I'm an Ayurvedic Beauty Founder—Here Are My Secrets, From Gooseberry Oil to Biphasic Serum

Editor-turned-founder Nikita Charuza and I bond over many things: constantly moving and switching schools during childhood, working in editorial, and of course, our passion for beauty. "My love for beauty and fashion was how I made friends at school," she tells me. She moved more than 12 times when she was growing up, but no matter where she lived, the one thing that stayed consistent was her family's weekly haircare and skincare rituals. "We would blast music or put on a Bollywood movie and make Ayurvedic hair oils and face masks," she says. "I vividly remember after my friends saw my mother's long hair, they came over and begged me to teach them how to make these magical concoctions, and that's when I knew they were something special."

Charuza founded Squigs in 2022 to honor her culture's beauty rituals. "I never saw our Indian culture represented in the media in the beauty and fashion landscape," Charuza says. "With Squigs, we're really trying to make Ayurveda feel approachable, fun, and effective for all." Curious what that looks like in practice? Here's a glimpse at Charuza's Ayurvedic self-care rituals.

Hair oiling: "The hero ingredient in our five-time award-winning Gooseberry Delight Hair Oil is amla, the Indian gooseberry. It's based on what my great-grandmother Aai and I would make when I was younger. It also has kalonji, castor, and coconut oils. I love applying it as an overnight pre-wash treatment. Hair-oiling newbies often get scared at the thought of leaving your hair in oil overnight because of the misconception that it will clog your pores, but ours was specially created for that. I promise in just one night, you'll see a difference with your hair feeling stronger, shiner, and healthier overall."

Scalp massages: "Finding my Marma points (your body's energy points) helps me unwind after a long day. I like to use the Squiggly Neem Comb to distribute and massage in the hair oil. It's handcrafted in India and made from 100% neem, an ancient Ayurvedic wood that has incredible antibacterial and antifungal properties. It also helps detoxify the scalp and prevents dandruff and breakage. This ritual was something that was passed along from my great-grandmother, and now, I even give my daughter little head massages."

Skincare: "Our TikTok-viral Double Shot Face Serum can be used as a hydrating serum or as a makeup primer that won't make your makeup pill. It's not only super cool to look at with it being bi-phase, but it includes ingredients like neem, tulsi, and turmeric as well as squalane, hyaluronic acid, and niacinamide. Within five seconds of applying it, you'll see a visible difference in your skin being plumper, calmer, and more hydrated."

Headcare: "'Happy headcare' is our comprehensive approach to caring for the skin on your face, scalp, [and mind] because [they're all] equally important. Therapy is often stigmatized (especially in marginalized communities), and I'd feel remiss if I wasn't giving back in some capacity—especially because I was lucky enough to live with my grandmother who's a psychiatrist and understands the importance of mental health."

Keep reading to see the full breakdown of Charuza's Ayurvedic beauty and wellness must-haves.

Squigs Gooseberry Delight Hair Oil - Ayurvedic + Amla + Castor + Coconut for Growth and Repair Dry Damaged Hair Natural | Strengthening Oil for Women & Men (130ml / 4.4 Fl.oz)
Squigs
Gooseberry Delight Hair Oil

"I use our hair oil as an overnight pre-wash treatment two to three times a week. It doesn't get all over my pillowcase, and it's super lightweight and easy to wash off in the morning. It has no synthetic fragrances or dyes, so it's great for those with sensitive scalps. I use it in tandem with our Squiggly Neem Comb to massage and distribute the oil for 10 minutes. It leaves me with super-shiny hair and has helped me tremendously with my postpartum hair loss journey. I also use a drop or two for frizz or flyaways."

Squigs Double Shot Face Serum - Ayurvedic, Moisturizing, Hydrating, Soft Skin, Niacinamide, Hyaluronic Acid, Squalane, Tumeric, Tulsi - Women & Men, Dry & Oily Skin - Healthy Glow, Vegan, (30 Ml)
Squigs
Double Shot Face Serum

"I use our serum every night after cleansing. It's so hydrating and not sticky at all. It also leaves me with super-plump skin and calms redness as well. If I'm wearing makeup, I also use it as makeup primer, and I love that it doesn't pill over time."

Saie, Slip Tint – Lightweight Tinted Moisturizer With Mineral Zinc Spf 35 and Hyaluronic Acid
Saie
Slip Tint

"I love how this product provides seamless coverage and doesn't make my skin super oily throughout the day."

