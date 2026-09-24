Gia/IRL Just Launched Its New Fall Collection, and I Need Every Single Item

Calling all plus-size fashion people! If you're looking to update your wardrobe for the months ahead, you've landed in the perfect place. Gia/IRL just debuted its fall collection in partnership with fashion influencer Emma Arletta, and everything is seriously impressive. The small but mighty collection comes on the heels of the brand's first successful summer bridal-inspired collection, which was also designed in collaboration with Arletta.
Chinazor "Chichi" Offor is a Georgia-born, Los Angeles–based associate editor who relocated from Brooklyn, New York, and joined Who What Wear's West Coast office in 2022. At WWW, she utilizes her years of editorial experience to interview trending talent, explore trends, and curate shopping guides. Chichi previously worked at Refinery29, where she helped revolutionize the brand’s plus-size and inclusive fashion coverage. In her spare time, she’s keeping up with the latest movie releases, enjoying a relaxing day at the spa, or obsessing over her latest ADHD-fueled hyper fixation (e.g., Jesse McCartney's underrated career, the negative effects of bicoastal intellectual elitism, and Gen Z’s loneliness epidemic). You can find her online @thechichioon Instagram & TikTok.