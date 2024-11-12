Sorry, French Tips—This Is the Chic and Very Cute Nail Trend I’ll Be Wearing Throughout December

It's no secret that I'm not a huge fan of nail art. If you've read any of my articles, then you'll know that I favour a neutral nail design, but with the festive season coming up, I'm definitely in the mood to get more experimental with my manicure. If I am doing nail art, I usually opt for a French tip, but this year I've noticed another chic nail trend taking over, and I think it's convinced me to try something new this December. Say hello to bow nail art.

As the name suggests, this trend involves lots of beautiful bows. Whether you prefer a statement 3D design or a subtle neutral nail, there are so many ways to incorporate the trend into your manicure. It's great for the festive season but I also think that it works well all year round, especially seeing as bow accessories are so in style right now.

With Google Trends reporting an increase in searches and some of my favourite nail artists sharing lots of bow nail designs on Instagram, I have no doubt that this trend will be everywhere this December. So, if you're thinking of giving it a go, keep on scrolling for some of the most sophisticated bow nail designs out there...

7 Chic Bow Nail Ideas to Try This December

1. 3D Bows

3D nail designs are so trendy right now, and this red festive bow is perfect for December as it will instantly elevate your party look.

2. Burgundy Bows

Burgundy is such a chic nail colour for the colder months, and this bow nail art takes the trend to a whole other level.

3. Bow Gems

Bow gems are a fun and easy way to try the trend out for yourself. Pair with a neutral nail polish for a sophisticated finish.

4. Neutral Bows

This brown and black nail design is so elegant. Pair with an LBD for the ultimate Christmas Day look.

5. Festive Bows

Speaking of Christmas, if you want to go for a festive nail design, you can't go wrong with a bright red bow.

6. Milky Pink Bows

A post shared by Harriet Westmoreland (@harrietwestmoreland) A photo posted by on

If you prefer a subtle nail art look, this milky pink design has my heart.

7. Snow White Bows

People often think that white is more of a summer nail shade, but this design is ideal for winter in my opinion.

Products You Need for Bow Nails

Manucurist Nail Art Brush £16 SHOP NOW A thin nail art brush is essential for drawing on bows.

PEUTIER 500pcs 3D Nail Charms £6 SHOP NOW Or try these fun nail charms.

Manucurist Dotting Tool Nail Art £14 SHOP NOW A dotting tool is also handy for more complicated nail designs.

OPI Big Apple Red® Nail Polish £16 SHOP NOW I'll be doing red bows for the festive season.