Paris Hilton Just Spilled Every Detail About Her New Skincare Line—Plus 8 More Iconic Beauty Recs

Paris Hilton not only defines the word icon, she defies it. She's the original It girl, with a charismatic, radiant aura that's even more beautiful IRL. The multi-hyphenate has been hard at work behind the scenes ever since she first graced our screens in 2003's The Simple Life. Now, she's a mom, entrepreneur, singer, author, philanthropist, and most recently, the founder of skincare line, Parívie.

Given Hilton's lifelong love for beauty, it was only a matter of time before she created her own skincare line. "Beauty has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember," she tells me. "Growing up, I watched my mom care for her skin, and she showed me the importance of consistency in a routine. When I was just 8 years old, she introduced me to a full skincare regimen, and I fell in love with it."

Paris Hilton Parivie Skincare

(Image credit: @parishilton)

To this day, her skincare routine is what keeps her grounded while constantly working, traveling, and being a mom to her children, London and Phoenix. "Life is nonstop, and your skin feels everything," she says. "We always talk about the mental toll, but it shows up on your skin, too. That's exactly where Parívie started—I wanted to create skincare that could keep up with people who are always on. Every formula is designed to help your skin stay strong, balanced, and glowing—no matter what your day looks like."

The five-step line is purely Paris—from the pink packaging to the futuristic, peptide-powered formulas, and especially the name. "Parívie is a blend of 'Paris' and 'vie,' the French word for 'life,'" she tells me. "It felt like the perfect name because this brand is truly an extension of me, my journey, my lifestyle, and how I show up every day."

Whether she's applying her daily skincare regimen or indulging in a treatment at her Sliving Spa, it all comes back to consistency and self-care. "When you take care of yourself from the inside out, your skin reflects that," she says. "That's hot." Amen.

If you need a sign to take care of yourself today, let this be it. Keep scrolling to shop Parívie and more of Hilton's favorite beauty products—including her favorite self-tanner, her bedazzled red light mask, and the lip gloss she's loved since the 2000s.

Shop Parívie

That's Radiant
Parívie
That's Radiant Daily Purifying Cleanser

"A gentle yet effective cleanser that melts away dirt, oil, and makeup. It bubbles with a fresh, smooth finish and has a beautiful, light rose scent. It's perfect after my long days in glam."

That's Smooth
Parívie
That's Smooth Skin-Perfecting Elixir

"This essence feels so lightweight, it absorbs right into my skin and gives me that flawless filter effect. Everything feels just so perfect after."

That's Tight
Parívie
That's Tight Plumping Vitality Serum

"This serum is the ultimate multitasker. It helps boost radiance and smooth the look of fine lines. I call this the Fountain of Youth."

That's Quenched
Parívie
That's Quenched Barrier Support Crème

"Rich, creamy, and melts right into my skin. This moisturizer helps lock in hydration for a plump, dewy glow. After a long day, my skin feels protected, nourished, and glowing."

Parívie, That's Firm
Parívie
That's Firm Contouring Neck Treatment

"This neck treatment helps visibly firm and smooth the neck and décolletage. It makes my jawline look so sculpted and snatched. The texture is super light, but works hard. It's totally iconic and future forward."

That's Restored
Parívie
That's Restored Overnight Repair Crème

"An omega-rich night crème that helps improve the look of elasticity and delivers deep hydration. This rich formula nourishes my skin overnight so I wake up with glowing, hydrated skin."

Shop More of Paris Hilton's Favorite Products

lancome-usa,

lancôme
Juicy Tubes Lip Gloss

"Lancôme's Juicy Tubes are everything. I've been obsessed since the 2000s. They're super glossy, smell delicious, and give that perfect Y2K vibe that's totally iconic and still so hot today."

The Future Collection: the Future Airbrush 360 Self-Tan Mist and Luxe Mitt
Tan-Luxe
The Future Collection: The Future Airbrush 360 Self-Tan Mist and Luxe Mitt

"This is everything I've ever wanted in a self-tanner. It's clear—so no mess—and it smells incredible, not like other self-tanners. It's super easy to use at home, which is perfect for my busy schedule, and it gives me that flawless, golden glow without the sun."

Iconic Eau De Parfum - 3.4 Oz
Paris Hilton Fragrances
Iconic Eau de Parfum

"Iconic marks my 30th fragrance—a tribute to my journey and the sparkle I bring wherever I go. I created it to embody confidence, timelessness, and glamour. This scent captures everything I love: It's bold, beautiful, and truly iconic."

Shark™ Cryoglow™ Red Blue & Infrared Iqled Face Mask & Under Eye Cooling W/ Charging Stand (blue Frost)
Shark
CryoGlow Under-Eye Cooling+LED Anti-Aging & Skin Clearing Face Mask

"I love using my Shark red light mask. It combines red and blue light therapy with cryo-inspired cooling. I use it when I'm getting glam or winding down, and it always makes me feel like I just stepped out of my Sliving Spa. I even had it custom bedazzled in pink crystals, of course."

Paris Hilton Mini Fridge With Mirror - Pink
Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton Mini Fridge With Mirror

"A stylish, compact cooler that helps keep my skincare products cool. I have one in my spa and it's perfect for holding my beauty essentials."

Ice Water Eyes
ToGoSpa
Ice Water Eyes

"Whether I'm on a flight, getting ready for a shoot, or just relaxing at home, I always use cooling eye masks or patches to de-puff and brighten. It makes me feel instantly refreshed, like a mini spa moment wherever I am."

Tatuo 2 Pcs Rhinestone Mirror Handheld Bling Heart Lip Shaped Hand Mirror Glitter Cosmetic With Handle Portable Cute Travel Makeup Lash for Women (pink and White)
Tatuo
Rhinestone Mirror

"I love mirror moments and these are glamorous, sparkly, and totally me."

vitapodworld,

Vitapod
Paris Hilton Starter Bundle

"I swear by this system. Beauty starts from within. It boosts hydration and simplifies vitamin and mineral intake. I take my water bottle and pods everywhere I go."

Emma Walsh
Emma Walsh
Beauty Editor, Branded Content

Emma Walsh

Beauty Editor, Branded Content

Emma is a beauty editor on the branded content team. She's a passionate writer who loves all things beauty, wellness, and personal growth. Before pursuing writing, she worked in influencer marketing at Gallery Media Group, which owns digital brand PureWow. She lives in New York City, where you can usually find her running to a Pilates class or sipping on a green juice in the park.

