPRING KNITS
This chunky weave linen-blend knit is perfect for sunnier days at home or abroad.
Pair with the matching tank for intentional ease. Super chic!
POWDER PINK
Sugary sweet but timelessly chic. Partner with the corresponding jeans and burgundy shoes for the ultimate vibe.
Another fabulous take on the trend, positively made for summer events.
I love the idea of pairing this with white denim and sling-back kitten heels.
CROPPED TRENCHES
I love the heritage details to this mini trench. A modern classic.
The navy version gives me Kendall Jenner energy.
BRAIDED BAGS
XXL bags are so it right now. This woven tote comes in choccy-brown and beige.
TOFFEE SUEDE
A strappy sling-back in a beige-toned suede is set to be my go-to shoe this summer.
This block heel glides on with ease. I love this simple vintage feel.
These read as way more expensive than they actually are. I love a sharp-toed stiletto.
Sophie Robyn Watson is a London-based style editor with over 10 years of experience in the fashion, luxury and retail industries. She has worked at esteemed companies such as WGSN, ASOS, LFW, Alexander McQueen and GANNI. After graduating with a first-class honours degree in Fashion Promotion & Imaging, she moved into the luxury editorial sector with a focus on menswear, firstly at Wallpaper* and later Mr Porter, where she worked her way up from Fashion Assistant to become Fashion Editor. At Mr Porter, she worked on global marketing shoots, celebrity profiles and luxury shopping edits. In her role as Who What Wear UK’s Acting Fashion Editor, Sophie is chiefly interested in celebrating new and emerging brands that the cool-girls ought to know now.
