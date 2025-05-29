I'm a Self-Tan Savant—the Unexpected Mistake You're Making and 5 Tips for a Sun-Kissed Glow

Sivan Ayla Lux Unfiltered

(Image credit: @sivanayla)

Scrolling through Sivan Ayla's Instagram feed is like stepping into a SoCal paradise. The sandy beaches, golden-hour outfits, and bronze beauty looks are everything summer dreams are made of. So when I had the opportunity to chat with the San Diego–based mother, content creator, and founder, I had to know every last tip and product she swears by for her effortless glow.

Sivan Ayla Lux Unfiltered

(Image credit: @sivanayla)

Ayla told me that her love for beauty started in her hometown of Maui, Hawaii. She cherished every opportunity to visit the island's only MAC store, where she marveled at the array of colorful lipsticks and bold eye shadow palettes. But as an adult, her POV on beauty shifted. "I realized I didn't resonate with full-coverage makeup but rather always aspired to have glowing, youthful-looking skin," she tells me. "That's when I really became interested in skincare. I wanted to find products that would give me that glow without depending on makeup to fake it."

One of these key products is self-tanner. Ayla tested one formula after another and realized most were streaky, messy, and dehydrating. Some even smelled bad and contained toxic ingredients. She knew she could do better, and this led her to create Lux Unfiltered, a lineup of skincare and bodycare essentials that give you glowy, bronzed skin from head to toe. As you can imagine, she has a few secrets to achieving a flawless tan, and she let me in on her step-by-step process.

Sivan Ayla Lux Unfiltered

(Image credit: @sivanayla)

1. Exfoliate: "The perfect tan always begins with a good exfoliation. You want an even canvas for the most flawless application," Ayla says.

2. Pick your product: If you're a self-tan newbie or want foolproof color, Ayla recommends the Lux Unfiltered Nº32 Gradual Cream ($38), which applies like regular cream and gradually builds a tan. You can also opt for the mousse, drops, or luminous lotion if you prefer.

3. Apply liberally: The biggest rookie mistake you'll want to avoid while self-tanning? Not using enough product. "I think we often use less to avoid mistakes, but that ultimately leads to streaks and missed spots," Ayla says. "When applying, ensure you're moving in circular motions and using enough product on each area. Your body or face should feel fully wet to ensure you have applied evenly."

4. Wash your hands: To avoid streaking and orange stains between your fingers, Ayla suggests washing your hands after applying self-tanner.

5. Apply sunscreen: Lastly, don't forget sunscreen to protect your new glow. And if you want to enhance your color even more, you'll want to get your hands on Lux Unfiltered's new high-gloss SPF oil, a bronze, neroli-scented oil that adds color, radiance, and sun protection. "If you're going to be in the sun, you must protect yourself," she says. "And you might as well look hot while doing it!" Honestly, preach.

Want to know the rest of Ayla's beauty secrets? Keep scrolling to shop her complete routine, from decadent haircare to her ride-or-die lip liner to the unexpected fragrance that always earns her compliments.

Lux Unfiltered
N°30 High Gloss SPF 30 Oil

"Sunscreen has been the most requested product since we launched. Of course, we had to do it the Lux Unfiltered way. Ours is a high-gloss SPF 30 oil, which [gives] a beautiful wash of color and glow to the body. It also comes in a gorgeous sun-kissed neroli scent."

N°32 Gradual Tanning Cream - Classic
Lux Unfiltered
N°32 Gradual Tanning Cream

"The most low-maintenance tanning product, since it applies like regular body cream. The scent and color are top-notch."

Aroma Eau De Parfum
Costa Brazil
Aroma Eau de Parfum

"I'm such a fragrance lover, but I love unique scents. This perfume is earthy, woodsy, and slightly masculine. I always get complimented when I wear it."

N°12 Self Tanning Face Drops
Lux Unfiltered
N°12 Self Tanning Face Drops

"This product has enabled me to go makeup-free for years! My skin has never looked better, and now I have an even tan on my face all year long without depending on the sun or foundation."

Lip Cheat Lip Liner - Iconic Nude
Charlotte Tilbury
Lip Cheat Lip Liner

"Bury me with this lip liner on. It's the perfect shade of brown in the creamiest, most highly pigmented formula. Actual perfection."

sephora,

Refy
Brow Sculpt

"I've been using this brow gel for years. It's the only thing that keeps my brows in place."

Dream Lip Oil
Summer Fridays
Dream Lip Oil

"I'm a big fan of a lip oil rather than a sticky gloss. This one, specifically in the shade Rosebud, is the perfect topper to any lip combo."

The Cream
Lux Unfiltered
The Cream

"I'm a less-is-more girlie when it comes to my skincare. This cream is rich and ultra-hydrating for the perfect glassy finish."

Phlur Vanilla Skin Natural Deodorant - 48 Hour Odor Protection Natural Baking Soda Free & Aluminum Free, for Women & Men-Salicylic Acid, Arrowroot Powder, Algae & Tamanu Oil - No Residue or Irritation
PHLUR
Vanilla Skin Natural Deodorant

"I genuinely don't understand why, but [having] my underarms smell like warm cookies is the most comforting thing I've ever done for myself."

Honey Infused Leave-In Conditioner
Gisou
Honey Infused Leave-In Conditioner

"I cannot even brush my hair without a detangler. This one is very light but effective. I also love the honey scent."

Opi Nail Lacquer Bubble Bath | Sheer Nude Pink Crème Chip Resistant Nail Polish | Vegan, Fast Drying, Streak Free
OPI
Nail Lacquer Bubble Bath

"Yes, I know, very original—but a classic is a classic for a reason. My nails are always on camera, so I usually just stick to this for a clean look year-round."

Cactus Fruit 3-In-1 Styling Cream
dae
Cactus Fruit 3-In-1 Styling Cream

"I love this product for a slicked-back bun or for my kids' hair. It smells amazing and doesn't leave hair greasy."

Oribe Gold Lust Repair & Restore Shampoo
ORIBE
Gold Lust Repair & Restore Shampoo

"I've been a fan of Oribe products for as long as I can remember. Consistently great products that actually work!"

The Refillable Dry Shampoo
Crown Affair
The Refillable Dry Shampoo

"This product saves my hair before wash day. The powder absorbs quickly, leaving you with seemingly clean hair."

Supergoop! Lipscreen Shine Spf 40, 0.34 Fl Oz - Water-Resistant Clear Lip Gloss - Broad Spectrum Spf Lip Balm With Grape Seed Extract, Sunflower Seed Oil & Kelp Extract - Non-Sticky Formula
Supergoop!
Lipscreen Shine SPF 40

"My lips are very sensitive to the sun and burn easily, so I love this for when I'm playing tennis, hiking, or at the beach."

Maepeor Freckle Pen Light Brown Natural Freckle Pen Longlasting Waterproof Dot Spot Pen Create Natural Sunkissed Skin (light Brown)
Maepeor
Freckle Pen

"Topping off any makeup look with a dusting of freckles is so summery and sweet to me."

