Jasmine Tookes Swears By This $20 French Pharmacy Staple and Soothing Korean Sunscreen

(Image credit: Designed by Kennedy Caldwell)

The Lineup is a monthly series where we're giving you an inside peek at the beauty lineups of the most sought-after experts and tastemakers in the industry. Get ready for a behind-the-scenes look at all the can't-live-without products that make their worlds go 'round.

If "effortless elegance" had a spokesperson, I swear it'd be Jasmine Tookes. From her polished, quiet luxury style to her fresh, sun-kissed glow to her signature model-off-duty bun, the Victoria's Secret veteran just manages to make everything she wears look chic yet low-key. "Over the years, especially being in the modeling world, I've learned that less is often more," she tells Who What Wear about her understated approach to beauty. "When you're constantly in glam and surrounded by so many looks, you start to really value a clean, radiant base and products that elevate your skin without masking it."

Years in the glam chair have also taught her the importance of incorporating grounding rituals wherever and whenever she can—even if she only has five minutes to spare before sauntering down the runway in a $3 million Fantasy Bra (which she famously donned back in 2016 ). Connecting with her skin, even for a moment, helps Tookes feel confident and even-keeled, a feature she credits to watching her grandma get ready for the day. "She always had this calm, intentional energy about her beauty routine that I found mesmerizing," she recounts.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Jasmine Tookes)

Today, Tookes's favorite rituals revolve around bodycare: dry-brushing, a steamy, oil-infused bath, and a luxurious self-massage to close out the day. "It's a moment to reconnect with yourself and slow down, even if it's just for a few minutes," she shares. This ethos became the impetus for her brand-new line, Brunel, which has officially launched with a trio of mood-elevating body oils to uplift, energize, and soothe.

"I've always dreamt of having a beauty brand one day, but the moment never felt right," Tookes says of her newest endeavor. I appreciate her candor here. After all, in a market where celebrity-led brands are a dime a dozen, success hinges on intentionality. But a line of body oils from someone who radiates like the sun? Well, that just feels right.

"Everything is intentional: the clean actives, the textures, the packaging, even the names and colors, the scents, the textures, the way it can shift your energy," Tookes adds. "I wanted to create something that felt luxurious but purposeful, something that supports you emotionally while caring for your skin."

Anything responsible for a Tookes-level glow is an immediate "add to cart" product in my book, especially ahead of summer when silky, shimmering limbs are on the brain. Good news! I scored 13 other product recommendations from Tookes herself, including the hydrating Korean sunscreen that never leaves a white cast, the Chanel highlighter she loves for ultra-dewy looks, and the summery fragrance that transports her to a tropical getaway.