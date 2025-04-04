Hailey Bieber Says She "Couldn't Live Without" This $12 French Pharmacy Cream

Hailey Bieber

(Image credit: @haileybieber)

I'm constantly impressed by Hailey Bieber's beauty recommendations. That's big, considering I'm an actual beauty editor. In my professional opinion, the internet cool girl turned Rhode founder knows what she's talking about because, in the past, she's highlighted some of my favorite formulas—including a super-stable vitamin C serum, a little-known self-tanner and contour hybrid, and a dark circle-correcting concealer.

Bieber is back with another expert recommendation. It's a $12, derm-approved, French pharmacy staple this time. She posted a picture of it to her Instagram Story, captioning it "couldn't live without!" With high praise like that, I take note (and buy one… or three to test out for myself). Keep scrolling to see the product.

Hailey Bieber Instagram Story

(Image credit: @haileybieber)

Avène Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream

Avène, Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream
Avène
Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream

Avène's Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream is dermatologist-approved and clinically proven to soothe, moisturize, and restore the skin after irritation and/or damaged skin barrier. It boasts a gentle formula that includes a unique, postbiotic ingredient to support the natural microbiome. In case you didn't know, a healthy microbiome leads to a healthy barrier, and a healthy barrier leads to a smooth, clear, and calm complexion.

This product is free of fragrances, parabens, sulfates, alcohols, and silicones. It's also noncomedogenic, which means it's suitable for most skin types, including oily and acne-prone skin. It's so gentle that it's accepted by the National Eczema Association, and it's even safe to use on infants. Who knows? Maybe Bieber shares it with her son, Jack.

The best part is that it's relatively affordable compared to other skincare products. The 0.05-ounce version will only cost you $12, and it's the perfect size for packing in a bag or carry-on. There's also a 1.3-ounce and full-size 3.3-ounce version.

It's a true French pharmacy staple. Shout out to Bieber for reminding me of just how special it is. Now, please excuse me while I go buy a few for myself.

Glazing Milk — Big (4.7 Oz)
Rhode
Glazing Milk

The other two products pictured alongside the Avène cream were from her namesake brand, Rhode. The first was Glazing Milk, a milky essence that provides instant hydration, boosts barrier function, and leaves the skin with a Bieber-level glow.

Barrier Butter — Big (5 Oz)
Rhode
Barrier Butter

Here's the second product. This intensive moisturizing balm provides deep hydration to the skin. It, too, strengthens the skin barrier and promises to seal in moisture for up to 24 hours. Are we sensing a theme here? A healthy, high-functioning barrier is key.

5 More French Pharmacy Staples

Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse Multi-Purpose Dry Oil - Radiant Glow and Lightweight Hydration for Face, Body & Hair. Nourishes, Repairs and Enhances
Nuxe
Huile Prodigieuse Multi-Purpose Dry Oil

This iconic product does triple duty as a face, body, and hair oil. It's formulated with seven botanical oils and moisturizes the skin and hair without leaving a greasy, oil-slick residue behind. That's because it's a dry oil, which means it dries down quickly. It also smells divine—so divine that I skip perfume whenever I use it.

Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse Shimmer Multi-Purpose Dry Oil - Luxurious Radiant Glow and Hydration for Face, Body & Hair, 1.6 Fl Oz
Nuxe
Huile Prodigieuse Shimmer Multi-Purpose Dry Oil

I like this shimmery version for summer.

Bioderma - Sensibio - H2o Micellar Water - Makeup Remover Cleanser - Face Cleanser for Sensitive Skin
Bioderma
Sensibio H2O Micellar Water

Makeup artists and beauty editors love this gentle makeup remover.

Nuxe Ultra Nourishing Lip Balm With Honey - 100% Natural Organic Moisturizer for Cracked & Dry Lips With Shea Butter & Vitamin E, 0.52 Oz
Nuxe
Nuxe Ultra Nourishing Lip Balm With Honey

This thick, honey-infused lip balm makes lips so soft.

Avène Moisturizing Melt-In Balm, Shea Oil Body Butter, Non-Greasy, Non-Sticky, Quick Absorbing, 8.4 Oz
Avene
Avène Moisturizing Melt-In Balm

Trust me—this melting body cream is a must.

