I'm a Derm With 18M TikTok Followers—This Skincare Advice Makes Me Cringe

Emma Walsh's avatar
By
published
in Features

Dr. Muneeb Shah

(Image credit: @doctorly)

The Lineup is a monthly series where we're giving you an inside peek at the beauty lineups of the most sought-after experts and tastemakers in the industry. Get ready for a behind-the-scenes look at all the can't-live-without products that make their worlds go 'round.

If your social media is dominated by skincare content like mine is, there's a good chance you've seen Muneeb Shah, DO, (aka @dermdoctor on TikTok) come across your feed. He's the most followed dermatologist on the app, boasting a casual 18 million followers.

As you can imagine, he's seen his fair share of cringeworthy beauty advice, so I had to ask the double board-certified derm for his piping-hot takes on the skincare trends du jour. "TikTok is the land of bad skincare trends, but luckily, there are a lot of experts that debunk the misinformation in real-time," he tells me. "Right now, the worst misinformation is around sunscreen being toxic."

When it comes to the best advice, though, his number-one tip is refreshingly simple. "Protect what you have, and do the basics: moisturize, cleanse, and wear sunscreen," he says. "Aim for better, not perfect."

Dr. Muneeb Shah

(Image credit: @doctorly)

This timeless advice is reflected in his brand, Remedy Skin, a lineup of products that takes the guesswork out of creating the most effective skincare regimen for you.

"It's simple: People want better skin, but the overwhelming number of products (especially single-ingredient formulas) and conflicting marketing messages make it hard to know which ones to choose, how to combine them, and whether they can be layered safely," he explains. "Our approach was to simplify skincare—from the way we name products to how we formulate them. Most people know their main skin concern (dark spots, large pores, dandruff, etc.), so we named our products accordingly and combined the most effective ingredients into a single formula."

This is a dream come true for a lazy beauty lover like me. If you also want to nix the overwhelming multistep routine in favor of a more streamlined one, keep scrolling to shop Shah's top-tier product recommendations.

remedyskin,

Remedy Skin
Remedy for Cleansing

"I use this as my cleanser after using a cleansing balm to remove sunscreen. It has a beautiful gel lather and is gentle yet effective. It also has 0.5% salicylic acid to help with breakouts, clarity, and texture."

Remedy for Healthy Aging
Remedy Skin
Remedy for Healthy Aging

"My powerhouse healthy aging product with retinaldehyde, argireline, matrixyl, glycolic acid, lactic acid, and antioxidants. I use it nightly, and it really addresses all of my major skin concerns. It's like a fountain of youth."

farmacybeauty,

Farmacy Beauty
Green Clean Cleansing Balm

"Simply the most effective cleansing balm that I've tried so far. It's gentle on the skin and easily removes sunscreen, mascara, and eyeliner."

cerave,

CeraVe
Hydrating Cream-to-Foam Cleanser

"This is a good alternative to my Remedy for Cleansing for days that I want to lay off the salicylic acid. It's a perfect cleanser for normal or combination skin. It cleanses the skin, but it's not too drying."

Shower Filter
Qure Skincare
Shower Filter

"Where I live, the water just absolutely wrecks my skin and hair. There's good data to show that bad water quality (high calcium), can cause the surfactants in your cleanser to become more harsh and irritating. A water filter, like the one from Qure, can make a huge difference to remove impurities that can damage the hair and skin."

Azelaic Acid 10 Hyaluron Redness Soothing Serum
Anua
Azelaic Acid 10 Hyaluron Redness Soothing Serum

"Azelaic acid is an amazing morning serum for dark spots, redness, and acne-prone skin, and this is one of the best solubilized forms. Most have a horrible texture, but this one is truly elite in formulation. I have a bit of rosacea in the mid cheeks, and this helps a ton for me. "

Remedy for Moisturizing - Rich Cream
Remedy Skin
Remedy for Moisturizing

"A deeply nourishing, luxurious cream."

neutrogena,

Neutrogena
Hydro Boost Water Gel Sunscreen SPF 50

"One of the best facial sunscreens I've ever tried. It's invisible, hydrating, and leaves a dewy, refreshed finish."

Clean Towels Xl
Clean Skin Club
Clean Towels XL

"I never thought I'd use a separate towel for my routine, but these have become increasingly more practical for me. Using new towels can make a huge difference to a routine, especially if you're acne prone."

2% Bha Liquid Exfoliant
Paula's Choice
2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant

"This is a simple formula that gets the job done. It's a 2% salicylic acid exfoliant that I apply just to the T-zone in the morning to really minimize the appearance of my pores. It's viral for a reason."

laroche-posay,

La Roche-Posay
Lipikar AP+ Triple Repair Moisturizing Cream

"This is an incredibly luscious body moisturizer for dry skin. It's like butter in its application and hydrates better than most."

loccitane,

L'Occitane
Shea Butter Hand Cream

"The thick shea butter in this cream is incredible for dry, cracked hands and cuticles."

vaseline,

Vaseline
Original Healing Jelly

"A plain old tub of vaseline. I can't emphasize enough how often I use this, from wound care to dry eyelids to dry skin to dry cuticles to dry lips."

Eltamd Uv Daily Tinted Broad-Spectrum Spf 40
EltaMD
UV Daily Tinted SPF 40

"This sunscreen gives you a dewy finish that's unmatched. You'll actually enjoy wearing this one. Their UV Restore Tinted is a close second for me."

Black Rice Moisture Airyfit Daily Sunscreen Spf50+ Pa++++ 50ml
Haruharu Wonder
Black Rice Moisture Airyfit Daily Sunscreen SPF 50

"K-beauty sunscreen is hard to compare to U.S. sunscreens based on how elegant it is. Those who love a sunscreen they can't feel will love this."

diptyqueparis,

Diptyque
Orphéon

"I know nothing about fragrances as a dermatologist, but this one is a standout for me. It's super unique and has become my signature scent."

Remedy for Dandruff
Remedy Skin
Remedy for Dandruff

"This is a combination of salicylic acid and ketoconazole in one formula; there's really nothing else like it. Ketoconazole has been shown to support hair growth, which helps [me] as someone with familial hair loss."

Garnier Fructis, Hair Filler + Polypeptides Fullness Repair Conditioner
Garnier Fructis
Hair Filler + Polypeptides Fullness Repair Conditioner

"The citric acid in this is the driver. It helps to repair ionic bonds, and after one use, my hair really feels back to normal after weeks of damage."

Mens Rogaine® 5% Minoxidil Unscented Foam - 6-Month
Rogaine
5% Minoxidil Unscented Foam

"The best-studied over-the-counter option for hair loss. Five percent minoxidil is the target percentage, and it works really well for both men and women."

hanzdefuko,

Hanz de Fuko
Claymation Hair Styler

"I've used this hair styling product for a decade, and nothing can replace it. Holds everything in place without being stiff, flaking, or causing buildup."

Emma Walsh
Emma Walsh
Beauty Editor, Branded Content

Emma is a beauty editor on the branded content team. She’s a passionate writer who loves all things beauty, wellness, and personal growth. Before pursuing writing, she worked in influencer marketing at Gallery Media Group, which owns digital brand PureWow. She lives in New York City, where you can usually find her running to a Pilates class or sipping on a green juice in the park.

Latest