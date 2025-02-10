I'm an Ayurvedic Beauty Founder—Here Are My Secrets, From Gooseberry Oil to Biphasic Serum

The Lineup is a monthly series where we're giving you an inside peek at the beauty lineups of the most sought-after experts and tastemakers in the industry. Get ready for a behind-the-scenes look at all the can't-live-without products that make their worlds go 'round.

Editor-turned-founder Nikita Charuza and I bond over many things: constantly moving and switching schools during childhood, working in editorial, and of course, our passion for beauty. "My love for beauty and fashion was how I made friends at school," she tells me. She moved more than 12 times when she was growing up, but no matter where she lived, the one thing that stayed consistent was her family's weekly haircare and skincare rituals. "We would blast music or put on a Bollywood movie and make Ayurvedic hair oils and face masks," she says. "I vividly remember after my friends saw my mother's long hair, they came over and begged me to teach them how to make these magical concoctions, and that's when I knew they were something special."

Charuza founded Squigs in 2022 to honor her culture's beauty rituals. "I never saw our Indian culture represented in the media in the beauty and fashion landscape," Charuza says. "With Squigs, we're really trying to make Ayurveda feel approachable, fun, and effective for all." Curious what that looks like in practice? Here's a glimpse at Charuza's Ayurvedic self-care rituals.

Hair oiling: "The hero ingredient in our five-time award-winning Gooseberry Delight Hair Oil is amla, the Indian gooseberry. It's based on what my great-grandmother Aai and I would make when I was younger. It also has kalonji, castor, and coconut oils. I love applying it as an overnight pre-wash treatment. Hair-oiling newbies often get scared at the thought of leaving your hair in oil overnight because of the misconception that it will clog your pores, but ours was specially created for that. I promise in just one night, you'll see a difference with your hair feeling stronger, shiner, and healthier overall."

Scalp massages: "Finding my Marma points (your body's energy points) helps me unwind after a long day. I like to use the Squiggly Neem Comb to distribute and massage in the hair oil. It's handcrafted in India and made from 100% neem, an ancient Ayurvedic wood that has incredible antibacterial and antifungal properties. It also helps detoxify the scalp and prevents dandruff and breakage. This ritual was something that was passed along from my great-grandmother, and now, I even give my daughter little head massages."

Skincare: "Our TikTok-viral Double Shot Face Serum can be used as a hydrating serum or as a makeup primer that won't make your makeup pill. It's not only super cool to look at with it being bi-phase, but it includes ingredients like neem, tulsi, and turmeric as well as squalane, hyaluronic acid, and niacinamide. Within five seconds of applying it, you'll see a visible difference in your skin being plumper, calmer, and more hydrated."

Headcare: "'Happy headcare' is our comprehensive approach to caring for the skin on your face, scalp, [and mind] because [they're all] equally important. Therapy is often stigmatized (especially in marginalized communities), and I'd feel remiss if I wasn't giving back in some capacity—especially because I was lucky enough to live with my grandmother who's a psychiatrist and understands the importance of mental health."

Keep reading to see the full breakdown of Charuza's Ayurvedic beauty and wellness must-haves.

Squigs Gooseberry Delight Hair Oil $37 SHOP NOW "I use our hair oil as an overnight pre-wash treatment two to three times a week. It doesn't get all over my pillowcase, and it's super lightweight and easy to wash off in the morning. It has no synthetic fragrances or dyes, so it's great for those with sensitive scalps. I use it in tandem with our Squiggly Neem Comb to massage and distribute the oil for 10 minutes. It leaves me with super-shiny hair and has helped me tremendously with my postpartum hair loss journey. I also use a drop or two for frizz or flyaways."

Squigs Double Shot Face Serum $30 SHOP NOW "I use our serum every night after cleansing. It's so hydrating and not sticky at all. It also leaves me with super-plump skin and calms redness as well. If I'm wearing makeup, I also use it as makeup primer, and I love that it doesn't pill over time."

Saie Slip Tint $36 SHOP NOW "I love how this product provides seamless coverage and doesn't make my skin super oily throughout the day."

Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm $24 SHOP NOW "I typically have about three of these lip balms in my purse at all times. It's super hydrating, and it doesn't leave an annoying film on your lips."

ONE/SIZE by Patrick Starrr Ultimate Blurring Setting Powder $18 SHOP NOW "By far one of the best setting powders I've ever tried during my 11 years of being a fashion and beauty editor."

BASMA The Foundation Stick $40 SHOP NOW "I love to use this concealer on my dark circles when I want a natural, no-makeup look. For nights I have events, Hourglass's concealer has incredible coverage."

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask $24 SHOP NOW "I swear by Laneige's lip mask. I keep it in my nightstand and use it every night before I sleep."

Notte Jewelry x Squigs Daydream Mirror $28 SHOP NOW "I'm obsessed with our Squigs collaboration with another AAPI woman–owned brand, Notte Jewelry. Along with our claw clip, we created our Daydream mirror. It's made from 100% biodegradable plant-based acetate and has a faux-pearl charm on the bottom. I took it with me to Greece this summer, and it's so easy to place in your makeup pouch."

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream $98 SHOP NOW "When I need an extra dose of hydration over our serum, I love to layer it with this cream. It's luxe, effective, and makes your skin feel baby soft."

Ilia Limitless Lash Mascara $28 SHOP NOW "This is one of the only mascaras that doesn't make my eyes irritated. It's clump-free and lasts all day."

Sofie Pavitt Face Mandelic Clearing Serum $54 SHOP NOW "I love Sofie Pavitt's mandelic serum—it helps smooth out texture on my skin and helps with dark spots."

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Cookies n Clean Whipped Clay Face Mask $38 SHOP NOW "This face mask doesn't get the hype it deserves! It doesn't tighten your skin like a lot of clay masks do, and it's gentle yet effective."

Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa 62 Perfume Mist $38 SHOP NOW "I'm a fan of all Sol de Janeiro mists, but this one, specifically, is a party in a bottle. It smells delicious!"

NuFace Mini+ Petite Facial Toning Device $250 SHOP NOW "I really do see results when I use my NuFace regularly, but it's hard to stay consistent sometimes."

Osea Undaria Algae Body Oil $52 SHOP NOW "I love how this feels on my skin, and it smells so good."

DedCool Milk Eau De Parfum $90 SHOP NOW "I find myself reaching for DedCool's Milk perfume regularly because of how unique it is. It lasts a long time, too."

Tata Harper Nourishing Oil Cleanser $88 SHOP NOW "I've lost count of how many bottles of this cleanser I've used. I use it daily along with Ilia's cleanser to take off makeup."

