Katie Holmes, Kendall Jenner, and Dua Lipa Just Wore the Rich-Looking Color Trend French Women Love

(Image credit: Backgrid)

As someone who has studied and written about French-girl style for a decade, I know that a classic, timeless, and understated color remains a constant in a French woman's year-round wardrobe: navy blue. Whether it's in the form of a relaxed sweater, a chic blazer, a timeless pea coat, or tailored trousers, the rich-looking hue is an essential part of the chic Parisian look.

While it's always been a classic for the French, the expensive-looking color also happens to be having a major moment this fall/winter. The deep hue was spotted on head-to-toe looks all over the fall 2024 runways—from Altuzarra to Khaite—and recently spotted on several celebrities including, Katie Holmes, Kendall Jenner, Selena Gomez, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Saoirse Ronan—bringing a fresh energy to the understated color.

Take a look below to see how celebs and French women are wearing the luxurious color trend, and shop our favorite elegant navy pieces out there.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Katie Holmes: Bevza Large Tote ($831)

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Kendall Jenner: The Row flats; John Galliano dress

On Dua Lipa: Tiffany & Co. Hardware Graduated Link Necklace ($3200); Tiffany & Co. Inside Out Hoop Earrings ($9700)

Navy Blue on the French Fashion Set

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Our Favorite Navy Blue Pieces

j.crew Cashmere Relaxed V-Neck Sweater $158 SHOP NOW A navy V-neck sweater oozes Parisian chic vibes.

MANGO Double-Breasted Coat $180 SHOP NOW A pea coat is classic and timeless.

j.crew Stratus Pant in Textured Satin $148 SHOP NOW Navy satin pants will elevate your outfits in an instant.

MANGO Polo-Neck Cardigan $50 SHOP NOW Just add high-waisted jeans for a French-girl look.

madewell The Sculptural-Buckle Shoulder Bag in Suede $158 SHOP NOW There's something so luxurious about a navy suede handbag.

j.crew Odette Cable-Knit Sweater Lady Jacket in Cotton-Blend Bouclé $140 SHOP NOW Upper East Side vibes.

madewell Merino Wool Pullover Sweater $118 SHOP NOW A classic crewneck belongs in everyone's wardrobe.

J.Crew Natalia Pant in Stretch Corduroy $148 $99 SHOP NOW Navy corduroy pants? Heck yeah.

madewell Alston Blazer $228 SHOP NOW A navy blazer will add instant polish.

ZARA Satin Effect Midi Skirt $46 SHOP NOW Swap your black slip skirt for a navy one this season.

Shopbop Pixie Market Contrast Corduroy Country Barn Jacket $270 SHOP NOW Obsessed with this barn jacket.

MW The April Ballet Flat $110 SHOP NOW So chic! These are at the top of my Madewell cart.

ZARA Wool Blend Scarf Sweater $70 SHOP NOW A navy scarf-sweater will have you looking altogether on-trend this season.

MANGO Double-Breasted Wool Coat $350 SHOP NOW There's something so chic about a long navy wool coat.

Line + Dot Paulina Maxi Sweater Dress $159 SHOP NOW The perfect knit dress you can dress up or down.

MANGO 100% Cashmere Perkins-Neck Sweater $200 SHOP NOW You won't regret it.

Wilfred Fernanda Dress $110 SHOP NOW Style with minimalist heels for a chic evening look.

Free People Annalise Suede Jacket $498 SHOP NOW A sumptuous suede jacket will make your outfit look so expensive.

DONNI. The Box Weave Stretch Cardi $184 SHOP NOW The cardigan you'll reach for on repeat.

MANGO Perkins-Neck Sweater With Zipper $60 SHOP NOW Sporty chic.

PELLE MODA Deena Low Heel in Midnight $165 SHOP NOW They look even better in person.