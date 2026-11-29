Black Friday weekend is officially here, with Cyber Monday not too far behind, and although I'm typically known to be somewhat of an impulse shopper, this sale season I made it my goal to only invest in the deals that are actually worth it. And as a beauty writer, this of course included a long list of my favourite makeup, skincare, fragrance and nail products to purchase at a discounted price. The top of my wish list? The nail brand that’s adored by editors and nail professionals alike, and one of the only brands I trust to give me a salon-level mani at home. Enter Manucurist.
A French brand recognised for its eco-conscious approach and 100% vegan formulas that are free from harmful chemicals, Manicurist polishes are know for being long lasting, chip resistant and highly pigmented. Its nail polishes come in two formulas: Green, a traditional formula that will dry quickly without the need for a UV lamp, and Green Flash, a fast-drying LED gel polish that delivers the same quality of an in-salon gel mani in the comfort of your own home. Not to mention the impressive Active nailcare line and large selection of tools.
And don’t just take it from me. Professional nail artist Hang Nguyen says, “Beyond its gorgeous shades and focus on cleaner formulas, what really sold me is the gel removal process. In my experience, after wrapping each nail with cotton soaked in remover for about seven to ten minutes, the polish lifts off without scraping. It’s one of the gentlest gel removal experiences I’ve had, and that makes all the difference to me.”
Latest Videos FromWho What Wear
So now that the brand is offering 20% off across its entire website, there’s no better time to stock up on your favourite Manicurist products or give them a first try at a discounted price. And to make things easier for you, I searched the entire site to bring you the best of the best. You simply need to add the products to your basket to enjoy the discount.
Keep scrolling to shop the best products in Manucurist’s 2026 Black Friday sale.
Shop Manucurist in the Black Friday Sale
Manucurist
Green Flash™ Ultimate Kit
This at-home gel kit will save you so much money in the long run.
Trio Base Top Remover Green Flash™ - Vitaminised Base Coat + Xtrem Flash™ Top Coat + Remover
This set will make at-home gel manicures so much easier.
Manucurist
Blush Biodegradable Glitter
So pretty!
Manucurist
Green Flash Polish in Mocha
Dark brown polishes are synonymous with the winter season
Manucurist
Green Flash™ Starter Kit Gift Set
An easy-to-use starter kit packed in the brand's very own luxe red velvet case.
Why Trust Us?
At Who What Wear UK, we know that beauty isn’t one-size-fits-all. Our editors have tested thousands of products, including skincare, makeup, hair and nails, over the years and work closely with trusted experts—dermatologists, make-up artists and leading industry insiders—to ensure every guide is well-researched, inclusive and relevant to you.
We focus on formulas that deliver, whether they’re affordable favourites or luxury investments. Our product selection is based on tangible results, ingredient know-how and what we’d truly recommend to a friend.
What Is Black Friday?
Black Friday is an annual shopping event when brands and retailers offer discounts across fashion, beauty, homeware, technology and more. Originating in the United States, it takes place the day after Thanksgiving and has become one of the biggest shopping events of the year in the UK. Today, Black Friday sales often begin weeks before the official date, giving shoppers the opportunity to find deals on everything from wardrobe staples to Christmas gifts.
When Is Black Friday 2026?
Black Friday 2026 falls on Friday, 27 November. However, many brands launch their Black Friday sales in the weeks leading up to the date, with some offers available throughout November. The Black Friday shopping period typically continues over the weekend and into Cyber Monday on Monday, 30 November.
When do Black Friday sales start in 2026?
Black Friday sales in 2026 are expected to begin at different times depending on the brand or retailer. Whilst Black Friday itself takes place on Friday, 27 November, many brands launch early offers in the weeks beforehand. Check back regularly for the latest Black Friday deals from your favourite fashion and beauty retailers.
When Do Black Friday Sales End in 2026?
There is no official end date for Black Friday sales. Many retailers extend their offers throughout the Black Friday weekend and into Cyber Monday on Monday, 30 November 2026, whilst others may end their promotions earlier or continue discounting into December. Always check individual retailers for confirmed sale dates and terms.
Which Brands Are Taking Part in Black Friday 2026?
From designer handbags to jewellery and beauty favourites, plenty of brands are offering discounts for Black Friday 2026. This year, you can shop deals from brands including DeMellier, Missoma, Dyson and Elemis, with offers across selected styles and collections. We might even have a few exclusive discounts up our sleeves for you, too! We've rounded up the sales worth knowing about to help you find the best fashion and beauty deals.
What Should I Buy During the Black Friday Sales?
Black Friday is a good opportunity to invest in fashion and beauty pieces you've had your eye on, replenish everyday essentials or get ahead with Christmas shopping. Look out for discounts on winter coats, boots, cashmere, bags, skincare, makeup and fragrance. Before buying, compare prices and check the terms of each offer to make sure you're getting a worthwhile deal.
Are Black Friday Deals Worth It?
Black Friday can be a useful time to shop for fashion and beauty at reduced prices, but not every offer represents the best value. If there's a particular item you've been considering, check its price before the sale begins and compare offers across retailers. Shopping with a wish list in mind can also help you prioritise pieces you'll genuinely wear or use. Our recommendations are selected by our editors who weigh up all the options for you, so you can trust their selections are, in their opinion, worth it.
Where Can I Find the Best Black Friday Fashion and Beauty Deals?
For the best Black Friday fashion and beauty deals, start with the brands and retailers you already love, then compare prices across different stockists. Who What Wear UK will be rounding up standout discounts, editor-approved buys and the fashion and beauty pieces worth shopping. Check our latest Black Friday coverage for updates on the best deals.
When Is Black Friday 2027?
Black Friday 2027 falls on Friday, 26 November. The annual shopping event takes place on the Friday after U.S. Thanksgiving, so its date changes each year. Many retailers are likely to launch deals ahead of the official date, with Cyber Monday following on Monday, 29 November 2027.
What Is Cyber Monday?
Cyber Monday is an annual shopping event that takes place on the Monday after Black Friday weekend. Originating in the United States, it was created to encourage online shopping and has since become a major retail event in the UK, with discounts across fashion, beauty, technology, homeware and more. Many retailers now treat Black Friday and Cyber Monday as part of one extended sale period.
As WWW UK’s junior writer, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion, shopping and beauty content for site, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!
Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.