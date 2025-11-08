My Friend Gave Me a Strict Budget to Give Her Wardrobe a Chic Update—8 Zara, COS and H&M Buys I Chose

If you're looking to update your outfits, I'd recommend these high-street pieces.

As a shopping editor, I spend every day searching through new-in buys, exploring the latest trends and hunting for expensive-looking pieces. Naturally, this means that many of my friends call upon me when they're looking to add to their wardrobes. With winter closing in, my friend is looking to shift her everyday looks into winter mode and bring a touch of elegance to her outfits on a strict budget. Of course, I was excited to take on the challenge, and figured I'd share her curated list with you, too.

With the temperamental British weather moving between icy mornings and milder days, navigating this time of year can be tricky. Alongside, a host of exciting plans are filling up our calendars in preparation for the winter break, and in turn, our wardrobes are working overtime to keep up with it all. With years of planning winter wardrobes behind me, I can assure you that the new season doesn't demand a complete overhaul of our pieces, but a few smart additions can make an instant difference.

Whilst many find dressing for winter a challenge, I believe it's the easiest season to look chic on a budget. The tactile finishes, the longline hem lengths and the elevated palette of the season all have an innately high-end feel, even when bought on a budget. Of course, everyone's budget is different, and the idea of affordability is completely personal. With that in mind, I've looked to three high street stores that not only excel in creating sophisticated pieces, but also offer a range of price points. Zara, COS and H&M consistently fill their new collections with elevated buys. Each piece in this edit has been hand-selected for its polished appeal and its ability to work with the staple pieces already in our wardrobes.

Keep scrolling to shop the 8 chic Zara, H&M and COS buys I sent my friend, as well as more chic high street pieces that will instantly update any winter wardrobe.

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.

