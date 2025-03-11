I've Found It—This Glossy Manicure Genuinely Rivals Milky Nails in Terms of Polished Chicness

As someone who writes about nail trends for a living, I’ve noticed that, by and large, we’re a nation of minimalist nail lovers. While the best nail art trends and nail embellishments definitely have their place, on a daily basis, the majority of us are drawn to classic looks with subtle twists that elevate and update our favourite easy-to-wear tones.

For some, this materialises in pearlescent finishes that offer a shimmery upgrade on soft pinks and neutral tones, while milky nails take sheer polishes somewhere unexpected. In fact, milky nails have pretty much dominated every season for the past few years. And while this year's spring nail trends will no doubt feature some great milky looks, I have long been on the lookout for a manicure trend to rival for the understated chicness of a great milky mani. And finally, for those who are drawn to coloured nail polishes, I’ve got the nail trend for you—one that will take simple block colours to a whole new level. Say hello to vinyl nails.

What Are Vinyl Nails?

While vinyl nails come in many different shades, the best sets all have two things in common. First, your chosen polish needs to be opaque and applied as a single block of colour for a high-impact look. Then, it’s topped with an ultra-glossy top coat which gives the polish an almost wet-look finish. The result? Nails that look like vinyl leather and offer a seriously chic, high-shine look. Just take a look at these incredible vinyl nail looks for proof.

Vinyl Nails Inspiration

Red Latex

@matejanova vinyl nail trend

(Image credit: @matejanova)

An upgrade on the classic red nail.

Dark-Cherry Shine

@stephanieyianni_ vinyl nail trend

(Image credit: @stephanieyianni_ )

Darker tones feel incredibly chic when topped with a glossy vinyl top coat.

Patent Blue

@paintedbyjools vinyl nail trend

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

Bright blue nails were huge last summer, and I predict they’re going to be just as popular this year.

Racing-Green Gloss

@studio.east_ vinyl nail trend

(Image credit: @studio.east_)

For a twist on traditional spring manicure shades, try a rich green tone.

Chilli-Red Mirror

@iramshelton vinyl nail trend

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

This short set makes a big impact thanks to the bright colour way.

Short and Sweet

@paintedbyjools vinyl nail trend

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

A vinyl nail paired with clean cuticle work is a match made in nail heaven.

Black Leather

@paintedbyjools vinyl nail trend

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

While this look definitely lends itself to brighter tones it isn’t the only way to wear the trend, a classic black polish with a vinyl finish is a timeless choice.

Nearly Neon

@studio.east_ vinyl nail trend

(Image credit: @studio.east_)

I love the contrast of this nearly-neon orange, set against an all-black outfit.

The Best Products for Vinyl Nails

1. Barry M Nail Polish Plumpy Top Coat

Barry M Cosmetics Plumpy Topcoat
Barry M
Nail Polish Plumpy Top Coat

Barry M’s Plumpy top coat will give a vinyl inspired finish to any polish.

2. Orly Nail Polish in Liquid Vinyl

Orly Nail Polish in Liquid Vinyl
Orly
Nail Polish in Liquid Vinyl

Dark nail lovers will want to try Orly’s Liquid Vinyl.

3. Gelcare Patent Red Leather

Gelcare in Patent Red Leather
Gelcare
Patent Red Leather

For the perfect vinyl red, you’d be hard pressed to beat Gelcare’s Patent Red Leather gel polish.

4. Glossify Glossy Top Coat

Glossify Glossy Top Coat
Glossify
Glossy Top Coat

If you’re looking for a gel top coat, Glossify’s version offers the high shine finish this trend calls for.

5. Tweezerman Neon Filemates

Tweezerman + Neon Hot Nail Filemates
Tweezerman
Neon Hot Nail Filemates

Keep your nail shape on point with Tweezerman’s nail files.

6. Mylee Manicure Kit

Mylee Manicare Kit
Mylee
Manicare Kit

This kit has everything you need for professional standard nail prep at home.

