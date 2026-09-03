These Are the 6 Pedicure Colours I Can't Stop Thinking About for September

If your toes need a September refresh, these are the six pedicure colours I'm bookmarking for the month ahead.

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a collage of three September pedicure colours for 2026
(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland, @paintedbyjools, @millymason_)
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It's September, which means we're in that awkward phase where the end of summer blends into the start of autumn. You're not quite ready to give up the bright, playful pedicure colours that have carried you through summer, but suddenly reaching for a neon pink or tropical coral doesn't feel quite right either. This is where transitional pedicure shades come in—colours that still feel fresh enough for bare feet and sandals, but have a slightly more polished, autumn-ready vibe to them.

This September, I'm seeing a mix of glossy neutrals, muted brights and cooler finishes that feel surprisingly chic on toes. There are the usual autumnal suspects—think rich mocha and cherry red—but they're joined by icy chrome, muted lime and a cooler take on the classic French pedicure. And whilst peach might sound like a decidedly summery choice, a glossy, almost milky version feels much more understated for the start of autumn.

Whether you're booking your final sandals-on pedicure of the year or simply like keeping your toes polished underneath boots and trainers, these are the six colours I'm bookmarking for September.

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1. Glossy Peach

A glossy peach pedicure.

(Image credit: @millymason_)

Peach might traditionally be associated with summer, but a glossy, pared-back version feels surprisingly appropriate for September. Rather than the bright, orange-toned peaches we've been seeing in warmer months, look for something soft, milky and slightly muted. The result is almost like a sheer wash of peach on the nails, with plenty of glossy shine. It's an easy choice if you want your pedicure to feel polished and neutral without committing to a deeper autumnal shade just yet.

2. Cherry Red

A cherry red pedicure.

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

If there's one pedicure colour that can carry you seamlessly from summer into autumn, it's cherry red. Richer and slightly moodier than the bright tomato red that trended this summer, this is the shade to choose when you want something classic but with a little more impact. Think glossy, lacquer-like finishes rather than anything too dark or burgundy.

3. Icy Chrome

A chrome pedicure.

(Image credit: @millymason_)

Chrome isn't going anywhere, but as we head towards autumn, I'm noticing icy, silver-toned versions rather than the warmer glazed finishes that dominated summer. On toes, the reflective finish gives even the simplest pedicure a little something extra, without being quite so eye-catching as a bright or bold colour. Keep the nails short and the shape neat to stop it veering too futuristic, and opt for a sheer, translucent chrome if you want something more understated.

4. Mocha Brown

A woman taking a picture in a mirror, wearing flip-flops with a dark brown pedicure.

(Image credit: @monikh)

September is when I start craving brown nail polish again, and mocha is probably the easiest way to ease yourself into the darker shades of autumn. It's understated enough to work with practically everything, but still gives your pedicure that richer, more autumnal feel. I'd pair it with a high-shine top coat to make the colour look glossy rather than flat.

5. Muted Lime

A muted lime green pedicure.

(Image credit: @amyguynailsartist)

A muted lime might not be the most obvious September pedicure choice, but it's ideal for anyone heading abroad for some end-of-summer sun. The key is finding a version that's slightly dusty and toned down, rather than the zingy, almost-neon greens associated with summer. On toes, it adds a subtle hit of colour without looking overly bright, and feels particularly good with neutral clothing. If you're not quite ready for autumn's browns and reds, consider this your transitional shade.

6. Cool-Toned French Tip

A French tip pedicure.

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

September is the perfect time to give your French pedicure a subtle update, and a cool-toned version feels particularly chic right now. Instead of classic nude, think lilac-toned pinks, soft greys and cool beige against a fresh white tip. The effect is incredibly clean and minimal, but the cooler tones make it feel noticeably different from the traditional French.

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Grace Day
Freelance Beauty Editor

Grace Day is a beauty editor and content creator. She has over 10 years of beauty-industry experience, spanning editorial, retail, and e-commerce, which gives her a unique understanding into how people shop for their beauty routines.

While studying for a history degree (specialising in the history of beauty) and working as a beauty adviser in department stores, Grace started writing her own beauty blog in order to share the products she discovered while dealing with acne. After graduating, she moved to Beauty Bay as beauty editor and content manager. Grace is currently a beauty contributor to Who What Wear. She has also written for Hypebae and PopSugar and works as a brand consultant and copywriter.