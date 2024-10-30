Katie Holmes, Kendall Jenner, and Dua Lipa Just Wore the Rich-Looking Color Trend French Women Love
As someone who has studied and written about French-girl style for a decade, I know that a classic, timeless, and understated color remains a constant in a French woman's year-round wardrobe: navy blue. Whether it's in the form of a relaxed sweater, a chic blazer, a timeless pea coat, or tailored trousers, the rich-looking hue is an essential part of the chic Parisian look.
While it's always been a classic for the French, the expensive-looking color also happens to be having a major moment this fall/winter. The deep hue was spotted on head-to-toe looks all over the fall 2024 runways—from Altuzarra to Khaite—and recently spotted on several celebrities including, Katie Holmes, Kendall Jenner, Selena Gomez, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Saoirse Ronan—bringing a fresh energy to the understated color.
Take a look below to see how celebs and French women are wearing the luxurious color trend, and shop our favorite elegant navy pieces out there.
On Katie Holmes: Bevza Large Tote ($831)
On Kendall Jenner: The Row flats; John Galliano dress
On Dua Lipa: Tiffany & Co. Hardware Graduated Link Necklace ($3200); Tiffany & Co. Inside Out Hoop Earrings ($9700)
Navy Blue on the French Fashion Set
Shop Our Favorite Navy Blue Pieces
There's something so luxurious about a navy suede handbag.
A navy scarf-sweater will have you looking altogether on-trend this season.
Judith Jones is the senior fashion market editor at Who What Wear who specializes in shopping content and trend stories with high-affiliate impact. She shares the coolest, most desirable fashion market finds and brands for every budget. Previous to working in fashion, Judith worked as a TV host on the PBS travel show Globe Trekker (airing on Netflix and Amazon Prime) sharing her passion for travel and culture.
-
I Live in Brooklyn—These Are the 5 Current Trends I Never See People Wearing
Buzzier than burgundy and suede.
By Natalie Cantell
-
The Simple Styling Trick Dakota Johnson and J.Law Use to Make Their Outfits Look More Expensive
It's truly so simple.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Hailey Bieber Wore the Pant Color Trend Fashion People in Europe Are Buying in 2024
It's as useful as black.
By Allyson Payer
-
I Thought This Heel Trend Was Dated, But These Celebrity Outfits Just Changed My Mind
Consider me convinced.
By Natalie Munro
-
Law Roach's World: His New Book, Bag of Choice, and What He Grabs on a Target Run
"[Styling] has made my world so much bigger."
By Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
-
Olivia Wilde Wore the Sold-Out Sneakers I'm Desperate to Get My Hands On
Found 'em.
By Eliza Huber
-
Hailey Bieber and Addison Rae Just Made a Case for the Return of This Nostalgic Pant Trend
I don't know how to feel.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Ashley Olsen Gave a Striped Blue Button-Down Shirt the Row Treatment While Out With Her Husband in NYC
The Olsen twins can layer like no other.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes