Meghan Markle Just Dropped Her Entire Beauty Routine on ShopMy (Including This $10 Collagen Jelly Cream)

Meghan Markle

(Image credit: @meghan)

I never expected Meghan Markle (or "Sussex," as she famously clarified in her new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan) to drop her entire beauty routine via ShopMy on Instagram...but here we are. As a beauty editor, I'm incredibly happy about it. I find it so fascinating to peek inside peoples' makeup bags and skincare line-ups. When that person is an actual duchess, it makes their product recommendations all the more interesting.

After going through all 25 products, I can confidently say her beauty routine is elite. She lists an editor-approved highlighter, a TikTok-viral lip balm, and much, much more. Ahead, see all 25 of her favorite high-low beauty products.

Luminizer - Champagne Rosé
RMS Beauty
Luminizer - Champagne Rosé

RMS Beauty's Luminizer is a long-time beauty-editor favorite. The cream formula creates a soft, natural-looking glow that's never greasy or glittery—just dewy. Markle seems to use the shade Champagne Rosé, which is a rose-gold color.

Purepressed® Eye Shadow Triple
jane iredale
Purepressed Eye Shadow Triple in Pink Quartz

This eye shadow trio includes a matte soft-pink, a shimmery soft-pink, and a shimmery cool-plum shade. It's so elegant, IMO.

Cranberry Gommage Purifying Exfoliator
ARCONA
Cranberry Gommage Purifying Exfoliator

This face exfoliator cleanses, purifies, and decongests pores for smoother-looking skin. It contains cranberry and raspberry extracts to minimize pores, zeolite and sucrose to exfoliate the skin, and jojoba beads and volcanic minerals to stimulate circulation.

Cnd - Shellac Satin Slippers (0.25 Oz)
CND
Shellac in Satin Slippers

Markle is known for her signature soft-pink manicures, so it's no surprise she uses CND's Shellac in the shade Satin Slippers. Make sure you have a UV lamp to cure it. It's designed for use with the SHELLAC Brand 14+ Day Nail Color System.

Cnd - Shellac Romantique (0.25 Oz)
CND
Shellac in Romantique

She also likes the shade Romantique, which is an even paler shade of pink.

Build Your System Kit
Dazzle Dry
Build Your System Kit

It seems Markle isn't above an at-home manicure. She listed Dazzle Dry's Build Your System Kit, which includes a nail prep product, base coat, nail polish, top coat, and and a "Revive" product that restores nail-polish consistency and longevity.

Glowy Super Gel Lightweight Dewy Multipurpose Illuminator
Saie
Glowy Super Gel in Sunglow

Now I know what gives Markle her glowing skin. She uses Saie's Glowy Super Gel. It's a multi-purpose illuminator that can be worn alone, mixed into skincare and makeup, or placed precisely on the high points of the face for a radiant, natural-looking glow.

Luxury Lip Oil - Hydrating Vitamin C, Chamomile and Aloebliss
SAINT JANE
Luxury Lip Oil in Bliss

Markle's also a fan of Saint Jane's Luxury Lip Oil in the shade Bliss. It contains good-for-skin ingredients like vitamin C, chamomile, and aloe for soft lips.

Foundation by No Makeup Makeup | Conceal & Correct With Long-Lasting, Buildable Formula & Lightweight Soft Finish | Cruelty-Free, Vegan, Fragrance-Free | Almond
No Makeup Makeup
Foundation

I've always wondered what foundation she wears because her skin always looks flawless yet natural. Apparently, it's this one from Amazon. The unique 4-in-1 formula conceals, corrects, camouflages, and diffuses. The brand says it works as a color-corrector, foundation, and concealer in one. Yeah, I'm definitely going to try it.

Lip Butter Balm for Hydration & Shine
Summer Fridays
Lip Butter Balm in Iced Coffee

Markle is just like the rest of us in that she uses TikTok-viral products too. It seems like she uses the ever-popular Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm in Iced Coffee, a sheer cocoa shade.

Travel Case Set
Cuyana
Travel Case Set in Soft Rose

Leave it to the Duchess of Sussex to have a chic makeup bag. She uses Cuyana's Travel Set Case in Soft Rose. It's a best-seller from the brand since 2012 and is expertly crafted in Argentina from 100% pebbled leather.

