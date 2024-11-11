19 Chic Christmas French Tips I'm Saving For My Festive Manicure

With the festivities just around the corner, you might be searching for some Christmas nail designs and party nail ideas to see you through the season. Right now, I'm seeing so many Christmas French tips on my social feeds and with Google searches for the nail art up 80% I'm placing my bets that Christmas French manicures will be one of the most requested nail art designs (not to mention one of the biggest nail trends) in salons this year.

If you're planning out your festive manicures (we all know how quickly our nail techs get booked up between now and the lead up to 25 December) and are looking for some Christmas French tip inspo, you're in luck. I've been saving my favourite festive French tip nail designs I've spotted on my social feeds. From glitter French tips to festive nail art, scroll below for all Christmas French manicure designs to get you inspired.

Christmas French Tips

1. Christmas Bow French Tips

Christmas bow nail art French tips

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

How. Cute. This subtle bow nail art gives a nod to the festive season without being OTT.

2. Dark Red + Gold French Tips

Christmas French tips with dark red and gold

(Image credit: @betina_goldstein)

This luxe colour combo will see you through the entire party season.

3. Red + Green French Tips

Red and green Christmas French tips

(Image credit: @hollyfalconenails)

If you like a colourful French manicure, why not try this alternating French tip design in festive red and green?

4. Frosted French Tips

Blue glitter Christmas French tips

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

This pretty icy blue glitter French will see you through the party season and NYE.

5. Gold Embellished French Tips

Gold gemstone Christmas French tips

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

Some tiny gems are a pretty way to embrace a festive season manicure.

6. Silver Glitter French Tips

Silver glitter Christmas French tips

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

A sheer pink polish finished with a silver glitter French tips whispers sophistication.

7. Gold Chrome French Tips

Gold chrome Christmas French tips

(Image credit: @betina_goldstein)

Chrome nails aren't going anywhere, and gold chrome French tips are perfect for this time of the year.

8. 3D Pink Chrome French Tips

Pink textured chrome Christmas French tips

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

The swirled textural design finished with chrome is a great way to add interest to a French mani.

9. Navy + Gold French Tips

Navy and gold Christmas French tips

(Image credit: @betina_goldstein)

Navy and gold is another festive French manicure pairing that will always remain chic.

10. Glitter Micro French

Black and silver Christmas micro French tips

(Image credit: @betina_goldstein)

A micro French with glitter and a black accent looks amazing on short nails.

11. Negative Space Glitter French Tips

Silver glitter negative space Christmas French tips

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

Longer nail lengths can experiment with more detailed designs such as this glitter negative space French manicure.

12. Burgundy French Manicure

Burgundy Christmas French tips

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

If you're not into glitter, a dark burgundy French manicure is a classy take on Christmas nails.

13. French Tips With Holly Nail Art

Christmas holly French tips nail art

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

Deck your French manicure with boughs of holly with this pretty nail art design.

14. Gold Glitter French Manicure

Gold glitter Christmas French tips

(Image credit: @raelondonnails)

How beautiful are these soft gold glitter French tips?

15. Holographic French Tips

Holographic silver chrome Christmas French tips

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

A holographic finish makes a chrome manicure even more festive.

16. Classic French Tips With Glitter

Classic French tips glitter top coat

(Image credit: @iramshelton)

If a classic French manicure is your usual go-to, why not try a coat of shimmering polish on top for a festive twist?

17. Deep Blue Glitter French Tips

Deep blue glitter Christmas French tips

(Image credit: @buffcs)

A deep blue glitter is a subtle nod to the party season.

18. Chrome French Tips

Purple and blue chrome Christmas French tips

(Image credit: @nailartbyqueenie)

Bright coloured chrome finishes look great as a French tip.

19. Black Glitter French Tips

Black and silver glitter Christmas French tips

(Image credit: @betina_goldstein)

Why not upgrade your usual dark nail colour with a glitter French tip for the festivities?

