I’ve Found Them—The Exact Nail Polish Shades Kendall and Kylie Can’t Get Enough Of

Believe it or not, the celebrity sisters are huge OPI fans.

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A collage of Kendall and Kylie Jenner wearing OPI nail polishes
(Image credit: @nailsbyzola)
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I write about nail trends every single day, so I'm often on the lookout for popular nail polishes. Time and time again, I see expert nail artists and celebrity manicurists choosing OPI nail polish shades, from timeless icons like Bubble Bath and Funny Bunny to seasonal shades like Malaga Wine and Black Cherry Chutney.

However, while researching celebrity nail trends, I noticed Kendall and Kylie Jenner are also huge OPI fans, and I spotted them wearing some of the brand's most classic colours.

Their nail artist, Zola Ganzorigt (who is also behind Hailey Bieber's iconic "glazed doughnut" manicure, btw), has shared multiple snaps of the stars wearing OPI's most iconic shades, and now I can't wait to recreate these wintery looks at home this season.

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Kendall and Kylie Jenner's Favourite OPI Nail Polish Shades

OPI Lincoln Park After Dark

Kylie Jenner taking a selfie wearing OPI Lincoln Park After Dark nail polish

(Image credit: @nailsbyzola)

Just last month, Zola Ganzorigt shared a picture of Kylie Jenner, captioning it "LPAD for fall @kyliejenner," referencing OPI's popular nail polish shade, Lincoln Park After Dark. This deep black nail polish has purple undertones, making it perfect for this time of year. I happen to think it would make an elegant winter pedicure colour, too.

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OPI Put It in Airplane Mode

Kendall Jenner taking a selfie wearing OPI Put It in Airplane Mode

(Image credit: @nailsbyzola)

In a selfie shared by Zola Ganzorigt, Kendall Jenner could be seen with the chicest neutral manicure, created with OPI's Put It in Airplane Mode polish. From the looks of it, Ganzorigt applied a light layer to achieve this sheer, polished, "barely there" finish.

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OPI Malaga Wine

Kendall Jenner attends the 6th Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures with a red OPI manicure

(Image credit: Getty Images Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Everyone was talking about Kendall Jenner's outfit at the 6th Annual Academy Museum Gala just a few weeks ago, but I couldn't stop thinking about her deep red manicure. Luckily for me, Ganzorigt shared the exact shade she used on Instagram: OPI Malaga Wine. I come back to this nail polish every winter thanks to its timeless appeal.

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OPI Big Apple Red

Kylie Jenner taking a selfie with a bright red manicure

(Image credit: @nailsbyzola)

Although Ganzorigt hasn't yet shared the bright red nail polish she used to create Kylie Jenner's eye-catching manicure, in the comments on her post, fans seem to think it's OPI's Big Apple Red. After having a look myself, I'd have to agree...

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Grace Lindsay
Grace Lindsay
Deputy Beauty Editor

Grace Lindsay is the deputy beauty editor at Who What Wear UK. At the age of 18 she decided to train as a makeup artist before going on to study english and media at Goldsmiths University. It was during that time that she explored her love for journalism by interning at a small beauty start-up based in Shoreditch. Since then, she has worked at a number of publications including Marie Claire and Hello!, where her love for all things beauty continued to grow.

As Who What Wear UK's deputy beauty editor, she covers everything from the latest hair trends to the stand-out makeup products of the season.