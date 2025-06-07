I'm a Nontoxic Self-Tanning Expert Who Loves a Beachy Aesthetic—Here Are My 15 Desert-Island Products

Bethany Menzel's favorite beauty products.

The Lineup is a monthly series where we're giving you an inside peek at the beauty lineups of the most sought-after experts and tastemakers in the industry. Get ready for a behind-the-scenes look at all the can't-live-without products that make their worlds go 'round.

Bethany Menzel is the co-founder of Saltyface—a chic, editor-loved beauty brand known for its nontoxic self-tanning essentials. She started the company with her husband, David, in Vancouver, Canada. "As a beach bum at heart, I've always felt more confident and like myself with a tan, so growing up in Canada, I became very familiar with self-tanning to achieve that beachy look," she says. "Once I was aware of the toxic ingredients in most self-tanning products and the effects they had on my skin, we started the process of developing formulas that re-created the beachy look I love while also being clean and actually beneficial to your skin."

Menzel says her not-so-guilty pleasure is spending time in the sun (safely, of course). "I spend a lot of time outside, so I try to do my skin a favor by covering up," she says. "Every once in a while, I'll take a day of soaking in that vitamin D guilt-free. I'd take the glow from one of those days over any treatment."

Bethany Menzel.

(Image credit: Bethany Menzel)

Since co-founding Saltyface, Menzel says she has a new care and appreciation for clean, nontoxic beauty products. "Creating actually clean products is something we won't compromise on, and that also influences all the products I use," she says.

Her focus on clean ingredients intersects with her focus on healthy aging. For Menzel, aging isn't something to fear or resist; it's something to embrace. "I think you have to be very intentional not to believe that aging is a flaw. As I start to see my face change in my 30s, I don't want to buy into [our] culture's obsession with youth. I think confident, happy people are the most beautiful, and that radiates when someone is comfortable with their age and all that comes with that," she says.

Liquid Bronzer
Saltyface
Liquid Bronzer

"I use our liquid bronzer every day either to get an instant glow on no-makeup days, mix with my SPF for tinted sun protection, or contour on top of my tinted moisturizer."

Super Serum Skin Tint Spf 40 Skincare Foundation
ILIA
Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 Skincare Foundation

"This is my go-to for skin coverage. I like that it's lightweight, dewy, and, of course, clean."

Nudies Matte All Over Face Bronze Color - Beach Babe
NUDESTIX
Nudies Matte All Over Face Bronze Color

"I have these blush sticks in so many shades. They are my favorite blush product because of the clean ingredients and cream base without being too dewy."

Ocean Cleansing Milk
OSEA
Ocean Cleansing Milk

"This cleanser is a pH-balanced formula that I use as my second cleanse. I feel very aligned with the Osea ethos and love their products."

Undaria Algae Body Oil - 5.0 Oz
OSEA
Undaria Algae Body Oil

"I have dry skin, so I love oil-based body products. This one smells incredible."

Shineon Lip Jelly Hydrating Non-Sticky Lip Oil
Tower 28 Beauty
Shineon Lip Jelly

"This is my everyday lip gloss that I keep extras of around the house [and] in my purse and car."

Cleansing Balm
Oak Essentials
Cleansing Balm

"I use this melty formula to remove my makeup. I love the Jenni Kayne brand, and her Oak Essentials line has beautiful, clean products."

Tanning Moisturizer
Saltyface
Tanning Moisturizer

"I apply this instead of my regular moisturizer in my p.m. routine every third night. It feels just like skincare, and I wake up with a natural-looking tan."

Editor's note: Menzel says that you'll see the best results if you apply your tanning product to bare skin since it's more absorbent. "This is why I love our Tanning Moisturizer," she says. "It's a skincare-based formula. I can apply it as the only step after cleansing my face, and I'm still getting the skincare benefits and hydration without putting a barrier between my skin and the tan absorption."

Freckle Paint
Saltyface
Freckle Paint

"I've always loved freckles. They add such a cute, sun-kissed look. The Freckle Paint lasts for the day and blends in naturally."

The Texturizing Air Dry Hair Mousse
Crown Affair
The Texturizing Air Dry Hair Mousse

"I air-dry most days to keep my hair healthy. This mousse helps it dry looking more tame and smells amazing."

The Minimalist Perfecting Complexion Foundation and Concealer Stick
MERIT
The Minimalist Perfecting Complexion Foundation and Concealer Stick

"I use this for my under-eye concealer. It offers the right amount of coverage without creasing."

Best Skin Ever - Seabuckthorn
Living Libations
Seabuckthorn Best Skin Ever

"When I'm traveling or just in the mood for an extra low-key skincare routine, I use this product as both a cleanser and hydrator. [It's] probably my most repurchased product. It's very versatile and smells delicious."

Dr. Loretta Intense Replenishing Serum (30 Ml.)
Dr. Loretta
Intense Replenishing Serum

"This stuff is magic. It feels like you're rubbing silk on your face. When I feel like my skin needs some extra love, I add this into my evening routine."

Magnesi-Om With Magnesium and L-Theanine for Relaxation + Sleep
Moon Juice
Magnesi-Om With Magnesium and L-Theanine

"I drink this for my sleepy girl cocktail. It tastes great and really works for me!"

Omnilux Contour Face
Omnilux
Contour Face

"I started with twice a day, and my face went through a purging stage, so I slowed down my use while my skin got used to the red light. But the red light really does deliver results. I find it a relaxing part of my evening routine."

