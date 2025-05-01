I'm a Fashion and Fragrance Expert—the Day-to-Night Perfume I Always Reach For

The Lineup is a monthly series where we're giving you an inside peek at the beauty lineups of the most sought-after experts and tastemakers in the industry. Get ready for a behind-the-scenes look at all the can't-live-without products that make their worlds go 'round.

Scents—and specifically perfumes for us beauty connoisseurs—are strongly linked to memories. For me, soft, powdery florals bring me right back to my teenage years; rich amber gourmands symbolize nights in the city; and salty coconut scents are reminiscent of golden hour on the beach. No one understands this innate connection better than Chriselle Lim, co-owner and creative director at Phlur. "The right scent can capture a mood, a memory, or a feeling in a way nothing else can," she explains. "My love for fragrance deepened over time when I realized how transformative it could be and how the right scent can shift your energy, make you feel empowered, or transport you to a specific moment."

For Lim, fragrance has always been about storytelling and self-expression, and it even helped her heal and connect with others during a challenging time in her life. "I first got involved with Phlur when I was going through my divorce," she tells me. "It actually inspired Phlur's first fragrance, Missing Person ($99). I wanted to bottle up the lingering smell of your loved one through a skin scent, which became popular very quickly, as it resonated with others who could relate to that feeling of longing." She was able to transmute these universally shared experiences and moments (like healing from a breakup) into ultra-unique scents, which allowed Phlur to cultivate a strong and engaged community.

But the power of a good perfume doesn't end there. "I've always pictured fragrance as the invisible accessory that completes your outfit," Lim says. "Fragrance can be a medium for self-expression or set the tone or mood for an outfit. I encourage people to build their own fragrance wardrobe and layer different scents together to create one that's truly personal and customizable."

Next comes my burning question for Lim: Which fragrance does she reach for daily? "I can't pick just one, but I do find that I'm always reaching for Father Figure ($99)," she tells me. "It's just such a unique, lush, yet crisp green fragrance that elevates any outfit. I do switch my fragrances up a lot, but I always go back to it. It's my perfect day-to-night fragrance." Lim admitted that the next hardest question was narrowing down her top 20 products in the skincare, bodycare, makeup, and haircare categories, but she did just that for Who What Wear readers. Keep scrolling to shop her nonnegotiables below—you don't want to miss these.

PHLUR Father Figure Eau De Parfum $99 SHOP NOW "This is my perfect day-to-night fragrance. It's light, fresh, and just works for everything, whether I'm heading to a meeting, running errands, or going out for the night. It also layers beautifully with other scents, so I love switching it up depending on my mood."

medicube Age-R Booster Pro $200 SHOP NOW "I need skincare tools that fit my busy routine, and this one just makes sense. It's so easy to use, and the results speak for themselves—my skin looks healthier, smoother, and glowier with minimal effort. Honestly, it's become one of my go-to skincare essentials."

Medik8 Crystal Retinal 6 $85 SHOP NOW "Hands down, the fastest-working skincare product I've ever used. Unlike other retinoids, this one is powerful but gentle, giving me real anti-aging benefits without irritation. If you've been scared of retinol before, this one is a game changer."

Qure Skincare Q-Rejuvalight Pro Facewear $379 SHOP NOW "I've tried so many LED masks, but this one is by far the best—it's clinical grade, super powerful, and you only need three minutes a day to see results. My skin has never been happier!"

Medik8 Liquid Peptides $66 SHOP NOW "This is basically botox in a bottle—expression lines look softer in 10 minutes, and deeper wrinkles improve within weeks. If retinol is too harsh for you, this is a perfect alternative that delivers real results without the drama."

Clé de Peau Beauté Precious Gold Vitality Serum $290 SHOP NOW "This serum is pure magic—it's infused with 24K gold and retinol, making it the ultimate anti-aging treat. It's rich, luxurious, and gives my skin that plump, firm, I-just-had-a-facial glow."

Hourglass Phantom Volumizing Glossy Lip Balm $38 SHOP NOW "Every time I wear this, I get compliments. It's hydrating, glossy, and gives my lips a little extra volume—like a plump, juicy, effortless pout in one swipe."

HAUS LABS BY LADY GAGA Triclone Skin Tech Hydrating + De-Puffing Concealer $32 SHOP NOW "I love that this concealer gives medium, buildable coverage without ever feeling heavy or cakey. It melts into the skin beautifully, covering imperfections while still looking super natural—like your skin, but better."

GUERLAIN Abeille Royale Youth Watery Oil Serum $150 SHOP NOW "Despite the name, this doesn't feel like an oil at all—it's lightweight, absorbs instantly, and makes my skin feel incredibly soft and hydrated. It's the kind of glow that makes you look like you've had eight hours of sleep and drank all your water, even when you didn't."

rhode Peptide Lip Shape $24 SHOP NOW "My current favorite lip liner. It glides on like butter, feels hydrating, and pairs perfectly with lip tints or even just by itself. I've been using the shade Bend, and it's just chef's kiss!"

Augustinus Bader The Eye Cream $205 SHOP NOW "This eye cream is luxury in a bottle. It glides on like silk, feels instantly firming, and makes me look like I actually slept, even when I didn't. Worth every penny!"

HAUS LABS BY LADY GAGA Triclone Skin Tech Medium Coverage Foundation $49 SHOP NOW "If you need a foundation that lasts all day, doesn't crease, and still looks natural and skin-like, this one is it. It's flawless without being heavy, and I don't have to worry about touch-ups."

SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic $182 SHOP NOW "I've been using this serum for years, and it's still unmatched. The smell? Medicinal (not gonna lie), but the brightening, glow-boosting results make it 100% worth it."

Clé de Peau Beauté Refining Refillable Pressed Powder $85 SHOP NOW "This is the best pressed powder I've ever used. I got it as a travel-friendly option, and now I can't live without it. It sets makeup beautifully without ever looking cakey."

Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm $24 SHOP NOW "This gloss is so good—it's hydrating, not sticky, and works both as a daily lip gloss and an overnight treatment. It's my go-to for soft, juicy lips!"

CYKLAR Sensorial Body Wash $35 SHOP NOW "The smell alone is enough to make me repurchase, but it also lathers beautifully and makes my skin feel incredibly soft. It's like a spa experience in the shower."

AESTURA Atobarrier365 Cream Moisturizer $32 SHOP NOW "This is the perfect moisturizer for sensitive skin—no fragrance, no irritation, just pure hydration that keeps my skin calm and protected."

medicube Zero Pore Pads 2.0 $31 $18 SHOP NOW "Obsessed with how effective these are at exfoliating, clearing pores, and making my skin feel baby smooth. My skin literally looks brighter every time I use them!"

IOPE Retinol Super Bounce Serum $50 SHOP NOW "This serum is insanely effective—it has four different retinoids, and I swear I saw visible results in just one week. If you want serious anti-aging power, this is it."