I Just Re-Created Elsa Hosk's Perfect Neutral Engagement Nails With Two Iconic OPI Colours

It's been quite the year for celebrity engagements. First, we had Zendaya and Tom Holland, summer saw Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, and, as of yesterday, Elsa Hosk and Tom Daly. While most people get excited to see their engagement rings, as a beauty editor, my eyes are firmly on their engagement nails. And Elsa Hosk's are among the chicest I've ever seen yet.

Elsa Hosk Engagement Nails

A close up picture of Elsa Hosk&#039;s engagement nails, featuring a sheer pink milky manicure with long almond nails

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

We often see Elsa wearing a sheer, milky manicure or a sheer pink hue, and her engagement nails are no exception. The neutral hue, paired with long almond-shaped nails, is a classic combination. Not only does it make for a timeless engagement manicure, but it's also an eternally chic nail colour that transcends seasons and nail trends. And if you are anticipating someone popping the question, or you're a bride-to-be looking for wedding manicure inspo, then this is a manicure that you certainly won't regret when showing off your ring.

What Nail Colour Is Elsa Hosk Wearing?

A close up picture of Elsa Hosk&#039;s oval engagement ring, featuring her milky pink manicure

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

While we don't officially know what nail colour Elsa Hosk is wearing (I've been keeping a close eye on her usual go-to nail tech, @jenny.jennys). However, having studied sheer manicures and spoken to celebrity nail techs—as well as trying out milky manicures myself—I have a hunch that Elsa may be wearing two very iconic OPI nail colours.

A photo of Elsa Hosk and Tom Daly, with Elsa holding up her hand to show her engagement ring and sheer milky pink nails

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

I'm taking an informed guess that Elsa's manicure is a combination of the iconic Funny Bunny, layered with Baby, Take A Vow on top. Elsa's engagement nails have a sheerness to them, which both of these colours provide, and Funny Bunny creates a milky white base, while Baby, Take A Vow adds a touch of cool-toned pink that almost leans slightly lilac.

A photo of Elsa Hosk wearing a furry brown coat, blonde curled hair and showing her engagement ring and nails

(Image credit: @tobimakeup)

I put my theory to the test below, applying two thin coats of Funny Bunny, and two thin coats of the aptly named Baby, Take A Vow on top—it's the perfect bridal pink. And I have to say, this might be a very close match if you want to replicate this look on your own nails. I used OPI's nail polishes for my manicure, but you can also request these two shades in the salon if you want gel nails. That being said, if you want a gel nails alternative, then I swear by Essie's Gel Couture Top Coat, a nail polish top coat that applies and looks like gel, but keeps my nail polish chip-free for between 7 and 10 days.

A close up of Eleanor&#039;s nails, painted with two coats of OPI Funny Bunny and OPI Baby, Take A Vow nail polish

(Image credit: @eleanorvousden for Who What Wear UK)

Shop the Nail Combo:

Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor for Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections.

With a degree in fashion journalism from the London College of Fashion, she has 10 years of industry experience and has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.

Eleanor’s journalistic focus is providing readers with honest and helpful beauty content. She has interviewed celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson.

