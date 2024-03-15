Sydney Sweeney Just Re-Created This '90s Dress From My Best Friend's Wedding
Sydney Sweeney just might be the queen of red carpet references. At the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards, for instance, she re-created a Todd Oldham S/S 95 runway look originally worn by Shalom Harlow. Then at last weekend's Oscars after-party, Sweeney dug into the archives and re-wore Angelina Jolie's 2004 Academy Awards dress by Marc Bouwer. And last night, she wore another excellent look with a fun backstory.
Attending the GLAAD Awards in Los Angeles, Sweeney wore a custom Miu Miu ensemble that paid homage to the bridesmaid dress Julia Roberts wore in the 1997 film My Best Friend's Wedding. She and her stylist, Molly Dickson, who confirmed the dress's origin story on Instagram, made a couple of tweaks to the original. For starters, instead of the original lavender color, they chose a pastel blue iteration. And instead of the satin material positioned off the shoulder, Sweeney's Miu Miu version featured the crystal bra element worn off the shoulder. Sweeney completed the look with a plethora of jewels by Brilliant Earth. Scroll down to see the comparison.
On Sydney Sweeney: Custom Miu Miu dress; Brilliant Earth Melrose Diamond Necklace ($14,000), Certified Lab Grown Diamond Stud Earrings ($45,000), Aurora Diamond Ring ($1190), Logan Hollowell Briar Lab Diamond Open Ring ($995), Glacé Diamond Engagement Ring ($3690), Lina Baguette Diamond Ring ($4590), and Prism Diamond Ring ($3690)
Shop Embellished Bras
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 12 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of senior news editor (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.