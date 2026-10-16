Whilst a classic French manicure remains timeless year-round, I love a seasonal twist on a classic nail trend. And as we head into Autumn, I'm seeing a far more colourful spin on the neutral French mani as we head towards the cooler months.
Colour-blocking French manicures have been emerging over the summer (thank you, Dua Lipa, for your endless manicure inspo) in bright colourways, but now, I've begun to spot contrasting French tips in suitably autumnal combinations. Think burgundy with a baby blue tip, or mocha brown punctuated with a sliver of chartreuse. If Mark Rothko did manicures, then this is exactly how I'd envision them.
Colour-Blocking French Manicure Ideas
The options are endless with this contrasting trend. Opt for two clashing colours, or go with a whole palette of colour-blocking with different shade combinations on each nail. I adore this trio of burgundy, baby blue and yellow.
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This trend is perfect to pair with other nail art too, such as this stunning cat-eye finish and nail gems. I especially love the two-tone contrast of two similar shades.
As more myself, I'll be trying this deep merlot and baby blue combo, which I can't get enough of and looks particularly good on short nails.
If you're in the mood for brights, then you'll want to save this contrasting French manicure, which also features a reverse French tip at the base of the nail for even more colour blocking possibilities.
With a degree in fashion journalism from the London College of Fashion, she has 10 years of industry experience and has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.
Eleanor’s journalistic focus is providing readers with honest and helpful beauty content. She has interviewed celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson.