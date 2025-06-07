I'm a Nontoxic Self-Tanning Expert Who Loves a Beachy Aesthetic—Here Are My 15 Desert-Island Products
The Lineup is a monthly series where we're giving you an inside peek at the beauty lineups of the most sought-after experts and tastemakers in the industry. Get ready for a behind-the-scenes look at all the can't-live-without products that make their worlds go 'round.
Bethany Menzel is the co-founder of Saltyface—a chic, editor-loved beauty brand known for its nontoxic self-tanning essentials. She started the company with her husband, David, in Vancouver, Canada. "As a beach bum at heart, I've always felt more confident and like myself with a tan, so growing up in Canada, I became very familiar with self-tanning to achieve that beachy look," she says. "Once I was aware of the toxic ingredients in most self-tanning products and the effects they had on my skin, we started the process of developing formulas that re-created the beachy look I love while also being clean and actually beneficial to your skin."
Menzel says her not-so-guilty pleasure is spending time in the sun (safely, of course). "I spend a lot of time outside, so I try to do my skin a favor by covering up," she says. "Every once in a while, I'll take a day of soaking in that vitamin D guilt-free. I'd take the glow from one of those days over any treatment."
Since co-founding Saltyface, Menzel says she has a new care and appreciation for clean, nontoxic beauty products. "Creating actually clean products is something we won't compromise on, and that also influences all the products I use," she says.
Her focus on clean ingredients intersects with her focus on healthy aging. For Menzel, aging isn't something to fear or resist; it's something to embrace. "I think you have to be very intentional not to believe that aging is a flaw. As I start to see my face change in my 30s, I don't want to buy into [our] culture's obsession with youth. I think confident, happy people are the most beautiful, and that radiates when someone is comfortable with their age and all that comes with that," she says.
Shop Menzel's Beauty Edit
"I apply this instead of my regular moisturizer in my p.m. routine every third night. It feels just like skincare, and I wake up with a natural-looking tan."
Editor's note: Menzel says that you'll see the best results if you apply your tanning product to bare skin since it's more absorbent. "This is why I love our Tanning Moisturizer," she says. "It's a skincare-based formula. I can apply it as the only step after cleansing my face, and I'm still getting the skincare benefits and hydration without putting a barrier between my skin and the tan absorption."
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.
-
Alix Earle's Comment Section Is Swarming With "What Body Shimmer Is That?!"—Here's the Reveal
I sense a best seller.
-
Paris Hilton Just Spilled Every Detail About Her New Skincare Line—Plus 8 More Iconic Beauty Recs
Including the lip gloss she's loved since the 2000s.
-
I'm a Self-Tan Savant—the Unexpected Mistake You're Making and 5 Tips for a Sun-Kissed Glow
Plus, shop this brand's just-launched SPF oil.
-
I'm a Derm With 18M TikTok Followers—This Skincare Advice Makes Me Cringe
Muneeb Shah, MD, shares his best advice and 21 favorite products.
-
Jasmine Tookes Swears By This $20 French Pharmacy Staple and Soothing Korean Sunscreen
Plus, everything to know about her new bodycare line.
-
I'm a Celeb Facialist and Dior Beauty Ambassador—26 Products I Recommend to My Clients
Her clients include Vanessa Hudgens, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Nina Dobrev.
-
I'm a Fashion and Fragrance Expert—the Day-to-Night Perfume I Always Reach For
Phlur Creative Director Chriselle Lim shares her essentials.
-
What's the Difference Between a $50 and a $16 Self-Tanner? I Tested Both at Once to Find Out
Price doesn't always equal quality,