19 Chic Christmas French Tips I'm Saving For My Festive Manicure
With the festivities just around the corner, you might be searching for some Christmas nail designs and party nail ideas to see you through the season. Right now, I'm seeing so many Christmas French tips on my social feeds and with Google searches for the nail art up 80% I'm placing my bets that Christmas French manicures will be one of the most requested nail art designs (not to mention one of the biggest nail trends) in salons this year.
If you're planning out your festive manicures (we all know how quickly our nail techs get booked up between now and the lead up to 25 December) and are looking for some Christmas French tip inspo, you're in luck. I've been saving my favourite festive French tip nail designs I've spotted on my social feeds. From glitter French tips to festive nail art, scroll below for all Christmas French manicure designs to get you inspired.
Christmas French Tips
1. Christmas Bow French Tips
How. Cute. This subtle bow nail art gives a nod to the festive season without being OTT.
2. Dark Red + Gold French Tips
This luxe colour combo will see you through the entire party season.
3. Red + Green French Tips
If you like a colourful French manicure, why not try this alternating French tip design in festive red and green?
4. Frosted French Tips
This pretty icy blue glitter French will see you through the party season and NYE.
5. Gold Embellished French Tips
Some tiny gems are a pretty way to embrace a festive season manicure.
6. Silver Glitter French Tips
A sheer pink polish finished with a silver glitter French tips whispers sophistication.
7. Gold Chrome French Tips
Chrome nails aren't going anywhere, and gold chrome French tips are perfect for this time of the year.
8. 3D Pink Chrome French Tips
The swirled textural design finished with chrome is a great way to add interest to a French mani.
9. Navy + Gold French Tips
Navy and gold is another festive French manicure pairing that will always remain chic.
10. Glitter Micro French
A micro French with glitter and a black accent looks amazing on short nails.
11. Negative Space Glitter French Tips
Longer nail lengths can experiment with more detailed designs such as this glitter negative space French manicure.
12. Burgundy French Manicure
If you're not into glitter, a dark burgundy French manicure is a classy take on Christmas nails.
13. French Tips With Holly Nail Art
Deck your French manicure with boughs of holly with this pretty nail art design.
14. Gold Glitter French Manicure
How beautiful are these soft gold glitter French tips?
15. Holographic French Tips
A holographic finish makes a chrome manicure even more festive.
16. Classic French Tips With Glitter
If a classic French manicure is your usual go-to, why not try a coat of shimmering polish on top for a festive twist?
17. Deep Blue Glitter French Tips
A deep blue glitter is a subtle nod to the party season.
18. Chrome French Tips
Bright coloured chrome finishes look great as a French tip.
19. Black Glitter French Tips
Why not upgrade your usual dark nail colour with a glitter French tip for the festivities?
Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor for Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at beauty website Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections with written and styling work.Working as a beauty journalist since 2015 after graduating in fashion journalism at the London College of Fashion, she has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.Eleanor’s journalistic focus is to provide readers with honest and helpful beauty content. Through words, video and live broadcast, she has interviewed several celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and top dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson. She has a particular interest in finding solutions for acne and eczema, which she has experienced firsthand. She has also amassed a large collection of fragrances and can never say no to a new candle.When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty product or treatments, she’s on the seafront in her hometown of Brighton and Hove, where she lives with her partner and her miniature dachshund.
-
Exclusive: Cynthia Erivo Shares the "Little Details" That Make Her Wicked-Inspired Nails Really Sing
"I love to think of Elphaba as someone who really takes care of herself."
By Jamie Schneider
-
I Quit Gel Nails After Discovering This $13 Product Keeps My At-Home Manis Chip-Free for 2 Weeks
I'm never looking back.
By Eleanor Vousden
-
Hailey Bieber's Maple Syrup Manicure Is All I Can Think About Until My Next Salon Visit
I tracked down the exact shades you'll need to copy it.
By Shawna Hudson
-
Trust Me—These Tiny Beauty Tweaks Elevate Your Look to a 12 Out of 10
It's all in the details.
By Maya Thomas
-
I Tried the Blush Trend Victoria's Secret Models Love, and the Results Speak for Themselves
Oh, stop. You're going to make me blush.
By Grace O'Connell Joshua
-
Even the Chicest People Can't Agree on This "Controversial" Manicure—6 Alts They're Choosing
Expensive-looking manis ahead.
By Jamie Schneider
-
Documenting Nail Trends Is My Sport of Choice—I Predict These 11 Will Dominate This Winter
Major mani inspo ahead.
By Jamie Schneider
-
I Attended Sephora's Biggest Event of the Year—12 Genius Tips I Picked Up Along the Way
I just majorly leveled up my beauty routine.
By Kaitlyn McLintock