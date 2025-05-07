I'm a Celeb Facialist and Dior Beauty Ambassador—26 Products I Recommend to My Clients

The Lineup is a monthly series where we're giving you an inside peek at the beauty lineups of the most sought-after experts and tastemakers in the industry. Get ready for a behind-the-scenes look at all the can't-live-without products that make their worlds go 'round.

As is true for many beauty lovers (myself included!), Sarah Akram's love for skincare started early. At just 14 years old, the D.C.-based master aesthetician worked as a shampoo girl at a local salon and was instantly intrigued by the glamorous woman who gave facials there. "I mustered up the courage to ask her, 'What is a facial?' and she offered to give me one," she recounts. "From that experience, I was hooked. When I turned 18, I got licensed and started on my skincare journey." Akram went on to found her eponymous skincare brand and clinic, Sarah Akram Skincare, where she treats top-tier clientele, including Mindy Kaling, Vanessa Hudgens, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Nina Dobrev—just to name a few. Beyond her work with celebs, Akram is also the skincare expert and ambassador for Dior Beauty. "I'm helping create Dior spa protocols and activations and will be the first aesthetician in the U.S. to offer Dior treatments. Great stuff is coming this year," she tells me.

Let's dive into the specific approach that helped Akram garner so many accolades, because it's probably not what you'd expect. "I trained in medical esthetics and the science of skincare," she says. "But I never enjoyed how invasive these procedures are, not to mention the downtime. I really believe in a non-invasive approach to skincare, and it's what really drove me to develop my own holistic skincare ethos that focuses on the highest-quality, most effective skincare products, expert hand techniques, and non-invasive skincare technologies." Curious what that looks like in practice? Akram filled me in on her signature service, the SA Luxury Treatment. "It incorporates a cocktail of different non-invasive skincare modalities," she explains. "It includes microdermabrasion, sonophoresis (low-frequency ultrasound), iontophoresis (electrical current), microcurrent, LED therapy, thermal shock therapy, and more—all of which work to sculpt, hydrate, and smooth the skin." It's truly a holistic beauty lover's dream.

And for those who want to get a celeb-level facial at home, Akram was kind enough to share her go-to skincare products for you to shop below. Keep scrolling for her list of must-haves, including luxury skincare, her three-step haircare routine, and her favorite $12 lashes.

The Skinsheet The Cleansing Coins $20 SHOP NOW "For people who travel a lot, a game-changing product I love is the Skinsheet Cleansing Coins . With a few drops of water, these one-inch coins expand into 10x10-inch cloths, and their woven texture allows for daily use to gently cleanse and unveil a radiant blank slate. I've been giving these out to my globe-trotting clients, and they can't get enough of them."

Biologique Recherche Lotion P50 $95 SHOP NOW "Don't skip toners—they help prep the skin for all the good stuff to come in your serums and moisturizers."

Valmont Aqua Falls Instant Makeup Removing Water $110 SHOP NOW "This is another one of my favorite toners."

Auteur Definitive Eye Cream $420 SHOP NOW "Hands down one of my favorites. It does it all: helps with fine lines and wrinkles, lifts and tones the under-eye area, and is loaded with peptides. While [it's] on the pricier side, I've noticed a real difference using this."

Dyson Limited Edition Airwrap Multi-Styler in Jasper Plum $599 SHOP NOW "My husband was like, '$600 for a hairdryer?' Let me tell you, this is such a revelation. It's lightweight, ergonomic, and powerful—chef's kiss."

Slip Belleflower Large Scrunchies $45 SHOP NOW "I love these—the silk helps minimize breakage. I use them all the time, particularly when I'm working."

Dior Forever Glow Veil $50 SHOP NOW "This has been my favorite product of the last year. It's a glowy primer that offers 24 hours of hydration. It's a must-have for your beauty cabinet."

EltaMD UV Physical SPF 41 Sunscreen $46 SHOP NOW "EltaMD's lightweight mineral sunscreen won't your clog pores and is gentle on sensitive skin. It provides sun protection and lightly tints your complexion to enhance the skin's radiance."

DIOR Diorshow Brow Styler Eyebrow Pencil $35 SHOP NOW "This eyebrow pencil comes in a variety of colors and features an ultra-precise tip and a spoolie brush to blend the product and sweep eyebrows into place."

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer $22 SHOP NOW "My favorite lip gloss. The shine, color, scent, and applicator make it my first choice."

Sarah Akram Skincare Cryo Sticks $100 SHOP NOW "So simple but so incredibly effective. Keep them cold in your freezer, and when you take them out, pair with your favorite cream mask for a little slip. They improve blood flow, circulation, and help depuff and contour your face."

Omnilux Contour Face $395 $345 SHOP NOW "This mask has texturally helped change my skin and, more importantly, helps activate collagen and minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. I use it daily for 10 to 12 minutes as a simple bedtime activity."

Erly Daily Splash $38 SHOP NOW "This is a recent favorite. It features three types of hyaluronic acid and is one of my new go-tos to keep my skin hydrated and plump."

KISS Pearl Earring False Eyelashes $13 $12 SHOP NOW "These lashes are perfect for me, and they offer a variety of styles."

Mei Apothecary Spa Towel Wristbands $9 SHOP NOW "These are genius! I use these wristbands for a drip and mess-free face-washing experience."

Biologique Recherche Crème MSR-H $400 SHOP NOW "I rotate my moisturizers seasonally—thicker in winter, lighter in summer. This is my go-to: It's deeply moisturizing, great for anti-aging, and loaded with peptides."

Vintner's Daughter Active Botanical Serum $215 SHOP NOW "This serum-face oil hybrid is perfect for anti-aging and brightening while also providing restorative moisture, radiance, and nourishment to all skin."

Auteur Enzyme Facial Cleanser $170 SHOP NOW "I can't live without my cleansers. I even rotate between cleansers depending on how my skin is feeling. When I want a deeper, more exfoliating cleanse, I pull out this one."

Future Cosmetics Extreme No. 3 Cream $115 SHOP NOW "My skin was so dried out this winter from all the indoor heat, and this product got me through it. It made my skin soft and supple and is now my hero product for the fall and winter months."

MMSkincare Instant Glow Mask $12 SHOP NOW "This easy-to-use face mask soothes, brightens, hydrates, firms, and even prevents and heals acne. It's great for all skin types."

RawSugar The Sensitive One Shampoo $11 SHOP NOW "If you have a sensitive scalp or are sensitive to fragrance, this shampoo is really gentle."

OTM Cannes Vanity Case $249 SHOP NOW "This bag is a game changer. It's a stylish vanity case crafted from vegan Saffiano leather. What makes it unique is that it's lined with Pristinium, which allows your coveted beauty products to remain at a safe temperature and in pristine condition. I've brought this to the beach a couple of times, and my products were kept cool and intact."

Dove Refresh Body Wash $9 SHOP NOW "My go-to body wash! I keep it pretty simple."

The Root Project Clean Canvas Detoxifying Hair Cleanser $35 SHOP NOW "My Los Angeles hair stylist tribe turned me on to this new haircare brand that specifically supports foundational haircare at 'the root.' It is a simple three-product line, starting with this detoxifying hair cleanser."

The Root Project Instant Pleasure Silky Hair Moisturizer $35 SHOP NOW "I love this hair moisturizer."

The Root Project Power Smooth Extreme Softening Hair Mask $50 SHOP NOW "This softening hair mask helps reduce fallout."