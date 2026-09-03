These Are the 6 Pedicure Colours I Can't Stop Thinking About for September

It's September, which means we're in that awkward phase where the end of summer blends into the start of autumn. You're not quite ready to give up the bright, playful pedicure colours that have carried you through summer, but suddenly reaching for a neon pink or tropical coral doesn't feel quite right either. This is where transitional pedicure shades come in—colours that still feel fresh enough for bare feet and sandals, but have a slightly more polished, autumn-ready vibe to them.
This September, I'm seeing a mix of glossy neutrals, muted brights and cooler finishes that feel surprisingly chic on toes. There are the usual autumnal suspects—think rich mocha and cherry red—but they're joined by icy chrome, muted lime and a cooler take on the classic French pedicure. And whilst peach might sound like a decidedly summery choice, a glossy, almost milky version feels much more understated for the start of autumn.
Whether you're booking your final sandals-on pedicure of the year or simply like keeping your toes polished underneath boots and trainers, these are the six colours I'm bookmarking for September.
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1. Glossy Peach
Peach might traditionally be associated with summer, but a glossy, pared-back version feels surprisingly appropriate for September. Rather than the bright, orange-toned peaches we've been seeing in warmer months, look for something soft, milky and slightly muted. The result is almost like a sheer wash of peach on the nails, with plenty of glossy shine. It's an easy choice if you want your pedicure to feel polished and neutral without committing to a deeper autumnal shade just yet.
Manucurist
Nail Polish in Milky Peach
A sheer, glossy peach with a milky finish that gives toes a fresh, barely-there wash of colour.
CHANEL
Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Solstice
A sophisticated pale peach with Chanel's signature glossy finish and long-wearing formula.
2. Cherry Red
If there's one pedicure colour that can carry you seamlessly from summer into autumn, it's cherry red. Richer and slightly moodier than the bright tomato red that trended this summer, this is the shade to choose when you want something classic but with a little more impact. Think glossy, lacquer-like finishes rather than anything too dark or burgundy.
Hermès
Les Mains Hermès Nail Enamel in 85 Rouge H
This deep, sophisticated red inspired by Hermès' iconic Rouge H lipstick is perfect for a moodier autumn pedicure.
Margaret Dabbs London
Nail Strengthening Treatment in The Liberty
Designed to strengthen and condition nails, this nourishing nail treatment leaves behind a glossy cherry red finish.
3. Icy Chrome
Chrome isn't going anywhere, but as we head towards autumn, I'm noticing icy, silver-toned versions rather than the warmer glazed finishes that dominated summer. On toes, the reflective finish gives even the simplest pedicure a little something extra, without being quite so eye-catching as a bright or bold colour. Keep the nails short and the shape neat to stop it veering too futuristic, and opt for a sheer, translucent chrome if you want something more understated.
Essie
Special Effects Satin Chrome Nail Polish Topcoat in Gilded Galaxy
An easy way to get the look without heading to a salon—this shimmery chrome-effect topcoat transforms your usual polish (or bare toes) with a cool, multidimensional metallic finish.
Leighton Denny
High Performance Nail Polish in Get Glazed
A glossy glazed neutral that gives nails and toes a soft, reflective finish without feeling too stark.
4. Mocha Brown
September is when I start craving brown nail polish again, and mocha is probably the easiest way to ease yourself into the darker shades of autumn. It's understated enough to work with practically everything, but still gives your pedicure that richer, more autumnal feel. I'd pair it with a high-shine top coat to make the colour look glossy rather than flat.
Manucurist
Nail Polish in Clove
This rich, warm brown polish that channels the cosy, coffee-inspired tones of early autumn.
Barry M
Sheer Strength Nail Paint in Sheer Joy
A richly-pigmented dark brown that coats nails in lasting colour while helping to strengthen them.
5. Muted Lime
A muted lime might not be the most obvious September pedicure choice, but it's ideal for anyone heading abroad for some end-of-summer sun. The key is finding a version that's slightly dusty and toned down, rather than the zingy, almost-neon greens associated with summer. On toes, it adds a subtle hit of colour without looking overly bright, and feels particularly good with neutral clothing. If you're not quite ready for autumn's browns and reds, consider this your transitional shade.
& Other Stories
Nail Polish in More Pistachio
Soft and muted, this lime green polish brings a surprisingly wearable hit of colour to your September pedicure.
Sephora Collection
Nail Polish in Zesty Lime
A vibrant lime green that delivers a playful pop of colour whilst still feeling fresh and modern.
6. Cool-Toned French Tip
September is the perfect time to give your French pedicure a subtle update, and a cool-toned version feels particularly chic right now. Instead of classic nude, think lilac-toned pinks, soft greys and cool beige against a fresh white tip. The effect is incredibly clean and minimal, but the cooler tones make it feel noticeably different from the traditional French.
Essie
French Manicure at Home
Everything you need to create a classic French pedicure at home, including a cool nude base and crisp white polish for the tips.
Mylee
Gel Nail Polish French Manicure Duo
A two-piece gel polish set containing the essentials for creating a clean, long-lasting French pedicure (or manicure) at home.
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Grace Day is a beauty editor and content creator. She has over 10 years of beauty-industry experience, spanning editorial, retail, and e-commerce, which gives her a unique understanding into how people shop for their beauty routines.
While studying for a history degree (specialising in the history of beauty) and working as a beauty adviser in department stores, Grace started writing her own beauty blog in order to share the products she discovered while dealing with acne. After graduating, she moved to Beauty Bay as beauty editor and content manager. Grace is currently a beauty contributor to Who What Wear. She has also written for Hypebae and PopSugar and works as a brand consultant and copywriter.