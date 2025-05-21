I'm a Derm With 18M TikTok Followers—This Skincare Advice Makes Me Cringe

The Lineup is a monthly series where we're giving you an inside peek at the beauty lineups of the most sought-after experts and tastemakers in the industry. Get ready for a behind-the-scenes look at all the can't-live-without products that make their worlds go 'round.

If your social media is dominated by skincare content like mine is, there's a good chance you've seen Muneeb Shah, DO, (aka @dermdoctor on TikTok) come across your feed. He's the most followed dermatologist on the app, boasting a casual 18 million followers.

As you can imagine, he's seen his fair share of cringeworthy beauty advice, so I had to ask the double board-certified derm for his piping-hot takes on the skincare trends du jour. "TikTok is the land of bad skincare trends, but luckily, there are a lot of experts that debunk the misinformation in real-time," he tells me. "Right now, the worst misinformation is around sunscreen being toxic."

When it comes to the best advice, though, his number-one tip is refreshingly simple. "Protect what you have, and do the basics: moisturize, cleanse, and wear sunscreen," he says. "Aim for better, not perfect."

This timeless advice is reflected in his brand, Remedy Skin, a lineup of products that takes the guesswork out of creating the most effective skincare regimen for you.

"It's simple: People want better skin, but the overwhelming number of products (especially single-ingredient formulas) and conflicting marketing messages make it hard to know which ones to choose, how to combine them, and whether they can be layered safely," he explains. "Our approach was to simplify skincare—from the way we name products to how we formulate them. Most people know their main skin concern (dark spots, large pores, dandruff, etc.), so we named our products accordingly and combined the most effective ingredients into a single formula."

This is a dream come true for a lazy beauty lover like me. If you also want to nix the overwhelming multistep routine in favor of a more streamlined one, keep scrolling to shop Shah's top-tier product recommendations.