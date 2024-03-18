Sydney Sweeney Displayed How Perfect This Newly-Trending Bag Is For The Airport

Sydney Sweeney is a busy girl who travels a lot and undoubtedly requires accessories that make her life easier when she finds herself at the airport yet again. One of the things that makes life easier no matter where you are is a hands-free bag, and that's exactly what she carried for a trip to the airport just last week.

Sweeney, who is a Miu Miu ambassador and wears the brand often (lucky her), opted for a Miu Miu belt bag, worn over her shoulder and across her chest—the coolest way to wear it, no doubt.

You may recall approximately five years ago when belt bags were a fashion person's kryptonite. And as is often the case when it comes to fashion, they peaked and ceased to be "cool" yet again. But belt bags are making a comeback, as proven by Sweeney, among others. I honestly couldn't think of a bag that's more ideal for navigating an airport with all of your luggage, documents, and everything else. So on that note, keep scrolling to shop the chicest belt bags on the market.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Sydney Sweeney: Joah Brown hoodie and joggers; Miu Miu Leather Belt Bag ($1800)

Shop Chic Belt Bags

Miu Miu Leather Belt Bag $1800 SHOP NOW

Longchamp Le Foulonné Leather Belt Bag $250 SHOP NOW

Coach Essential Leather Belt Bag $195 SHOP NOW

Proenza Schouler White Label Stanton Leather Sling Bag $375 SHOP NOW

Lululemon Everywhere Shell Belt Bag $38 SHOP NOW

Zara Nylon Belt Bag $40 SHOP NOW

Clare V. Woven Leather Belt Bag $365 SHOP NOW

SAINT LAURENT Cassandre Textured-Leather Belt Bag $1190 SHOP NOW

Loewe Puzzle Leather Belt Bag $2400 SHOP NOW

Fjällräven High Coast Belt Bag $45 SHOP NOW

Gucci Ophidia Gg Belt Bag $1190 SHOP NOW