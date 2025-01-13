Trust Me: This OPI Nail Colour Makes For Such An Expensive-Looking Manicure

Deep red nails were one of the breakout beauty trends of last year, and our obsession with the bold, moody hues shows no sign of abating in 2025. Undeniably chic and surprisingly versatile, dark nail colours not only work for every occasion but there’s a shade to suit everyone too. And there’s one in particular that looks good on everyone who wears it— OPI’s Black Cherry Chutney . An ultra-dark, black-red colour, not only do I frequently spot this shade on the nails of some of the chicest people in the fashion and beauty industry, but it’s one of the OPI nail colours that celebrity manicurists swear by too.

“I describe OPI Black Cherry Chutney as a deep, vampy plum with a hint of cherry undertone and a touch of shimmer,” says Jessica White , Pro Nail Artist & Educator. “It has that classic, polished feel while still being eye-catching thanks to the way that it catches the light.”

And while it looks beautiful as a block colour nail, look, it makes for a versatile shade if you prefer a more minimalist manicure too. “OPI Black Cherry Chutney works beautifully for French tips paired with OPI’s Bare My Soul as the base,” explains White. “It also looks lovely as a cuff design [also known as a reverse French manicure ] for a subtle but striking result.”

But while the experts might rave about it, and I love how it looks on other people’s nails, I’m notoriously rigid in my own nail choices and always opt for a classic bright red manicure when I get my nails done. However, in the interest of beauty research, I picked up a bottle of OPI Black Cherry Chutney for my own at-home manicure this week. But what did I think?

My honest review of the OPI Black Cherry Chutney nail polish

(Image credit: Mica Ricketts)

This is definitely a deep manicure colour—in fact, at first glance I'd say that it looks almost black. However, the magic of OPI Black Cherry Chutney is that it transforms in the light. A true blood red with a hint of plum, it looks purple in some lights and almost black in others, but the flecks of shimmer give the nails an almost iridescent gleam that look so expensive.

When it catches the light these nails illuminate and the flecks of gold and pearly shiner really do take centre stage. For this reason I can see this being the kind of colour that I’d reach for for special occasions and nights out, but it's so versatile that it's also made the cut as my first at-home manicure of 2025. I have to say, now that I’ve taken a walk on the dark side I’m not sure that I’ll be able to go back.

Shop OPI Black Cherry Chutney

OPI Black Cherry Chutney Nail Lacquer £16 SHOP NOW

OPI Black Cherry Chutney Alternatives

Love this colour but want some alternatives? Keep scrolling for some of the best dark cherry polishes that we also love.

1. Bio Sculpture Pinotage

Celebrity manicurist Harriet Westmoreland used this deep wine colour with beautiful brown undertones to create this ultra-fine French tip look.

Shop the polish:

Bio Sculpture Pinotage Gemini Nourishing Nail Polish £12 SHOP NOW

2. OPI Got the Blues for Red

Nail artist Iram Shelton describes this deep blue-toned red as a "mocha cherry" shade thanks to how deliciously deep it is.

Shop the polish:

OPI Nail Lacquer in Got The Blues For Red £15 SHOP NOW

3. Essie Bordeaux

Teamed with some kitsch cherry nail art, Melanie Graves's berry manicure proves how versatile Essie's rich red wine shade can be.

Shop the polish:

Essie Nail Polish in 50 Bordeaux £9 SHOP NOW

4. Manucurist Hollyhock

This vegan nail polish is a great alternative to our OPI favourite if you're a fan of a deep, sultry shade. Hollyhock is a blackish-red that looks more red-toned in the light and dark in the shade.

Shop the polish: