If You're Bored of French Tips, Then Colour-Blocking French Manicures Ought to be on Your Radar for Autumn

From chartreuse and brown to burgundy and blue, colour blocking with a colour-blocking French manicure is the funnest way to upgrade your autumn set.

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A collage featuring three contrasting French manicures, featuring Dua Lip and two manicures by @matejanova and @betina_goldstein
(Image credit: @nailsbymei, @matejanova, @betina_goldstein)
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Whilst a classic French manicure remains timeless year-round, I love a seasonal twist on a classic nail trend. And as we head into Autumn, I'm seeing a far more colourful spin on the neutral French mani as we head towards the cooler months.

Dua Lipa with a contrasting colourful manicure on the beach

(Image credit: @nailsbymei)

Colour-blocking French manicures have been emerging over the summer (thank you, Dua Lipa, for your endless manicure inspo) in bright colourways, but now, I've begun to spot contrasting French tips in suitably autumnal combinations. Think burgundy with a baby blue tip, or mocha brown punctuated with a sliver of chartreuse. If Mark Rothko did manicures, then this is exactly how I'd envision them.

Colour-Blocking French Manicure Ideas

@matejanova wearing a yellow, blue and burgundy manicure with contrasting colours on each nail

(Image credit: @matejanova)

The options are endless with this contrasting trend. Opt for two clashing colours, or go with a whole palette of colour-blocking with different shade combinations on each nail. I adore this trio of burgundy, baby blue and yellow.

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A cat eye manicure with contrasting colour blocking French tips

(Image credit: @imarninails)

This trend is perfect to pair with other nail art too, such as this stunning cat-eye finish and nail gems. I especially love the two-tone contrast of two similar shades.

A dark red manicure with contrast light blue French tips

(Image credit: @betina_goldstein)

As more myself, I'll be trying this deep merlot and baby blue combo, which I can't get enough of and looks particularly good on short nails.

@betina_goldstein with a mismatched colourful French manicure

(Image credit: @betina_goldstein)

If you're in the mood for brights, then you'll want to save this contrasting French manicure, which also features a reverse French tip at the base of the nail for even more colour blocking possibilities.

Shop Colour Pairings

Dark Red + Baby Blue

Chartreuse + Mocha

Vanilla Cream + Dusty Blue

Eleanor Vousden
Eleanor Vousden
Beauty Editor, Who What Wear UK

Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor for Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections.

With a degree in fashion journalism from the London College of Fashion, she has 10 years of industry experience and has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.

Eleanor’s journalistic focus is providing readers with honest and helpful beauty content. She has interviewed celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson.