Kendall Jenner Just Swapped Her Classic Beige Trench Coat for This Elegant-Looking Colour

Stepping out for dinner last night, Kendall Jenner styled the trench coat colour trend that's rivalling camel styles this autumn. Selecting her calf-grazing double breasted layer in a rich navy shade, Jenner asserted that the navy trench coat trend is the key style for the new-season.

Less hash than black but more unique-feeling than beige or taupe, this lavish jewel tone is the shade I've noticed more and more fashion people turning towards this season. In the form of a lightweight trench coat, the navy layer casually drapes down the body, providing a layer of insulation without weighing you down—all the while imparting an elegant-looking edge. Of course, beige trench coats will never be out, but as someone who wears them all the time, I'm open to expanding my palette this autumn.

Styling hers with black jeans and glossy leather loafers, Jenner proved this shade can be just as versatile as a lighter neutral. Accessorising her evening outfit with a light brown bag, the model forwent excess jewellery as the rich navy hue added ample elegance to her ensemble.

Not the only one catching on to the navy trench coat trend, high street and designer brands have embraced the autumnal hue en masse this season. Whilst some offer sapphire shaded trenches, others have interpreted the trend to include denim fabrics, crafting dark-wash trench coats that take the look in a fresh direction.

If you're also inspired by Kendall Jenner's latest look, read on to discover our edit of the best navy trench coats here.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST NAVY TRENCH COATS:

Double-Breasted Trench Coat
Mango
Double-Breasted Trench Coat

This comes in sizes XXS to 4XL.

Cotton Rich Stormwear™ Car Coat
Marks & Spencer
Cotton Rich Stormwear Car Coat

This is made with a water repellent finish to protect you from the persistent drizzles.

Single-Breasted Twill Trench Coat
H&M
Single-Breasted Twill Trench Coat

This also comes in a classic beige design.

George Wrap Coat
Aligne
George Wrap Coat

This also comes in three other shades.

Denim Trench Jacket Trf
Zara
Denim Trench Jacket Trf

This comes up slightly oversized, making it perfect for layering over a chunky knit.

Holin Coat in Dark Navy
Studio Nicholson
Holin Coat in Dark Navy

Style with jeans and a white tee for an easy day-to-day look.

Women's Wool Gabardine Trench Coat in Midnight Blue
Bottega Veneta
Women's Wool Gabardine Trench Coat

This is well on its way to selling out.

Belted Denim Trench Coat
Brunello Cucinelli
Belted Denim Trench Coat

This includes a tonal tie belt to cinch you waist.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

