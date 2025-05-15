Jasmine Tookes Swears By This $20 French Pharmacy Staple and Soothing Korean Sunscreen

The Lineup is a monthly series where we're giving you an inside peek at the beauty lineups of the most sought-after experts and tastemakers in the industry. Get ready for a behind-the-scenes look at all the can't-live-without products that make their worlds go 'round.

If "effortless elegance" had a spokesperson, I swear it'd be Jasmine Tookes. From her polished, quiet luxury style to her fresh, sun-kissed glow to her signature model-off-duty bun, the Victoria's Secret veteran just manages to make everything she wears look chic yet low-key. "Over the years, especially being in the modeling world, I've learned that less is often more," she tells Who What Wear about her understated approach to beauty. "When you're constantly in glam and surrounded by so many looks, you start to really value a clean, radiant base and products that elevate your skin without masking it."

Years in the glam chair have also taught her the importance of incorporating grounding rituals wherever and whenever she can—even if she only has five minutes to spare before sauntering down the runway in a $3 million Fantasy Bra (which she famously donned back in 2016). Connecting with her skin, even for a moment, helps Tookes feel confident and even-keeled, a feature she credits to watching her grandma get ready for the day. "She always had this calm, intentional energy about her beauty routine that I found mesmerizing," she recounts.

Portrait of Jasmine Tookes.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Jasmine Tookes)

Today, Tookes's favorite rituals revolve around bodycare: dry-brushing, a steamy, oil-infused bath, and a luxurious self-massage to close out the day. "It's a moment to reconnect with yourself and slow down, even if it's just for a few minutes," she shares. This ethos became the impetus for her brand-new line, Brunel, which has officially launched with a trio of mood-elevating body oils to uplift, energize, and soothe.

"I've always dreamt of having a beauty brand one day, but the moment never felt right," Tookes says of her newest endeavor. I appreciate her candor here. After all, in a market where celebrity-led brands are a dime a dozen, success hinges on intentionality. But a line of body oils from someone who radiates like the sun? Well, that just feels right.

"Everything is intentional: the clean actives, the textures, the packaging, even the names and colors, the scents, the textures, the way it can shift your energy," Tookes adds. "I wanted to create something that felt luxurious but purposeful, something that supports you emotionally while caring for your skin."

Anything responsible for a Tookes-level glow is an immediate "add to cart" product in my book, especially ahead of summer when silky, shimmering limbs are on the brain. Good news! I scored 13 other product recommendations from Tookes herself, including the hydrating Korean sunscreen that never leaves a white cast, the Chanel highlighter she loves for ultra-dewy looks, and the summery fragrance that transports her to a tropical getaway.

Daily Uv Defense Invisible Broad Spectrum Spf 36 Sunscreen
innisfree
Daily UV Defense Invisible Broad Spectrum SPF 36 Sunscreen

"A lightweight, water-based sunscreen that offers broad-spectrum protection without leaving a white cast. Infused with green tea and cica, it hydrates and soothes the skin, making it perfect for daily use."

Turmeric Glow Foaming Cleanser
Kora Organics
Turmeric Glow Foaming Cleanser

"This gel cleanser transforms into a rich foam, effectively removing impurities while turmeric and aloe vera brighten and soothe the skin."

Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm 100g
Elemis
Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm

"A luxurious balm that melts away makeup and daily pollutants, leaving skin feeling nourished and radiant."

Beauty Elixir Prep, Set, Glow Face Mist
Caudalie
Beauty Elixir

"A refreshing mist that sets makeup, tightens pores, and provides an instant burst of radiance with its blend of essential oils and plant extracts."

(Editor's note: Toss the $20 mini size into your bag—it's such an on-the-go game changer.)

Pocket Blush Toasted Teddy — Default Title
rhode
Pocket Blush in Toasted Teddy

"A creamy, blendable blush that delivers a natural, sun-kissed flush to cheeks and lips. The Bronze Terracotta shade is perfect for a warm, healthy glow."

Skin Foundation Stick - Almond
BOBBI BROWN
Skin Foundation Stick

"This portable foundation stick offers buildable coverage with a skin-like finish, making it ideal for touch-ups on the go."

Translucent Loose Longwear Setting Powder
Laura Mercier
Translucent Loose Longwear Setting Powder in Honey

"A finely milled setting powder that controls shine and sets makeup for a flawless, long-lasting finish, especially suited for medium skin tones."

Baume Essentiel
CHANEL
Baume Essentiel

"A versatile highlighting balm that adds a dewy, luminous sheen to cheeks, eyes, and lips."

Brunel Golden Hour Glow Oil
Brunel
Golden Hour Glow Oil

"This shimmering body oil enhances your natural glow, leaving skin radiant, nourished, and energized."

Brunel Renewal Oil
Brunel
Renewal Body Oil

"A luxurious, rich oil blend that revitalizes and hydrates the skin, promoting a youthful, radiant appearance while always lending to a calm state of mind."

Drx Spectralite™ Faceware Pro
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare
Drx Spectralite Faceware Pro

"An FDA-cleared LED mask that combines red and blue light therapy to reduce wrinkles and clear acne, delivering professional-grade results at home."

Sos Daily Rescue Facial Spray With Hypochlorous Acid
Tower 28 Beauty
SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray

"A soothing, pH-balanced facial spray formulated with hypochlorous acid to calm and purify stressed skin."

Popular ヘアブラシ
Mason Pearson
Bristle & Nylon Hairbrush

"A handcrafted hairbrush that gently detangles and distributes natural oils, promoting healthier, shinier hair."

Bergamote 22 Eau De Parfum
Le Labo
Bergamote 22 Eau de Parfum

"A unisex fragrance that blends the freshness of bergamot with floral and musky notes, creating a complex and alluring scent."

Blooming Fire Parfum - 3.4 Oz
'Ôrəbella
Blooming Fire Parfum

"A warm, floral fragrance featuring Tahitian monoi flower, exotic patchouli, and radiant bergamot, evoking a tropical oasis."

