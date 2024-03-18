Sydney Sweeney Displayed How Perfect This Newly-Trending Bag Is For The Airport

Sydney Sweeney is a busy girl who travels a lot and undoubtedly requires accessories that make her life easier when she finds herself at the airport yet again. One of the things that makes life easier no matter where you are is a hands-free bag, and that's exactly what she carried for a trip to the airport just last week.

Sweeney, who is a Miu Miu ambassador and wears the brand often (lucky her), opted for a Miu Miu belt bag, worn over her shoulder and across her chest—the coolest way to wear it, no doubt.

You may recall approximately five years ago when belt bags were a fashion person's kryptonite. And as is often the case when it comes to fashion, they peaked and ceased to be "cool" yet again. But belt bags are making a comeback, as proven by Sweeney, among others. I honestly couldn't think of a bag that's more ideal for navigating an airport with all of your luggage, documents, and everything else. So on that note, keep scrolling to shop the chicest belt bags on the market.

Sydney Sweeney at the airport

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Sydney Sweeney: Joah Brown hoodie and joggers; Miu Miu Leather Belt Bag ($1800)

Shop Chic Belt Bags

Miu Miu Leather Belt Bag
Miu Miu
Leather Belt Bag

Le Foulonné Leather Belt Bag
Longchamp
Le Foulonné Leather Belt Bag

Essential Leather Belt Bag
Coach
Essential Leather Belt Bag

Stanton Leather Sling Bag
Proenza Schouler White Label
Stanton Leather Sling Bag

Everywhere Shell Belt Bag
Lululemon
Everywhere Shell Belt Bag

Nylon Belt Bag
Zara
Nylon Belt Bag

Woven Leather Belt Bag
Clare V.
Woven Leather Belt Bag

Cassandre Textured-Leather Belt Bag
SAINT LAURENT
Cassandre Textured-Leather Belt Bag

Loewe Puzzle Belt Bag
Loewe
Puzzle Leather Belt Bag

High Coast Belt Bag
Fjällräven
High Coast Belt Bag

Ophidia Gg Belt Bag
Gucci
Ophidia Gg Belt Bag

Classic Nylon Waist Bag
Stoney Clover Lane
Classic Nylon Waist Bag

