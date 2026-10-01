Terracotta! Plum! The 6 New Nail Colour Trends to Know About for October

Beauty trends come about in several different ways. Runways, celebrities, film and TV influences...there's endless inspiration for hair or makeup. However, when it comes to nail trends, I like to ask the experts what nail colours, nail art, or manicure looks will be big for the season ahead. I mean, think about it. Nail artists are always on top of the next big thing, and they know firsthand what clients want most. So, when I was tasked with writing our October nail report, I reached out to Metta Francis, a London-based manicurist and founder of Nails by Mets.
Below, Francis shared her go-to nail polish colours for October. Alongside some classic shades, there are a few surprising new hues that I can't wait to try. Whether you're stuck in a bit of a rut and want to switch up your look, or you're simply wanting to know what the most stylish hands will be wearing in the upcoming weeks, consider this your ultimate guide to trending October nail colours for 2026.
6 Nail Colours to Bookmark This October
1. Perfect Plum
Plum tones always come into their own at this time of year, and according to Francis, they will be particularly popular this October. The polish she recommends? Essie's Sole Mate. "[This is] a deep, plum shade," she says. "Chic and sophisticated, it's an excellent autumnal choice to give you that fresh, manicured nail look."
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Get the Look:
Nailberry
No Regrets
Essie
Sole Mate
Manucurist
Victoria Plum
2. Midnight Blue
"With the nights getting longer and autumn setting in, dark blues will become a staple shade," says Francis, and I couldn't agree more. Whilst baby blue is popular in spring and summer, this midnight blue hue is perfect for the colder season. Francis' top nail polish choice? Celeste from Bio Sculpture.
Get the Look:
CHANEL
127 Fuguese
Bio Sculpture
Celeste
H&M
Midnight Sky
3. Jet Black
A classic shade that comes back into style every single autumn. "If you fancy witchy vibes for the month of Halloween, you cannot go wrong with Essie's Like It Loud," says Francis. "Part of the Gel Couture line, it's a true jet black that paints on like a dream and gives a glossy, gel-like finish."
Get the Look:
OPI
Lady in Black
Essie
Like It Loud
Sally Hansen
Back to Black
4. Terracotta Tones
How striking are these warm terracotta tones for the month of October? "With Pumpkin Spice season and Halloween coming up, Kure Bazaar's Bohemian nail polish is the perfect brick-orange shade —warm, with a brown and red hue," Francis tells me. I'd never even thought of putting this colour on my nails, but now it's all I want to wear.
Get the Look:
Manucurist
Terracotta
Kure Bazaar
Bohemian
Dior
Rouge Cinéma
5. Rouge Noir
It wouldn't be an October nail roundup without a mention of Rouge Noir. Inspired by Chanel's iconic nail polish shade, this deep burgundy hue is always an elegant choice, and Francis agrees. "For a timeless autumnal burgundy shade, you cannot go wrong with Chanel Rouge Noir," she says.
Get the Look:
H&M
Sibylline
CHANEL
Rouge Noir
Manucurist
Dark Pansy
6. Milky Mauve
Last but not least, for an unexpected twist, try this milky mauve hue. Pastel lilac shades often surface in spring, but Francis says that this is a great choice if you're not quite ready to leave the lighter nails behind. Her top tip? Opt for a matte finish to keep things looking fresh. She recommends the Nail Kind polish in the shade Just Lilac.
Grace Lindsay is the deputy beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.
As Who What Wear UK's deputy beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.