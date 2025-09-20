I'm Done Gatekeeping: This Korean Skincare Brand Is Behind My Healthiest Skin to Date

Say what you will about K-beauty skincare, nothing changes the fact that it flipped the skincare industry on its head—encouraging us to ditch stripping formulas in favour of products that prioritise long-term skin health and barrier repair. But silky formulas and glowing skin aside, I'll be the first to attest to the fact that the world of Korean skincare can be just as confusing as it is exciting.
As someone who grew up using Korean skincare and now gets to test beauty products for a living, I've come to the conclusion that all the trending formulas you're used to seeing on TikTok can't quite compete with science-backed brands that are well and truly known in the mothership itself: South Korea.
Enter: Aestura, a name that's widely recognised as one of the most purchased skincare brands at Olive Young (AKA the South Korean equivalent of Sephora). I first came across it three years ago, when my friend from Seoul sent me a care package containing the retailer's best-selling moisturiser with a note. It read: "You'll love it, I've emptied at least six tubes of this stuff."
I didn't think much of it at first. After all, it didn't include any actives like vitamin C or retinol, which is the holy derm-approved ingredient duo. It was an unassuming tube that I certainly didn't expect to love, let alone empty. Yet, against all odds, three years later, I find myself proven utterly wrong. I have indeed emptied out now one, not two but over seven tubes.
And it doesn't end there—the deeper I dove into the world of K-beauty professionally, the more this particular brand kept cropping up. In fact, most Korean celebrity MUAs I've interviewed swear by its formulas for skin prep before applying makeup on K-pop idols, and that's saying something.
It wasn't long until I'd discovered the entire Aestura line-up for myself and ended up putting on more than a few of my friends on it. And I'm not saying this lightly. Since my job involves testing dozens of new formulas each week, it's not often that I find myself reaching for them again, so the fact that I've stayed loyal to this brand regardless is truly unheard of.
So, what's so special about it, you ask? Personally, I love the way it feeds into the Korean skincare philosophy of focusing on long-term skin health rather than immediate results. It's less about overwhelming your skin with hundreds of ingredients and more about reinforcing the skin barrier, which not only helps retain hydration but also minimises inflammation. And as far as textures go, each formula feels silky and cushiony on the skin—the kind that's neither too greasy nor too lightweight. The Goldilocks of everyday skincare, if you will.
Despite the absence of actives, I find my way around by incorporating them in my skincare in conjunction with my go-to Aestura products (in the form of serums or ampoules containing my favourite ingredients like retinaldehyde, vitamin C and azelaic acid). And you know what? My skin has been loving that balanced approach. By prioritising hydration and barrier repair, I've experienced fewer breakouts, less rosacea flare-ups and less dryness altogether.
Below, I've put together an in-depth review of my favourite Aestura products, including a cocooning moisturiser, a replenishing toner, a hydrating serum, a glow-boosting face mist and everything in between.
Best Aestura Products, Tried & Tested
1. Aestura Atobarrier365 Cream
Aestura
Atobarrier365 Cream
This formula makes for a brilliant everyday moisturiser. It's the kind of formula that can easily work for any skin type. Equal parts nourishing as it is weightless, it comes infused with a triple lipid complex of ceramides, fatty acids and cholesterol that mimics the skin's natural lipids for lasting hydration. Its unique cushiony texture is courtesy of the included ceramide capsules, which break off once applied onto the skin.
I love that it absorbs quite quickly and doesn't leave a greasy trail. If anything, my skin instantly adopts that lit-from-within glow without feeling too drenched or slippery. Due to its soothing nature, I'd recommend it to anyone with easily sensitised skin in a heartbeat. Plus, it also acts as an excellent skin prep step before makeup, as it allows for the base products to go on smoothly, without resulting in any pilling or patchiness.
2. Aestura Atobarrier365 Hydro Cera-Ha Serum
Aestura
Atobarrier365 Hydro Cera-Ha Serum
If you ever feel like your skin is in desperate need of a reset, this hydrating serum can instantly quench your skin's thirst. Enriched with an advanced blend of hyaluronic acid and ceramides, this ultra-nourishing formula helps lock in moisture, resulting in a stronger skin barrier.
Unlike most other hyaluronic acid serums I've tried, I love that it leaves my skin hydrated for hours on end and not just within the first 10 minutes of application. It's my go-to remedy for whenever my skin is in need of that TLC—be it after yet another retinol purge or a rosacea-related flare-up. Not to mention, its non-irritating and fragrance-free formulation makes it perfectly suitable for sensitive skin.
3. Aestura Atobarrier365 Hydro-Essence
Aestura
Atobarrier365 Hydro-Essence
I'm very particular about my choice of milky toners, yet I always find myself going back to this cocooning concoction from Aestura. Similar to the rest of the Atobarrier365 line-up, it very much prioritises barrier repair and hydration. Just like the moisturiser, it's filled with ceramides, fatty acids and cholesterol—all working together seamlessly to leave your complexion nice and soothed.
But for me, what sets this formula apart is its texture. Thicker than a traditional watery toner yet thinner than a serum, this essence-like formula goes on like silk, leaving a lightweight veil of hydration, minus the sticky feel. Sometimes, I even mix it with a full-coverage foundation to sheer it down and turn it into a skin tint, and it works out great.
4. Aestura Atobarrier365 Cream Mist
Aestura
Atobarrier365 Cream Mist
Now, onto the product that occupies a space in nearly every Korean celeb MUA's kit: the Atobarrier365 Cream Mist. Be warned, it's often sold out. It only happens to be one of the brand's best-selling products in South Korea, and unsurprisingly so. Spritzing out in ultra-fine droplets, it gently replenishes the skin, delivering an instant boost of hydration. Infused with Aestura's signature ceramide blend, it works to reinforce the skin barrier.
I use it as both a priming step before makeup and as a finishing touch too, which helps bring that natural glow back into my complexion. I also never board a long-haul flight without it, which is when it comes particularly handy for on-the-go hydration top-ups.
5. Aestura Atobarrier365 Bubble Foam Cleanser
Aestura
Atobarrier365 Bubble Foam Cleanser
I don't know about you, but I've grown immensely tired of cleansers that leave my skin uncomfortably tight and dry afterwards. As a fan of the double-cleansing routine, I always struggle to find a quality second-step cleanser that doesn't strip my skin of its much-needed moisture. Luckily, this foaming cleanser is anything but that.
Formulated with sensitive skin in mind, this formula features a mild acidic pH to make sure that it doesn't disturb the skin's natural pH levels—all while effortlessly removing impurities and product build-up. My favourite part is that due to its cloud-like foamy nature, it feels incredibly therapeutic when lathered on.
Why Trust Us
At Who What Wear UK, we know that beauty isn’t one-size-fits-all. Our editors have tested thousands of products over the years—spanning skincare, makeup, hair and nails—and work closely with trusted experts including dermatologists, makeup artists and leading industry insiders to ensure every guide is well-researched, inclusive and relevant to you.
We focus on formulas that deliver, whether they’re affordable favourites or luxury investments. Our product selection is based on tangible results, ingredient know-how and what we’d truly recommend to a friend.
Denise is an award-winning beauty journalist with five years of experience in the industry, writing about everything from makeup and skincare to perfume and haircare. Her vast writing portfolio includes celebrity interviews, product reviews, deep-dive explainers and first-person op-eds. Her work can also be seen in other esteemed magazines such as Glamour, Cosmopolitan, Vogue, Marie Claire and GQ.