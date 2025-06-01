Paris Hilton Just Spilled Every Detail About Her New Skincare Line—Plus 8 More Iconic Beauty Recs

The Lineup is a monthly series where we're giving you an inside peek at the beauty lineups of the most sought-after experts and tastemakers in the industry. Get ready for a behind-the-scenes look at all the can't-live-without products that make their worlds go 'round.

Paris Hilton not only defines the word icon, she defies it. She's the original It girl, with a charismatic, radiant aura that's even more beautiful IRL. The multi-hyphenate has been hard at work behind the scenes ever since she first graced our screens in 2003's The Simple Life. Now, she's a mom, entrepreneur, singer, author, philanthropist, and most recently, the founder of skincare line, Parívie.

Given Hilton's lifelong love for beauty, it was only a matter of time before she created her own skincare line. "Beauty has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember," she tells me. "Growing up, I watched my mom care for her skin, and she showed me the importance of consistency in a routine. When I was just 8 years old, she introduced me to a full skincare regimen, and I fell in love with it."

To this day, her skincare routine is what keeps her grounded while constantly working, traveling, and being a mom to her children, London and Phoenix. "Life is nonstop, and your skin feels everything," she says. "We always talk about the mental toll, but it shows up on your skin, too. That's exactly where Parívie started—I wanted to create skincare that could keep up with people who are always on. Every formula is designed to help your skin stay strong, balanced, and glowing—no matter what your day looks like."

The five-step line is purely Paris—from the pink packaging to the futuristic, peptide-powered formulas, and especially the name. "Parívie is a blend of 'Paris' and 'vie,' the French word for 'life,'" she tells me. "It felt like the perfect name because this brand is truly an extension of me, my journey, my lifestyle, and how I show up every day."

Whether she's applying her daily skincare regimen or indulging in a treatment at her Sliving Spa, it all comes back to consistency and self-care. "When you take care of yourself from the inside out, your skin reflects that," she says. "That's hot." Amen.

If you need a sign to take care of yourself today, let this be it. Keep scrolling to shop Parívie and more of Hilton's favorite beauty products—including her favorite self-tanner, her bedazzled red light mask, and the lip gloss she's loved since the 2000s.

Shop Parívie

Parívie That's Radiant Daily Purifying Cleanser $38 SHOP NOW "A gentle yet effective cleanser that melts away dirt, oil, and makeup. It bubbles with a fresh, smooth finish and has a beautiful, light rose scent. It's perfect after my long days in glam." Parívie That's Smooth Skin-Perfecting Elixir $65 SHOP NOW "This essence feels so lightweight, it absorbs right into my skin and gives me that flawless filter effect. Everything feels just so perfect after." Parívie That's Tight Plumping Vitality Serum $125 SHOP NOW "This serum is the ultimate multitasker. It helps boost radiance and smooth the look of fine lines. I call this the Fountain of Youth." Parívie That's Quenched Barrier Support Crème $64 SHOP NOW "Rich, creamy, and melts right into my skin. This moisturizer helps lock in hydration for a plump, dewy glow. After a long day, my skin feels protected, nourished, and glowing." Parívie That's Firm Contouring Neck Treatment $72 SHOP NOW "This neck treatment helps visibly firm and smooth the neck and décolletage. It makes my jawline look so sculpted and snatched. The texture is super light, but works hard. It's totally iconic and future forward." Parívie That's Restored Overnight Repair Crème $85 SHOP NOW "An omega-rich night crème that helps improve the look of elasticity and delivers deep hydration. This rich formula nourishes my skin overnight so I wake up with glowing, hydrated skin."

Shop More of Paris Hilton's Favorite Products

lancôme Juicy Tubes Lip Gloss $25 SHOP NOW "Lancôme's Juicy Tubes are everything. I've been obsessed since the 2000s. They're super glossy, smell delicious, and give that perfect Y2K vibe that's totally iconic and still so hot today." Tan-Luxe The Future Collection: The Future Airbrush 360 Self-Tan Mist and Luxe Mitt $49 SHOP NOW "This is everything I've ever wanted in a self-tanner. It's clear—so no mess—and it smells incredible, not like other self-tanners. It's super easy to use at home, which is perfect for my busy schedule, and it gives me that flawless, golden glow without the sun." Paris Hilton Fragrances Iconic Eau de Parfum $80 SHOP NOW "Iconic marks my 30th fragrance—a tribute to my journey and the sparkle I bring wherever I go. I created it to embody confidence, timelessness, and glamour. This scent captures everything I love: It's bold, beautiful, and truly iconic." Shark CryoGlow Under-Eye Cooling+LED Anti-Aging & Skin Clearing Face Mask $350 SHOP NOW "I love using my Shark red light mask. It combines red and blue light therapy with cryo-inspired cooling. I use it when I'm getting glam or winding down, and it always makes me feel like I just stepped out of my Sliving Spa. I even had it custom bedazzled in pink crystals, of course." Paris Hilton Paris Hilton Mini Fridge With Mirror $67 $50 SHOP NOW "A stylish, compact cooler that helps keep my skincare products cool. I have one in my spa and it's perfect for holding my beauty essentials." ToGoSpa Ice Water Eyes $15 SHOP NOW "Whether I'm on a flight, getting ready for a shoot, or just relaxing at home, I always use cooling eye masks or patches to de-puff and brighten. It makes me feel instantly refreshed, like a mini spa moment wherever I am." Tatuo Rhinestone Mirror $22 $21 SHOP NOW "I love mirror moments and these are glamorous, sparkly, and totally me." Vitapod Paris Hilton Starter Bundle $28 SHOP NOW "I swear by this system. Beauty starts from within. It boosts hydration and simplifies vitamin and mineral intake. I take my water bottle and pods everywhere I go."