Meghan Markle Just Dropped Her Entire Beauty Routine on ShopMy (Including This $10 Collagen Jelly Cream)
I never expected Meghan Markle (or "Sussex," as she famously clarified in her new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan) to drop her entire beauty routine via ShopMy on Instagram...but here we are. As a beauty editor, I'm incredibly happy about it. I find it so fascinating to peek inside peoples' makeup bags and skincare line-ups. When that person is an actual duchess, it makes their product recommendations all the more interesting.
After going through all 25 products, I can confidently say her beauty routine is elite. She lists an editor-approved highlighter, a TikTok-viral lip balm, and much, much more. Ahead, see all 25 of her favorite high-low beauty products.
RMS Beauty's Luminizer is a long-time beauty-editor favorite. The cream formula creates a soft, natural-looking glow that's never greasy or glittery—just dewy. Markle seems to use the shade Champagne Rosé, which is a rose-gold color.
This eye shadow trio includes a matte soft-pink, a shimmery soft-pink, and a shimmery cool-plum shade. It's so elegant, IMO.
This face exfoliator cleanses, purifies, and decongests pores for smoother-looking skin. It contains cranberry and raspberry extracts to minimize pores, zeolite and sucrose to exfoliate the skin, and jojoba beads and volcanic minerals to stimulate circulation.
Markle is known for her signature soft-pink manicures, so it's no surprise she uses CND's Shellac in the shade Satin Slippers. Make sure you have a UV lamp to cure it. It's designed for use with the SHELLAC Brand 14+ Day Nail Color System.
She also likes the shade Romantique, which is an even paler shade of pink.
It seems Markle isn't above an at-home manicure. She listed Dazzle Dry's Build Your System Kit, which includes a nail prep product, base coat, nail polish, top coat, and and a "Revive" product that restores nail-polish consistency and longevity.
Now I know what gives Markle her glowing skin. She uses Saie's Glowy Super Gel. It's a multi-purpose illuminator that can be worn alone, mixed into skincare and makeup, or placed precisely on the high points of the face for a radiant, natural-looking glow.
Markle's also a fan of Saint Jane's Luxury Lip Oil in the shade Bliss. It contains good-for-skin ingredients like vitamin C, chamomile, and aloe for soft lips.
I've always wondered what foundation she wears because her skin always looks flawless yet natural. Apparently, it's this one from Amazon. The unique 4-in-1 formula conceals, corrects, camouflages, and diffuses. The brand says it works as a color-corrector, foundation, and concealer in one. Yeah, I'm definitely going to try it.
Markle is just like the rest of us in that she uses TikTok-viral products too. It seems like she uses the ever-popular Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm in Iced Coffee, a sheer cocoa shade.
Leave it to the Duchess of Sussex to have a chic makeup bag. She uses Cuyana's Travel Set Case in Soft Rose. It's a best-seller from the brand since 2012 and is expertly crafted in Argentina from 100% pebbled leather.
Another internet-famous item on Markle's list, Laneige's Lip Sleeping Mask never fails to lock moisture into dry, chapped lips. It seems like she sticks to the original Berry flavor.
This K-beauty cream is specifically formulated to target dark spots and discoloration. It uses hydrolyzed collagen and niacinamide to brighten, plump, and hydrate the skin—all with a fun, pink-jelly texture.
Here's another moisturizer Markle lists on her ShopMy. Tatcha's The Dewy Skin Cream really does deliver a dewy, "glass-skin" complexion. It's all thanks to ingredients like hyaluronic acid, red algae, biomimetic lipids, and Japanese purple rice. Together, they plump, smooth, hydrate, and protect the skin.
She also lists Tatcha's Serum Stick. This concentrated treatment balm contains 80% squalane, hyaluronic acid, and Japanese lemon balm. Swipe it over your skin for a hit of moisture and anti-aging ingredients.
This Australian-made ointment is multi-purpose. Use it to fix everything from chapped lips to minor burns, sunburn, cuts, insect bites, and even diaper rash.
Markle uses this French cleanser. It has a milky texture that hydrates the skin.
This edge-control gel contains coconut and shea oils to hydrate and boost shine.
This tubing mascara gives lashes incredible length. Seriously, it's a staple for anyone who loves long, fluttery lashes (like me). It's also clump, flake, and smudge-proof.
This editor-approved skin cream is infused with pansy, chamomile, and calendula extracts for soft, smooth, and nourished skin. It's a total staple.
This mask set includes a hydrating, resurfacing, purifying, and clarifying mask. Plus, there's the brand's Green Beauty Brush to apply each one.
Meghan Markle's secret to long, shiny locks? Apparently, it's this scalp serum. It balances the pH of the scalp, encourages healthy growth, and has a water-based formula that doesn't leave a greasy residue behind.
Everyone needs a good shampoo—Meghan Markle included. This one lifts dirt, oil, and buildup while adding volume and texture.
This set of four sheet masks blends low-molecular hyaluronic acid, rose water, and peptides to give the skin deep hydration and a luminous, "glass skin" look.
Last but not least, Markle lists this rich, creamy eyeliner with a matte-pearl finish.
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.
