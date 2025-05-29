I'm a Self-Tan Savant—the Unexpected Mistake You're Making and 5 Tips for a Sun-Kissed Glow
The Lineup is a monthly series where we're giving you an inside peek at the beauty lineups of the most sought-after experts and tastemakers in the industry. Get ready for a behind-the-scenes look at all the can't-live-without products that make their worlds go 'round.
Scrolling through Sivan Ayla's Instagram feed is like stepping into a SoCal paradise. The sandy beaches, golden-hour outfits, and bronze beauty looks are everything summer dreams are made of. So when I had the opportunity to chat with the San Diego–based mother, content creator, and founder, I had to know every last tip and product she swears by for her effortless glow.
Ayla told me that her love for beauty started in her hometown of Maui, Hawaii. She cherished every opportunity to visit the island's only MAC store, where she marveled at the array of colorful lipsticks and bold eye shadow palettes. But as an adult, her POV on beauty shifted. "I realized I didn't resonate with full-coverage makeup but rather always aspired to have glowing, youthful-looking skin," she tells me. "That's when I really became interested in skincare. I wanted to find products that would give me that glow without depending on makeup to fake it."
One of these key products is self-tanner. Ayla tested one formula after another and realized most were streaky, messy, and dehydrating. Some even smelled bad and contained toxic ingredients. She knew she could do better, and this led her to create Lux Unfiltered, a lineup of skincare and bodycare essentials that give you glowy, bronzed skin from head to toe. As you can imagine, she has a few secrets to achieving a flawless tan, and she let me in on her step-by-step process.
1. Exfoliate: "The perfect tan always begins with a good exfoliation. You want an even canvas for the most flawless application," Ayla says.
2. Pick your product: If you're a self-tan newbie or want foolproof color, Ayla recommends the Lux Unfiltered Nº32 Gradual Cream ($38), which applies like regular cream and gradually builds a tan. You can also opt for the mousse, drops, or luminous lotion if you prefer.
3. Apply liberally: The biggest rookie mistake you'll want to avoid while self-tanning? Not using enough product. "I think we often use less to avoid mistakes, but that ultimately leads to streaks and missed spots," Ayla says. "When applying, ensure you're moving in circular motions and using enough product on each area. Your body or face should feel fully wet to ensure you have applied evenly."
4. Wash your hands: To avoid streaking and orange stains between your fingers, Ayla suggests washing your hands after applying self-tanner.
5. Apply sunscreen: Lastly, don't forget sunscreen to protect your new glow. And if you want to enhance your color even more, you'll want to get your hands on Lux Unfiltered's new high-gloss SPF oil, a bronze, neroli-scented oil that adds color, radiance, and sun protection. "If you're going to be in the sun, you must protect yourself," she says. "And you might as well look hot while doing it!" Honestly, preach.
Want to know the rest of Ayla's beauty secrets? Keep scrolling to shop her complete routine, from decadent haircare to her ride-or-die lip liner to the unexpected fragrance that always earns her compliments.
"Sunscreen has been the most requested product since we launched. Of course, we had to do it the Lux Unfiltered way. Ours is a high-gloss SPF 30 oil, which [gives] a beautiful wash of color and glow to the body. It also comes in a gorgeous sun-kissed neroli scent."
Emma is a beauty editor on the branded content team. She’s a passionate writer who loves all things beauty, wellness, and personal growth. Before pursuing writing, she worked in influencer marketing at Gallery Media Group, which owns digital brand PureWow. She lives in New York City, where you can usually find her running to a Pilates class or sipping on a green juice in the park.
