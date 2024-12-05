This Summer-Coded Mani Looks 10 Times Chicer in the Winter—Here's Proof

Call it the Brat (or Elphaba) effect, but a slime green aesthetic is absolutely everywhere. It's nestled in our makeup bags , hanging in our closets , and stamped on our nails—yep, even during winter! The electric hue is typically seen as a summer-coded polish (vibrant shades usually are), but I've been spotting neon nails on some painfully chic people as of late. As a result, I'm of the opinion that the hue looks even cooler come colder weather. The juxtaposition of a moody, wintry outfit with a pop of green polish just screams bold confidence. And contrary to what you might think, slime green complements most outfits—well, at least the neutrals you'd wear during the winter.

Here, find 20 neon green nail ideas to consider for your next mani. If I see you sporting a flash of green anytime soon, I'll know you're extra stylish.

1. Allover Green

A simple coat of neon green will always look chic. Just take it from professional nail artist Iram Shelton, who glosses her tips in OPI's Make Rainbows . She even chooses to pair the polish with a lime green sweater—you know, for good measure.

2. Even More Electric

Celebrity manicurist Betina Goldstein actually starts with two coats of a white base (Essie's Blanc) before layering on one coat of neon green lacquer. The bright white base will make the color pop even more (and prevent staining).

3. Green-and-Pink Aura

Aura nails are so much fun to experiment with. Try this neon pink-and-green pairing for a vibrant punch.

4. Multicolored French

How fun are these colorful French tips? Each of the green hues, ranging from sage to neon, effortlessly catches the eye.

5. Delicate Details

Neon green and inky black are always a winning combo, especially when it comes to delicate nail art.

6. Neon Jade

Jade, shamrock, apple—whatever you call them, these neon nails will surely brighten your mood.

7. Tenniscore

File this under "ways to nail a subtle tenniscore aesthetic" (well, as subtle as neon nails can be…).

8. Highlighter Effect

Okay, these nails are technically highlighter yellow, not green, but the bright hue is too elevated to ignore.

9. Geometric Matte

Everything about these nails has me hooked. The square tips, the negative-space nail art, the matte effect… They're perfect.

10. '70s Squiggles

How cool is this squiggle nail art? I know I've already mentioned tennis balls once, but consider these nails the abstract version.

11. Neon Green Coffin Nails

Remember what I said about neon green and black polish? The combo just works every time. The rhinestone accent adds a cute touch to these coffin nails, too.

12. Gradient Green

Oh, how a mossy color story sets my heart aflutter. From pinky to thumb, Goldstein uses Essie's Have a Ball, Orly's Neon Paradise, and Kiwi Juice and Avo Guac from Color Dept.

13. Hint of Lime

A cute little lime on your nail plate can make a big impact. It's too cute not to try.

14. Strong Shamrock

A bright, shamrock mani paired with an all-black outfit and chunky gold rings is practically the recipe for chic.

15. Squoval Neon Tips

This creamy shade of neon green looks sublime on Goldstein's short, squoval tips.

16. Chartreuse

Just look at how this chartreuse polish catches the light. Gorgeous!

17. Micro French

Sometimes a thin strip of neon green is all you need.

18. Checkered and Glazed

This design ticks every box when it comes to nail trends: an almond shape, a checkered accent nail, and a glazed finish, courtesy of CND's Crisp Green polish and Off the Chain powder.

19. Over the Rainbow

Why settle for one shade of neon when you can have five? This rainbow French mani adds a much-needed touch of brightness to any outfit.

20. Short and Square