Lip Sleeping Mask Intense Hydration With Vitamin C
LANEIGE
Lip Sleeping Mask

Another internet-famous item on Markle's list, Laneige's Lip Sleeping Mask never fails to lock moisture into dry, chapped lips. It seems like she sticks to the original Berry flavor.

Medicube Collagen Jelly Cream- Niacinamide & Freeze-Dried Hydrolyzed Collagen - Boosts Skin's Barrier Hydration and Gives 24h Glow & Lifted Look - Korean Skincare (1.69 Fl Oz (pack of 1))
medicube
Medicube Collagen Jelly Cream

This K-beauty cream is specifically formulated to target dark spots and discoloration. It uses hydrolyzed collagen and niacinamide to brighten, plump, and hydrate the skin—all with a fun, pink-jelly texture.

The Dewy Skin Cream Plumping & Hydrating Refillable Moisturizer
Tatcha
The Dewy Skin Cream Plumping & Hydrating Refillable Moisturizer

Here's another moisturizer Markle lists on her ShopMy. Tatcha's The Dewy Skin Cream really does deliver a dewy, "glass-skin" complexion. It's all thanks to ingredients like hyaluronic acid, red algae, biomimetic lipids, and Japanese purple rice. Together, they plump, smooth, hydrate, and protect the skin.

The Serum Stick Line-Smoothing Treatment & Touch Up Balm
Tatcha
The Serum Stick

She also lists Tatcha's Serum Stick. This concentrated treatment balm contains 80% squalane, hyaluronic acid, and Japanese lemon balm. Swipe it over your skin for a hit of moisture and anti-aging ingredients.

Lucas Papaw Ointment – 15g Tube With Lip Applicator – Multi-Purpose Balm for Chapped Lips, Minor Burns, Sunburn, Cuts, Insect Bites, and Diaper Rash – Made in Australia
Lucas
Papaw Ointment

This Australian-made ointment is multi-purpose. Use it to fix everything from chapped lips to minor burns, sunburn, cuts, insect bites, and even diaper rash.

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Hydrating Gentle Cleanser (various Sizes)
La Roche-Posay
Toleriane Hydrating Gentle Cleanser

Markle uses this French cleanser. It has a milky texture that hydrates the skin.

Lottabody Control Me Edge Gel With Coconut & Shea Oils, 2.25 Oz (pack of 1)
Lotta Body
Control Me Edge Gel

This edge-control gel contains coconut and shea oils to hydrate and boost shine.

Liquid Lash™ Extensions Mascara Crystal (brown Black)
Thrive Causemetics
Liquid Lash Extensions Mascara

This tubing mascara gives lashes incredible length. Seriously, it's a staple for anyone who loves long, fluttery lashes (like me). It's also clump, flake, and smudge-proof.

Weleda Skin Food Original 75ml Duo
Weleda
Skin Food Original Duo

This editor-approved skin cream is infused with pansy, chamomile, and calendula extracts for soft, smooth, and nourished skin. It's a total staple.

Multi-Masking Set
Tata Harper
Multi-Masking Set

This mask set includes a hydrating, resurfacing, purifying, and clarifying mask. Plus, there's the brand's Green Beauty Brush to apply each one.

Root Replenish Active Growth Serum
Highbrow Hippie
Root Replenish Active Growth Serum

Meghan Markle's secret to long, shiny locks? Apparently, it's this scalp serum. It balances the pH of the scalp, encourages healthy growth, and has a water-based formula that doesn't leave a greasy residue behind.

Igk Direct Flight Multi-Tasking Matcha Dry Shampoo 307 Ml / 6.3 Oz
IGK
Direct Flight Multi-Tasking Matcha Dry Shampoo

Everyone needs a good shampoo—Meghan Markle included. This one lifts dirt, oil, and buildup while adding volume and texture.

Sarah Chapman Skinesis 3d Moisture Infusion (4 X 25ml)
Sarah Chapman
Sarah Chapman Skinesis 3d Moisture Infusion

This set of four sheet masks blends low-molecular hyaluronic acid, rose water, and peptides to give the skin deep hydration and a luminous, "glass skin" look.

Eye Kohl - Costa Riche - .05 Oz / 1.45 G
Eye Kohl in Costa Riche

Last but not least, Markle lists this rich, creamy eyeliner with a matte-pearl finish.