Tower 28 Beauty Amy Liu
Summer Fridays
Lip Butter Balm

"I typically have about three of these lip balms in my purse at all times. It's super hydrating, and it doesn't leave an annoying film on your lips."

ONE/SIZE by Patrick Starrr, Ultimate Blurring Setting Powder
ONE/SIZE by Patrick Starrr
Ultimate Blurring Setting Powder

"By far one of the best setting powders I've ever tried during my 11 years of being a fashion and beauty editor."

BASMA, The Foundation Stick for Hydrating, Buildable Coverage and Natural Finish
BASMA
The Foundation Stick

"I love to use this concealer on my dark circles when I want a natural, no-makeup look. For nights I have events, Hourglass's concealer has incredible coverage."

LANEIGE, Lip Sleeping Mask Intense Hydration With Vitamin C
Laneige
Lip Sleeping Mask

"I swear by Laneige's lip mask. I keep it in my nightstand and use it every night before I sleep."

Notte X Squigs Daydream Mirror — N O T T E
Notte Jewelry x Squigs
Daydream Mirror

"I'm obsessed with our Squigs collaboration with another AAPI woman–owned brand, Notte Jewelry. Along with our claw clip, we created our Daydream mirror. It's made from 100% biodegradable plant-based acetate and has a faux-pearl charm on the bottom. I took it with me to Greece this summer, and it's so easy to place in your makeup pouch."

The Rich Cream
Augustinus Bader
The Rich Cream

"When I need an extra dose of hydration over our serum, I love to layer it with this cream. It's luxe, effective, and makes your skin feel baby soft."

ILIA, Limitless Lash Lengthening Clean Mascara
Ilia
Limitless Lash Mascara

"This is one of the only mascaras that doesn't make my eyes irritated. It's clump-free and lasts all day."

Mandelic Clearing Serum | Exfoliating Serum for Acne Prone Skin
Sofie Pavitt Face
Mandelic Clearing Serum

"I love Sofie Pavitt's mandelic serum—it helps smooth out texture on my skin and helps with dark spots."

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Cookies N Clean Whipped Clay Pore Detox Face Mask With Salicylic Acid + Charcoal
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna
Cookies n Clean Whipped Clay Face Mask

"This face mask doesn't get the hype it deserves! It doesn't tighten your skin like a lot of clay masks do, and it's gentle yet effective."

Cheirosa 62™ Perfume Mist
Sol de Janeiro
Cheirosa 62 Perfume Mist

"I'm a fan of all Sol de Janeiro mists, but this one, specifically, is a party in a bottle. It smells delicious!"

NuFACE, Nuface Mini+ Petite Facial Toning Device
NuFace
Mini+ Petite Facial Toning Device

"I really do see results when I use my NuFace regularly, but it's hard to stay consistent sometimes."

Undaria Algae™ Body Oil
Osea
Undaria Algae Body Oil

"I love how this feels on my skin, and it smells so good."

DedCool, Milk Eau De Parfum
DedCool
Milk Eau De Parfum

"I find myself reaching for DedCool's Milk perfume regularly because of how unique it is. It lasts a long time, too."

sephora
Tata Harper
Nourishing Oil Cleanser

"I've lost count of how many bottles of this cleanser I've used. I use it daily along with Ilia's cleanser to take off makeup."

Dyson, Supersonic Nural™ Hair Dryer
Dyson
Supersonic Nural Hair Dryer

Dieux, Instant Angel Lipid-Rich Barrier Repair Cream With Ceramides
Dieux
Instant Angel Lipid-Rich Barrier Repair Cream

ILIA, The Cleanse Soft Foaming Cleanser + Make Up Remover
Ilia
The Cleanse Soft Foaming Cleanser + Make Up Remover

Hourglass, Vanish™ Airbrush Concealer
Hourglass
Vanish Airbrush Concealer

innisfree, Daily Uv Defense Invisible Broad Spectrum Spf 36 Sunscreen
Innisfree
Daily UV Defense Invisible SPF 36 Sunscreen

Nécessaire, The Deodorant Gel
Nécessaire
The Deodorant Gel

Dyson, Supersonic™ Hair Dryer
Dyson
Supersonic Hair Dryer

