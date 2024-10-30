Katie Holmes, Kendall Jenner, and Dua Lipa Just Wore the Rich-Looking Color Trend French Women Love

Judith Jones
By
published
in Features

Katie Holmes in navy sweater

(Image credit: Backgrid)

As someone who has studied and written about French-girl style for a decade, I know that a classic, timeless, and understated color remains a constant in a French woman's year-round wardrobe: navy blue. Whether it's in the form of a relaxed sweater, a chic blazer, a timeless pea coat, or tailored trousers, the rich-looking hue is an essential part of the chic Parisian look.

While it's always been a classic for the French, the expensive-looking color also happens to be having a major moment this fall/winter. The deep hue was spotted on head-to-toe looks all over the fall 2024 runways—from Altuzarra to Khaite—and recently spotted on several celebrities including, Katie Holmes, Kendall Jenner, Selena Gomez, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Saoirse Ronan—bringing a fresh energy to the understated color.

Take a look below to see how celebs and French women are wearing the luxurious color trend, and shop our favorite elegant navy pieces out there.

Katie Holmes in navy sweater and check pants

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Katie Holmes: Bevza Large Tote ($831)

Kendall Jenner in navy blue jacket and dress

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Kendall Jenner: The Row flats; John Galliano dress

Dua Lipa in navy pinstripe outfit and jewelry

(Image credit: @dualipa)

On Dua Lipa: Tiffany & Co. Hardware Graduated Link Necklace ($3200); Tiffany & Co. Inside Out Hoop Earrings ($9700)

French woman in navy sweater and pale yellow skirt

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

French woman wearing navy blue coat, sweater, and skirt

(Image credit: @monicaainleydlv)

French woman in navy skirt and shirt

(Image credit: @frannyfyne)

Jeanne Damas in navy blue Chloé dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Our Favorite Navy Blue Pieces

Cashmere Relaxed V-Neck Sweater
j.crew
Cashmere Relaxed V-Neck Sweater

A navy V-neck sweater oozes Parisian chic vibes.

Double-Breasted Coat - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Double-Breasted Coat

A pea coat is classic and timeless.

Stratus Pant in Textured Satin
j.crew
Stratus Pant in Textured Satin

Navy satin pants will elevate your outfits in an instant.

Polo-Neck Cardigan - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Polo-Neck Cardigan

Just add high-waisted jeans for a French-girl look.

madewell, The Sculptural-Buckle Shoulder Bag in Suede
madewell
The Sculptural-Buckle Shoulder Bag in Suede

There's something so luxurious about a navy suede handbag.

Odette Cable-Knit Sweater Lady Jacket in Cotton-Blend Bouclé
j.crew
Odette Cable-Knit Sweater Lady Jacket in Cotton-Blend Bouclé

Upper East Side vibes.

madewell, Merino Wool Pullover Sweater
madewell
Merino Wool Pullover Sweater

A classic crewneck belongs in everyone's wardrobe.

Natalia Pant in Stretch Corduroy
J.Crew
Natalia Pant in Stretch Corduroy

Navy corduroy pants? Heck yeah.

madewell, Alston Blazer
madewell
Alston Blazer

A navy blazer will add instant polish.

Satin Effect Midi Skirt
ZARA
Satin Effect Midi Skirt

Swap your black slip skirt for a navy one this season.

Pixie Market Contrast Corduroy Country Barn Jacket
Shopbop
Pixie Market Contrast Corduroy Country Barn Jacket

Obsessed with this barn jacket.

MW, The April Ballet Flat
MW
The April Ballet Flat

So chic! These are at the top of my Madewell cart.

Wool Blend Scarf Sweater
ZARA
Wool Blend Scarf Sweater

A navy scarf-sweater will have you looking altogether on-trend this season.

Double-Breasted Wool Coat - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Double-Breasted Wool Coat

There's something so chic about a long navy wool coat.

Line + Dot, Paulina Maxi Sweater Dress
Line + Dot
Paulina Maxi Sweater Dress

The perfect knit dress you can dress up or down.

100% Cashmere Perkins-Neck Sweater - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
100% Cashmere Perkins-Neck Sweater

You won't regret it.

Fernanda Dress
Wilfred
Fernanda Dress

Style with minimalist heels for a chic evening look.

Annalise Suede Jacket
Free People
Annalise Suede Jacket

A sumptuous suede jacket will make your outfit look so expensive.

The Box Weave Stretch Cardi
DONNI.
The Box Weave Stretch Cardi

The cardigan you'll reach for on repeat.

Perkins-Neck Sweater With Zipper - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Perkins-Neck Sweater With Zipper

Sporty chic.

Deena Low Heel - Midnight
PELLE MODA
Deena Low Heel in Midnight

They look even better in person.

Betty Reversible Quilted Jacket
ALIGNE
Betty Reversible Quilted Jacket

Stay warm in style.

Explore More:
Judith Jones
Judith Jones
Senior Fashion Market Editor

Judith Jones is the senior fashion market editor at Who What Wear who specializes in shopping content and trend stories with high-affiliate impact. She shares the coolest, most desirable fashion market finds and brands for every budget. Previous to working in fashion, Judith worked as a TV host on the PBS travel show Globe Trekker (airing on Netflix and Amazon Prime) sharing her passion for travel and culture.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