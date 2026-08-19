Between overly sweaty commutes to the office and balmy evening strolls with friends, it seems odd that we’re only a month away from autumn. But knowing just how hot it’s been here in the UK, I think it’s safe to say that we’ll be holding onto our sandals, flip-flops and mesh flats for longer than expected. And with this comes more opportunities to show off my chic pedicures before it officially gets too cold to have my toes out. So, as I start to get just a tad bit bored with the overly summery shades and bolder, beach-ready nail art that my toes have lived in for the past few months, I couldn’t help but wonder which pedicure colours are best suited for the period between summer and autumn.
Well, after a quick scroll on my Instagram feed, consider me majorly inspired. Gone are the overly bright hues that were perfect for my warm-weather events, and in their place lie a myriad of slightly more muted but no less stylish pedicure shades that perfectly toe the line between summer and autumn. Think classy mocha tones, warm peaches and muted cherry hues that evoke the feeling of the transitional season ahead.
So, if you, too, are on the hunt for pedicure inspiration to take you from summer to autumn, keep scrolling to see the seven transitional colours to consider before your next salon visit.
7 Stylish Transitional Pedicure Colours 2026
1. Mocha Brown
Chocolate brown pedis dominate the autumn and winter every year, but until the weather cools down, I’ll be focusing on slightly lighter but no less elegant mocha hues. It’s the perfect shade to pair with neutral midi dresses, tailored trousers and lightweight cardigans.
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2. Blush Pink
Sophisticated, timeless and, most importantly, able to look neat even when your toenails start to grow out, pink nail polish has never really been bound to one particular season. However, if nail art and bold shades have dominated your summer pedicure appointments, this classic colour is a great option to look put together without all the fuss.
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3. Muted Cherry
I cannot get enough of muted cherry hues at the moment, from my shoes to the knitwear I’m investing in for the autumn season. And this expensive-looking shade is also what stylish people are booking in for at the salon at the moment, with the slightly more subtle red acting as a nice middle point before we fully dip our toes into burgundy pedicures when the temperature drops.
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4. Buttermilk Yellow
Buttermilk yellow might initially seem like an off choice as we move closer to autumn, but as a warmer alternative to stark white, this pastel colour lends itself well to every season. I mean, just imagine this pretty shade paired with chocolate brown knits and trousers this season.
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5. Scarlet Red
A red pedicure will literally never date, and despite its bold nature, it feels surprisingly wearable for a minimalist like me. Consider it the LBD of pedicures—reliable, timeless and undeniably chic. Not to mention that it’s sure to draw eyes and earn you loads of compliments.
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6. Soft Peach
If you want a your-toenails-but-better look, a sheer peach nail colour is your best bet. Not only will it give your feet an instant healthy-looking glow, but the soft orange hue perfectly toes the line between neutral and on-trend. And the best part? It's flattering on every skin tone and undertone.
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7. Classic French
When in doubt, be assured that a classic French-tip pedicure will never do you wrong. It’s elegant, pared-back and will never look dated. Not to mention the fact that the neutral base will look neat even when grown out, allowing you more time between salon visits. Très chic.
As WWW UK’s junior writer, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion, shopping and beauty content for site, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!
Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.