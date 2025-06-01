Paris Hilton Just Spilled Every Detail About Her New Skincare Line—Plus 8 More Iconic Beauty Recs
The Lineup is a monthly series where we're giving you an inside peek at the beauty lineups of the most sought-after experts and tastemakers in the industry. Get ready for a behind-the-scenes look at all the can't-live-without products that make their worlds go 'round.
Paris Hilton not only defines the word icon, she defies it. She's the original It girl, with a charismatic, radiant aura that's even more beautiful IRL. The multi-hyphenate has been hard at work behind the scenes ever since she first graced our screens in 2003's The Simple Life. Now, she's a mom, entrepreneur, singer, author, philanthropist, and most recently, the founder of skincare line, Parívie.
Given Hilton's lifelong love for beauty, it was only a matter of time before she created her own skincare line. "Beauty has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember," she tells me. "Growing up, I watched my mom care for her skin, and she showed me the importance of consistency in a routine. When I was just 8 years old, she introduced me to a full skincare regimen, and I fell in love with it."
To this day, her skincare routine is what keeps her grounded while constantly working, traveling, and being a mom to her children, London and Phoenix. "Life is nonstop, and your skin feels everything," she says. "We always talk about the mental toll, but it shows up on your skin, too. That's exactly where Parívie started—I wanted to create skincare that could keep up with people who are always on. Every formula is designed to help your skin stay strong, balanced, and glowing—no matter what your day looks like."
The five-step line is purely Paris—from the pink packaging to the futuristic, peptide-powered formulas, and especially the name. "Parívie is a blend of 'Paris' and 'vie,' the French word for 'life,'" she tells me. "It felt like the perfect name because this brand is truly an extension of me, my journey, my lifestyle, and how I show up every day."
Whether she's applying her daily skincare regimen or indulging in a treatment at her Sliving Spa, it all comes back to consistency and self-care. "When you take care of yourself from the inside out, your skin reflects that," she says. "That's hot." Amen.
If you need a sign to take care of yourself today, let this be it. Keep scrolling to shop Parívie and more of Hilton's favorite beauty products—including her favorite self-tanner, her bedazzled red light mask, and the lip gloss she's loved since the 2000s.
Shop Parívie
Shop More of Paris Hilton's Favorite Products
"This is everything I've ever wanted in a self-tanner. It's clear—so no mess—and it smells incredible, not like other self-tanners. It's super easy to use at home, which is perfect for my busy schedule, and it gives me that flawless, golden glow without the sun."
"I love using my Shark red light mask. It combines red and blue light therapy with cryo-inspired cooling. I use it when I'm getting glam or winding down, and it always makes me feel like I just stepped out of my Sliving Spa. I even had it custom bedazzled in pink crystals, of course."
Emma is a beauty editor on the branded content team. She’s a passionate writer who loves all things beauty, wellness, and personal growth. Before pursuing writing, she worked in influencer marketing at Gallery Media Group, which owns digital brand PureWow. She lives in New York City, where you can usually find her running to a Pilates class or sipping on a green juice in the park.
