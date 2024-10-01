Kendall Jenner Just Swapped Her Classic Beige Trench Coat for This Elegant-Looking Colour

Stepping out for dinner last night, Kendall Jenner styled the trench coat colour trend that's rivalling camel styles this autumn. Selecting her calf-grazing double breasted layer in a rich navy shade, Jenner asserted that the navy trench coat trend is the key style for the new-season.

Less hash than black but more unique-feeling than beige or taupe, this lavish jewel tone is the shade I've noticed more and more fashion people turning towards this season. In the form of a lightweight trench coat, the navy layer casually drapes down the body, providing a layer of insulation without weighing you down—all the while imparting an elegant-looking edge. Of course, beige trench coats will never be out, but as someone who wears them all the time, I'm open to expanding my palette this autumn.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Styling hers with black jeans and glossy leather loafers, Jenner proved this shade can be just as versatile as a lighter neutral. Accessorising her evening outfit with a light brown bag, the model forwent excess jewellery as the rich navy hue added ample elegance to her ensemble.

Not the only one catching on to the navy trench coat trend, high street and designer brands have embraced the autumnal hue en masse this season. Whilst some offer sapphire shaded trenches, others have interpreted the trend to include denim fabrics, crafting dark-wash trench coats that take the look in a fresh direction.

If you're also inspired by Kendall Jenner's latest look, read on to discover our edit of the best navy trench coats here.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST NAVY TRENCH COATS:

Mango Double-Breasted Trench Coat £100 SHOP NOW This comes in sizes XXS to 4XL.

Marks & Spencer Cotton Rich Stormwear Car Coat £65 SHOP NOW This is made with a water repellent finish to protect you from the persistent drizzles.

H&M Single-Breasted Twill Trench Coat £50 SHOP NOW This also comes in a classic beige design.

Aligne George Wrap Coat £289 SHOP NOW This also comes in three other shades.

Zara Denim Trench Jacket Trf £70 SHOP NOW This comes up slightly oversized, making it perfect for layering over a chunky knit.

Studio Nicholson Holin Coat in Dark Navy £595 SHOP NOW Style with jeans and a white tee for an easy day-to-day look.

Bottega Veneta Women's Wool Gabardine Trench Coat £3050 SHOP NOW This is well on its way to selling out.