5 Unexpected Handbag Trends That Flew Under The Radar This Fashion Month

It's fair to say that fashion month really did deliver this year, and I'm not just talking about the runway shows. The street style alone has provided us with a wealth of inspiration, from the Scandi cool of Copenhagen to the polished tailoring of Paris; and now the dust has settled and everyone has resumed regular programming, we can look back and assess what we learnt over the last five weeks. So, what were the key trends to arise I hear you ask? Well, it turns out that some of trends to really cause a stir this season were the more unexpected clothing, shoes and accessories we saw whilst pounding the pavement.

There are small batch of new trends that the fashion folk are picking up on, and this includes their handbags. Oversized fits, powder pinks and polka dots aren't to be left to ready-to-wear alone. The fash-pack know that a handbag is the cherry on top of an outfit, and the perfect one can make a good outfit even greater.

After scouring the streets for the best in handbag trends from fashion month, my meticulous editor's eye has whittled it down to five trends that may have flown under the radar, but are most definitely deserving of some fan-fare. So, keep scrolling down to see my edit of the most unexpected handbag trends to emerge in 2025, and where you can shop them now.

5 EMERGING HANDBAG TRENDS FROM FASHION MONTH 2025

1. POWDER PINK

Style Notes: We called it back in January. Powder pink is most definitely having a *moment*. A muted take on the bolder Barbie hues of yesteryear, powder pink gives us a soft landing into spring, nodding to the pastel tones and lighter shades we know and love to adopt when a little bit of sun comes around. Designers are subverting the sugary-sweet shade, with cool and contemporary shapes bringing the rosy hue right into the now.

SHOP POWDER PINK BAGS:

ACNE STUDIOS Bow-Detailed Ruched Leather Shoulder Bag £1300 SHOP NOW Pretty in pink, with all the bells and whistles.

Miu Miu Arcadie Matelassé Nappa Leather Bag £2250 SHOP NOW Miu Miu's Arcadie bags are still wildly popular. This baby pink update tells me why.

Gucci Gucci Jackie Small Patent Leather Shoulder Bag £2850 SHOP NOW Nothing beats a classic Jackie bag, and this rosy tone sets it apart.

Bottega Veneta Women's Small Pinacoteca in Rose/barolo £2510 SHOP NOW Featuring their signature Intrecciato weave, this blush bag is worth the investment.

Prada Medium Prada Galleria Saffiano Leather Bag £3500 SHOP NOW I love the timeless shape to this shoulder bag. A great day-time option from Prada.

2. BIG STUDS

Style Notes: Studded bags are slowly but surely on the rise and have already been spotted on It-girls in the know, such as Laura Harrier, Sofia Richie Grainge and Charli xcx. This trend is due to hit the streets in a big way this season, and will no doubt be coming to a shoulder near you. Minimalist brands Khaite and Alaïa may have been the the original masterminds behind this movement, but you shop them now from plenty of designer brands before they go truly meteoric.

SHOP STUDDED BAGS:

Alaïa Le Teckel Small Studded Suede Shoulder Bag £2200 SHOP NOW The East-West shape of this bag is just the ticket for dinner date dressing.

Gimaguas Mini Franca Bag £257 SHOP NOW A mini choccy-brown variation on the theme, from rising brand Gimaguas.

KHAITE Elena Medium Stud-Embellished Pebbled-Leather Shoulder Bag £2480 SHOP NOW A great day-to-night option, this KHAITE style is sure to shine bright at all hours.

JADED LONDON Osmium Leather Shoulder Bag £195 SHOP NOW Butter yellow. Tick! All-over studs. Tick! 100% leather. A real winner from Jaded London.

& Other Stories Studded Leather Tote Bag £155 SHOP NOW & Other Stories have entered the ring with this great leather oversized option.

3. XXL BAGS

Style Notes: When it comes to getting around the city, taking your look from day to night, running errands, and maybe squeezing in a lunchtime gym class, only a *big* bag will do. Good job that a handbag that can fit the kitchen sink can be equally as chic as a tiny little shoulder bag. XXL bags are also a power move, telling people that the wearer has places to be and needs stuff. Take up space and pack a punch with my edit of sizeable options.

SHOP XXL BAGS:

GANNI Black Xxl Hobo Bag £725 SHOP NOW This XXL bag can be worn cross-body or on the shoulder. Super chic and low impact. Bravo, GANNI!

Bottega Veneta Andiamo Intrecciato Large Leather Tote Bag £6090 SHOP NOW This large version of the Andiamo comes in a delectable coffee-coloured hue.

YSL Women's Icare in Quilted Lambskin in Black £3755 SHOP NOW Hailey Bieber sported this in the brand's campaign, and it has lived rent free in my mind ever since.

Loewe Xl Flamenco Clutch in Nappa Calfskin £2650 SHOP NOW The Flamenco clutch proves it's a classic in this oversized shape. I love the toffee hue.

Lemaire Suede Shoulder Bag £1090 SHOP NOW One for the fans of minimalist and elegant style, this Lemaire suede option will stand the test of time.

4. POLKA DOTS

Style Notes: The polka-dot renaissance is officially happening, and after making it's mark on pretty day-dresses, silk skirts and chiffon blouses, we've now spotted the timeless pattern move into the handbag arena. What makes this trend extra fun is mixing and matching it with your outfit. The women of fashion week doubled down by wearing polka-dot boots, mini-dresses and jackets, sometimes in reverse colour ways alongside their bags. This monochromatic effect makes for a super eye-catching look, and will sure to make passers-by double take.

SHOP POLKA DOT BAGS:

Acne Studios Camero Party Shoulder Bag £1600 SHOP NOW I adore the slouchy, camera-bag silhouette, plus the blurred polkas.

GANNI Polka-Dot Mini Ganni Bou Bag £365 SHOP NOW A sweet little bag from CPH faves GANNI, this polka bag fits essentials only.

kate spade new york Spade Icon Dot Fine Grain Small Barrel Bag - Across Body Bag - Black Multi £350 SHOP NOW Kate Spade have got this trend in the bag.

VALENTINO GARAVANI Embellished Polka-Dot Quilted Satin-Twill Shoulder Bag £2250 SHOP NOW Valentino dots the i's and crosses the t's with this little shoulder bag.

Marc Jacobs The Mini Sack Bag £328 SHOP NOW Marc Jacobs' The Sack Bag gets the spring 2025 polka treatment.

5. BRILLIANT WHITE

Style Notes: A black bag will always be timeless, but for those in the know, the opposite direction on the colour scale is the way to go this season. Bright white bags speak to the trend of quiet luxury being both understated and refined, and a small group of brands are tapping into this theme now to maximum effect. Adding a white bag to your look will add an instant dose of elegance, all the way from mini shapes to oversized totes. Pair with soft beige or milky-hued tonal looks for full impact.

SHOP BRILLIANT WHITE BAGS:

DeMellier The New York Shoulder | Off-White Small Grain | Demellier £365 SHOP NOW DeMellier have got the bright white bag trend on lock with their East-West shape.

Liffner Belted Bucket Bag Mini Cream kr4750 SHOP NOW This sweet little thing from Liffner sports a timeless belt detail.

Savette Symmetry Pochette Leather Tote Bag £1215 SHOP NOW Savette is the next brand to ascend to icon status. This pochette bag is beyond chic.

Gucci Gg Emblem Medium Tote Bag £1570 SHOP NOW Sporting their signature monogram, this Gucci tote is simply radiant.

The Row Large N/s Park Tote Bag in Leather £2410 SHOP NOW The soft lines of this shoulder bag make for a cool and contemporary option. The Row, always.