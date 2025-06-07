I'm a Nontoxic Self-Tanning Expert Who Loves a Beachy Aesthetic—Here Are My 15 Desert-Island Products

(Image credit: Original graphic by Audrey Hedlund)

The Lineup is a monthly series where we're giving you an inside peek at the beauty lineups of the most sought-after experts and tastemakers in the industry. Get ready for a behind-the-scenes look at all the can't-live-without products that make their worlds go 'round.

Bethany Menzel is the co-founder of Saltyface—a chic, editor-loved beauty brand known for its nontoxic self-tanning essentials. She started the company with her husband, David, in Vancouver, Canada. "As a beach bum at heart, I've always felt more confident and like myself with a tan, so growing up in Canada, I became very familiar with self-tanning to achieve that beachy look," she says. "Once I was aware of the toxic ingredients in most self-tanning products and the effects they had on my skin, we started the process of developing formulas that re-created the beachy look I love while also being clean and actually beneficial to your skin."

Menzel says her not-so-guilty pleasure is spending time in the sun (safely, of course). "I spend a lot of time outside, so I try to do my skin a favor by covering up," she says. "Every once in a while, I'll take a day of soaking in that vitamin D guilt-free. I'd take the glow from one of those days over any treatment."



Since co-founding Saltyface, Menzel says she has a new care and appreciation for clean, nontoxic beauty products. "Creating actually clean products is something we won't compromise on, and that also influences all the products I use," she says.

Her focus on clean ingredients intersects with her focus on healthy aging. For Menzel, aging isn't something to fear or resist; it's something to embrace. "I think you have to be very intentional not to believe that aging is a flaw. As I start to see my face change in my 30s, I don't want to buy into [our] culture's obsession with youth. I think confident, happy people are the most beautiful, and that radiates when someone is comfortable with their age and all that comes with that," she says.

