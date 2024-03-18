Sydney Sweeney Displayed How Perfect This Newly-Trending Bag Is For The Airport
Sydney Sweeney is a busy girl who travels a lot and undoubtedly requires accessories that make her life easier when she finds herself at the airport yet again. One of the things that makes life easier no matter where you are is a hands-free bag, and that's exactly what she carried for a trip to the airport just last week.
Sweeney, who is a Miu Miu ambassador and wears the brand often (lucky her), opted for a Miu Miu belt bag, worn over her shoulder and across her chest—the coolest way to wear it, no doubt.
You may recall approximately five years ago when belt bags were a fashion person's kryptonite. And as is often the case when it comes to fashion, they peaked and ceased to be "cool" yet again. But belt bags are making a comeback, as proven by Sweeney, among others. I honestly couldn't think of a bag that's more ideal for navigating an airport with all of your luggage, documents, and everything else. So on that note, keep scrolling to shop the chicest belt bags on the market.
On Sydney Sweeney: Joah Brown hoodie and joggers; Miu Miu Leather Belt Bag ($1800)
Shop Chic Belt Bags
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
-
Hailey Bieber Wore the Jacket Trend That Fashion People Are Rallying Around
These are the best styles out RN.
By Eliza Huber
-
My Spring Vacation Is One Week Away—Here's Every Nordstrom Item I'm Packing
Sponsor Content Created With Nordstrom
By Raina Mendonça
-
6 Effortless Outfit Formulas I Swear By When I'm in a Major Style Rut
Easy and chic.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
I Spot New It Bags for Sport—4 That Are Dominating Street Style Right Now
Cult status pending.
By Humaa Hussain
-
Iris Law Ends the Gold Versus Silver Jewelry Debate Once and for All
Her spring favorites, revealed.
By Ana Escalante
-
Kaia Gerber Wore the Spring Sweater Trend L.A. Girls Own in Multiple Colors
Just like in the 1990s.
By Allyson Payer
-
Sydney Sweeney Just Wore the Prettiest $49 Sports Bra
It holds up.
By Drew Elovitz
-
Gigi Hadid Wore the Skirt Trend Everyone Will Trade Miniskirts for This Spring
Just wait.
By Allyson Payer