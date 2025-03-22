5 Unexpected Handbag Trends That Flew Under The Radar This Fashion Month
It's fair to say that fashion month really did deliver this year, and I'm not just talking about the runway shows. The street style alone has provided us with a wealth of inspiration, from the Scandi cool of Copenhagen to the polished tailoring of Paris; and now the dust has settled and everyone has resumed regular programming, we can look back and assess what we learnt over the last five weeks. So, what were the key trends to arise I hear you ask? Well, it turns out that some of trends to really cause a stir this season were the more unexpected clothing, shoes and accessories we saw whilst pounding the pavement.
There are small batch of new trends that the fashion folk are picking up on, and this includes their handbags. Oversized fits, powder pinks and polka dots aren't to be left to ready-to-wear alone. The fash-pack know that a handbag is the cherry on top of an outfit, and the perfect one can make a good outfit even greater.
After scouring the streets for the best in handbag trends from fashion month, my meticulous editor's eye has whittled it down to five trends that may have flown under the radar, but are most definitely deserving of some fan-fare. So, keep scrolling down to see my edit of the most unexpected handbag trends to emerge in 2025, and where you can shop them now.
5 EMERGING HANDBAG TRENDS FROM FASHION MONTH 2025
1. POWDER PINK
Style Notes: We called it back in January. Powder pink is most definitely having a *moment*. A muted take on the bolder Barbie hues of yesteryear, powder pink gives us a soft landing into spring, nodding to the pastel tones and lighter shades we know and love to adopt when a little bit of sun comes around. Designers are subverting the sugary-sweet shade, with cool and contemporary shapes bringing the rosy hue right into the now.
SHOP POWDER PINK BAGS:
Pretty in pink, with all the bells and whistles.
Miu Miu's Arcadie bags are still wildly popular. This baby pink update tells me why.
Nothing beats a classic Jackie bag, and this rosy tone sets it apart.
Featuring their signature Intrecciato weave, this blush bag is worth the investment.
I love the timeless shape to this shoulder bag. A great day-time option from Prada.
2. BIG STUDS
Style Notes: Studded bags are slowly but surely on the rise and have already been spotted on It-girls in the know, such as Laura Harrier, Sofia Richie Grainge and Charli xcx. This trend is due to hit the streets in a big way this season, and will no doubt be coming to a shoulder near you. Minimalist brands Khaite and Alaïa may have been the the original masterminds behind this movement, but you shop them now from plenty of designer brands before they go truly meteoric.
SHOP STUDDED BAGS:
The East-West shape of this bag is just the ticket for dinner date dressing.
A great day-to-night option, this KHAITE style is sure to shine bright at all hours.
Butter yellow. Tick! All-over studs. Tick! 100% leather. A real winner from Jaded London.
& Other Stories have entered the ring with this great leather oversized option.
3. XXL BAGS
Style Notes: When it comes to getting around the city, taking your look from day to night, running errands, and maybe squeezing in a lunchtime gym class, only a *big* bag will do. Good job that a handbag that can fit the kitchen sink can be equally as chic as a tiny little shoulder bag. XXL bags are also a power move, telling people that the wearer has places to be and needs stuff. Take up space and pack a punch with my edit of sizeable options.
SHOP XXL BAGS:
This XXL bag can be worn cross-body or on the shoulder. Super chic and low impact. Bravo, GANNI!
This large version of the Andiamo comes in a delectable coffee-coloured hue.
Hailey Bieber sported this in the brand's campaign, and it has lived rent free in my mind ever since.
The Flamenco clutch proves it's a classic in this oversized shape. I love the toffee hue.
One for the fans of minimalist and elegant style, this Lemaire suede option will stand the test of time.
4. POLKA DOTS
Style Notes: The polka-dot renaissance is officially happening, and after making it's mark on pretty day-dresses, silk skirts and chiffon blouses, we've now spotted the timeless pattern move into the handbag arena. What makes this trend extra fun is mixing and matching it with your outfit. The women of fashion week doubled down by wearing polka-dot boots, mini-dresses and jackets, sometimes in reverse colour ways alongside their bags. This monochromatic effect makes for a super eye-catching look, and will sure to make passers-by double take.
SHOP POLKA DOT BAGS:
I adore the slouchy, camera-bag silhouette, plus the blurred polkas.
A sweet little bag from CPH faves GANNI, this polka bag fits essentials only.
Kate Spade have got this trend in the bag.
Valentino dots the i's and crosses the t's with this little shoulder bag.
5. BRILLIANT WHITE
Style Notes: A black bag will always be timeless, but for those in the know, the opposite direction on the colour scale is the way to go this season. Bright white bags speak to the trend of quiet luxury being both understated and refined, and a small group of brands are tapping into this theme now to maximum effect. Adding a white bag to your look will add an instant dose of elegance, all the way from mini shapes to oversized totes. Pair with soft beige or milky-hued tonal looks for full impact.
SHOP BRILLIANT WHITE BAGS:
DeMellier have got the bright white bag trend on lock with their East-West shape.
This sweet little thing from Liffner sports a timeless belt detail.
Savette is the next brand to ascend to icon status. This pochette bag is beyond chic.
Sporting their signature monogram, this Gucci tote is simply radiant.
The soft lines of this shoulder bag make for a cool and contemporary option. The Row, always.
Sophie Robyn Watson is a London-based style editor with over 10 years of experience in the fashion, luxury and retail industries. She has worked at esteemed companies such as WGSN, ASOS, LFW, Alexander McQueen and GANNI. After graduating with a first-class honours degree in Fashion Promotion & Imaging, she moved into the luxury editorial sector with a focus on menswear, firstly at Wallpaper* and later Mr Porter, where she worked her way up from Fashion Assistant to become Fashion Editor. At Mr Porter, she worked on global marketing shoots, celebrity profiles and luxury shopping edits. In her role as Who What Wear UK’s Acting Fashion Editor, Sophie is chiefly interested in celebrating new and emerging brands that the cool-girls ought to know now.
