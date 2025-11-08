My Friend Gave Me a Strict Budget to Give Her Wardrobe a Chic Update—8 Zara, COS and H&M Buys I Chose

As a shopping editor, I spend every day searching through new-in buys, exploring the latest trends and hunting for expensive-looking pieces. Naturally, this means that many of my friends call upon me when they're looking to add to their wardrobes. With winter closing in, my friend is looking to shift her everyday looks into winter mode and bring a touch of elegance to her outfits on a strict budget. Of course, I was excited to take on the challenge, and figured I'd share her curated list with you, too.
With the temperamental British weather moving between icy mornings and milder days, navigating this time of year can be tricky. Alongside, a host of exciting plans are filling up our calendars in preparation for the winter break, and in turn, our wardrobes are working overtime to keep up with it all. With years of planning winter wardrobes behind me, I can assure you that the new season doesn't demand a complete overhaul of our pieces, but a few smart additions can make an instant difference.
Whilst many find dressing for winter a challenge, I believe it's the easiest season to look chic on a budget. The tactile finishes, the longline hem lengths and the elevated palette of the season all have an innately high-end feel, even when bought on a budget. Of course, everyone's budget is different, and the idea of affordability is completely personal. With that in mind, I've looked to three high street stores that not only excel in creating sophisticated pieces, but also offer a range of price points. Zara, COS and H&M consistently fill their new collections with elevated buys. Each piece in this edit has been hand-selected for its polished appeal and its ability to work with the staple pieces already in our wardrobes.
Keep scrolling to shop the 8 chic Zara, H&M and COS buys I sent my friend, as well as more chic high street pieces that will instantly update any winter wardrobe.
The 8 Best Zara, COS and H&M Buys for Winter
ZARA
Wool Blend Bomber Jacket With High Neck
The high neck! The shade! The bomber jacket silhouette! Every detail of this jacket is on point.
COS
Off-The-Shoulder Merino Wool Top
Pair with tailored trousers, jeans or satin skirts for an elegant winter look.
H&M
Wide Tailored Trousers
A touch of polish by way of H&M's best-selling tailored trousers.
ZARA
Zw Collection Contrast Skirt
This skirts has so many sleek features that it instantly looks like a designer buy. Well done, Zara.
COS
Chunky Funnel-Neck Wool Jumper
COS's chunky wool jumper is flying out of stock, and for good reason. The elegant neckline and deep brown shade come together to make any cosy jumper look feel that much more sophisticated.
H&M
Belted Blazer
If you're looking for a refined way to finish your outfits, consider layering in a blazer with a twist. The collarless design and neat belted finish are so sleek.
ZARA
Zw Collection Barrel Mid-Waist Jeans
Our jeans are one of the most hard-working pieces in our wardrobes, and if you're looking for an instant update, try a new silhouette, like this barrel leg style.
ZARA
100% Wool High Neck Jacket
This cosy style gets even better when you know its made from 100% wool.
Shop More Zara, COS and H&M Winter Buys
H&M
Scarf-Detail Coat
Whilst this coat also comes in a subtle grey, there's something invigorating about the bold red version.
COS
Sculpted Wool Cardigan
COS is an expert in silhouettes, and this sculpted wool cardigan is a clear example of that.
ZARA
Zw Collection Wool Blend Trousers
I've seen a few brands leaning into the timeless nature of grey wool trousers, and Zara's pair is one of the most reasonable I've found.
ZARA
Zw Collection Asymmetric Flowing Blouse
A fresh silhouette, like this asymmetric blouse, will make your staple trousers and skirts feel brand new.
H&M
Slouchy Shoulder Bag
I haven't stopped telling my friends about this H&M bag.
COS
Bias-Cut Satin Midi Skirt
I'm already planning out all the chic outfits this skirt will work in. Pair with a texture jumper, sleek satin top, simple Tee and plenty more.
COS
Tailored Cotton Shirt
Lean into the richest shades of the season, like this deep brown. As such a classic style, you know you'll get plenty of wear out of this cotton shirt.
COS
Leather Mules
I genuinely did a double take when I saw these sleek mules. I can already imagine them flying off the shelves.
H&M
Tie-Belt Coat
H&M's outerwear collection is so strong this year.
ZARA
Balloon Pleated Trousers
The pairing of the pleats with the balloon cut is so striking.
H&M
Knitted Polo-Neck Top
I recently bought a similar camel knit Tee and have received so many compliments on it.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.