I'm Done Gatekeeping: This Korean Skincare Brand Is Behind My Healthiest Skin to Date

Say what you will about K-beauty skincare, nothing changes the fact that it flipped the skincare industry on its head—encouraging us to ditch stripping formulas in favour of products that prioritise long-term skin health and barrier repair. But silky formulas and glowing skin aside, I'll be the first to attest to the fact that the world of Korean skincare can be just as confusing as it is exciting.

As someone who grew up using Korean skincare and now gets to test beauty products for a living, I've come to the conclusion that all the trending formulas you're used to seeing on TikTok can't quite compete with science-backed brands that are well and truly known in the mothership itself: South Korea.

Enter: Aestura, a name that's widely recognised as one of the most purchased skincare brands at Olive Young (AKA the South Korean equivalent of Sephora). I first came across it three years ago, when my friend from Seoul sent me a care package containing the retailer's best-selling moisturiser with a note. It read: "You'll love it, I've emptied at least six tubes of this stuff."

I didn't think much of it at first. After all, it didn't include any actives like vitamin C or retinol, which is the holy derm-approved ingredient duo. It was an unassuming tube that I certainly didn't expect to love, let alone empty. Yet, against all odds, three years later, I find myself proven utterly wrong. I have indeed emptied out now one, not two but over seven tubes.

And it doesn't end there—the deeper I dove into the world of K-beauty professionally, the more this particular brand kept cropping up. In fact, most Korean celebrity MUAs I've interviewed swear by its formulas for skin prep before applying makeup on K-pop idols, and that's saying something.

It wasn't long until I'd discovered the entire Aestura line-up for myself and ended up putting on more than a few of my friends on it. And I'm not saying this lightly. Since my job involves testing dozens of new formulas each week, it's not often that I find myself reaching for them again, so the fact that I've stayed loyal to this brand regardless is truly unheard of.

So, what's so special about it, you ask? Personally, I love the way it feeds into the Korean skincare philosophy of focusing on long-term skin health rather than immediate results. It's less about overwhelming your skin with hundreds of ingredients and more about reinforcing the skin barrier, which not only helps retain hydration but also minimises inflammation. And as far as textures go, each formula feels silky and cushiony on the skin—the kind that's neither too greasy nor too lightweight. The Goldilocks of everyday skincare, if you will.

Despite the absence of actives, I find my way around by incorporating them in my skincare in conjunction with my go-to Aestura products (in the form of serums or ampoules containing my favourite ingredients like retinaldehyde, vitamin C and azelaic acid). And you know what? My skin has been loving that balanced approach. By prioritising hydration and barrier repair, I've experienced fewer breakouts, less rosacea flare-ups and less dryness altogether.

Below, I've put together an in-depth review of my favourite Aestura products, including a cocooning moisturiser, a replenishing toner, a hydrating serum, a glow-boosting face mist and everything in between.

Best Aestura Products, Tried & Tested

1. Aestura Atobarrier365 Cream

2. Aestura Atobarrier365 Hydro Cera-Ha Serum

3. Aestura Atobarrier365 Hydro-Essence

4. Aestura Atobarrier365 Cream Mist

5. Aestura Atobarrier365 Bubble Foam Cleanser

