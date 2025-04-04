Hailey Bieber Says She "Couldn't Live Without" This $12 French Pharmacy Cream

Avène's Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream is dermatologist-approved and clinically proven to soothe, moisturize, and restore the skin after irritation and/or damaged skin barrier. It boasts a gentle formula that includes a unique, postbiotic ingredient to support the natural microbiome. In case you didn't know, a healthy microbiome leads to a healthy barrier, and a healthy barrier leads to a smooth, clear, and calm complexion.

This product is free of fragrances, parabens, sulfates, alcohols, and silicones. It's also noncomedogenic, which means it's suitable for most skin types, including oily and acne-prone skin. It's so gentle that it's accepted by the National Eczema Association, and it's even safe to use on infants. Who knows? Maybe Bieber shares it with her son, Jack.

The best part is that it's relatively affordable compared to other skincare products. The 0.05-ounce version will only cost you $12, and it's the perfect size for packing in a bag or carry-on. There's also a 1.3-ounce and full-size 3.3-ounce version.

It's a true French pharmacy staple. Shout out to Bieber for reminding me of just how special it is. Now, please excuse me while I go buy a few for myself.