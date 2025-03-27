Zara Is Always One-Step Ahead of the High Street—7 Major Spring/Summer Trends They've Already Perfected

Zara really knows how to tease us. They’ve got their finger on the pulse of the biggest trends , and at the first sight of the changing of the season, they drip-feed us the goods. It’s no wonder we lean on them time and time again for the latest in classic, timeless and elegant pieces at purse-friendly prices to update our capsule wardrobes year-round.

I, for one, am ready for some wardrobe switch-ups— the daffodils are out, the sunnies are on and the days are getting longer (thank you, sunshine). There’s that heart-warming feeling in the air that compels me to make some intentional changes in my day-to-day attire. Don’t get me wrong, I still want to remain chic and put-together, but with the ever-so-slight increase in temperature, I want to lighten the layers, brighten the tones and spark a little bit of joy in my looks.

If you’re feeling this way inclined too, you may consider adopting some of the colours du jour such as butter yellow and powder pink. Investing in some lighter weight accessories such as woven bags and suede shoes , and if you’re feeling extra brave, perhaps beating the fash-pack to the high summer vibes of boho-chic (yes, it’s back!). If all else fails and the weather dictates the total opposite, the rising trend of the cropped trench will no-doubt have your back covered.

So without further ado, let me show you my pick of Zara’s latest edit, a selection which is not only spot on for now, but will make for great additions to your wardrobe for years to come.

BUTTERY GOODNESS

Zw Collection Cotton Jacket
ZARA
Zw Collection Cotton Jacket

A butter-toned jacket you will reach for everyday.

Midi Dress With Belt
ZARA
Midi Dress With Belt

A great smart option for this spring colour trend.

Multi-Way Contrast Piping Long Shirt
ZARA
Multi-Way Contrast Piping Long Shirt

Such a classic shape and soft tone. This will see you through summer and beyond.

Textured Knit Polo Collar Jacket
ZARA
Textured Knit Polo Collar Jacket

I love a light polo for spring. This is a vibrant take on the butter hue of now.

JET-SET DREAMING

Printed Blouse - Limited Edition
ZARA
Printed Blouse - Limited Edition

Pair with loose trousers or baby blue denim for the ultimate boho feeling.

Limited Edition Printed Top
ZARA
Limited Edition Printed Top

I love the rich burgundy tones to this blouse, and of course the matching skirt.

Limited Edition Longline Blouse
ZARA
Limited Edition Longline Blouse

The semi-sheer fabric is super chic for layering. All black and silver accents is the way to go.

Printed Dress - Limited Edition
ZARA
Printed Dress - Limited Edition

The perfect prairie dress. Toughen it up with studded leather accessories.

SPRING KNITS

Contrast Knit Cardigan
ZARA
Contrast Knit Cardigan

This chunky weave linen-blend knit is perfect for sunnier days at home or abroad.

Fade Print Knit Sweater
ZARA
Fade Print Knit Sweater

Just add a bikini, denim and thong sandals and you're onto a winner.

Plain Knit Wool Cardigan
ZARA
Plain Knit Wool Cardigan

Pair with the matching tank for intentional ease. Super chic!

Rustic Knit Cardigan
ZARA
Rustic Knit Cardigan

I love the biscuit tone of this knit and the rustic brown buttons.

POWDER PINK

Strapless Jumpsuit
ZARA
Strapless Jumpsuit

A sure statement for wedding guest season.

Zw Collection Twill Jacket
ZARA
Zw Collection Twill Jacket

Sugary sweet but timelessly chic. Partner with the corresponding jeans and burgundy shoes for the ultimate vibe.

Short Tulle Volume Dress
ZARA
Short Tulle Volume Dress

Another fabulous take on the trend, positively made for summer events.

100% Wool Ribbed Polo Neck Jacket
ZARA
100% Wool Ribbed Polo Neck Jacket

I love the idea of pairing this with white denim and sling-back kitten heels.

CROPPED TRENCHES

Zw Collection Short Trench Coat
ZARA
Zw Collection Short Trench Coat

The minimal lines make this trench look super elevated.

Zw Collection Water-Repellent Trench Coat
ZARA
Zw Collection Water-Repellent Trench Coat

Rich burgundy will alway be on the money.

Short Double-Breasted Jacket
ZARA
Short Double-Breasted Jacket

I love the heritage details to this mini trench. A modern classic.

Short Double-Breasted Jacket
ZARA
Short Double-Breasted Jacket

The navy version gives me Kendall Jenner energy.

BRAIDED BAGS

Woven Tote Bag
ZARA
Woven Tote Bag

XXL bags are so it right now. This woven tote comes in choccy-brown and beige.

Woven Clutch
ZARA
Woven Clutch

A fab evening or event bag. I love the classy gold clasp.

Braided Bucket Bag
ZARA
Braided Bucket Bag

Made for spring weekending.

Mini Bag With Metal Handle
ZARA
Mini Bag With Metal Handle

A mini option is always a good idea for essentials-only moments.

TOFFEE SUEDE

Split Suede Slingback Shoes With Straps
ZARA
Split Suede Slingback Shoes With Straps

A strappy sling-back in a beige-toned suede is set to be my go-to shoe this summer.

Split Suede Heeled Sandals
ZARA
Split Suede Heeled Sandals

This block heel glides on with ease. I love this simple vintage feel.

Split Suede Platform Wedges
ZARA
Split Suede Platform Wedges

Chunky platforms are on track to make their SS25 comeback.

Split Suede Slingback Heels
ZARA
Split Suede Slingback Heels

These read as way more expensive than they actually are. I love a sharp-toed stiletto.

Acting Fashion Editor

Sophie Robyn Watson is a London-based style editor with over 10 years of experience in the fashion, luxury and retail industries. She has worked at esteemed companies such as WGSN, ASOS, LFW, Alexander McQueen and GANNI. After graduating with a first-class honours degree in Fashion Promotion & Imaging, she moved into the luxury editorial sector with a focus on menswear, firstly at Wallpaper* and later Mr Porter, where she worked her way up from Fashion Assistant to become Fashion Editor. At Mr Porter, she worked on global marketing shoots, celebrity profiles and luxury shopping edits. In her role as Who What Wear UK’s Acting Fashion Editor, Sophie is chiefly interested in celebrating new and emerging brands that the cool-girls ought to know now. 

