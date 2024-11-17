According to a Top Nail Tech, This Is How to Keep Your Nails Strong and Healthy During Winter

Winter is well and truly on its way and, with it, an abundance of incredible nail trends that will have us all rushing to book our pre-Christmas nail appointments. From forest green and chocolate brown colourblock nails to 3D nail designs and reverse French tips , our favourite nail artists and technicians have already been serving up so many great looks for winter 2024—whatever your taste.

However, just like it does to our skin and hair, the colder weather can play havoc with the health of our nails. And just like you might switch out your usual face cream for a more hydrating moisturiser or swap your shampoo and conditioner for more quenching alternatives, our nail care routines can certainly benefit from a little upgrade during the winter months.

“I often notice that my clients' hands, particularly their cuticles, become much drier as the seasons shift and we move away from the warmth of summer,” explains Julia Diogo , one of Bio Sculpture ’s top nail techs. “The drop in temperature leads many people to turn on their central heating, which creates a drying environment. And constantly moving between the cold outdoors and heated indoor spaces—whether at home, in shops, or elsewhere—can significantly contribute to dryness and even cause cracked skin.”

So, what can we do about it? From cuticle oils to switching up your regular gel manicure, Diogo shares her top winter nail care tips to keep our nails strong and glossy all season long.

WINTER NAIL CARE TIPS FROM AN EXPERT:

1. Use a cuticle oil

If you only take one thing from this story make it this— cuticle oil is non-negotiable during the winter months. You only need to apply a drop to each cuticle before bed to improve the health of your nails and cuticles during the winter months.

“My top tip for clients is to keep your cuticle oil next to your toothbrush,” says Diogo. “It might sound a bit unusual but having it in a spot you see every morning and evening ensures you'll remember to apply it, keeping your cuticles in great condition throughout the winter season.”

Shop cuticle oils:

Dior Huile Abricot Nutritive Serum for Nails and Cuticles £29 SHOP NOW Celebrity manicurists and nail experts swear by this luxury nail serum for its hydrating oil texture and precision applicator.

Essie Nail Care Apricot Oil Cuticle Treatment £9 £7 SHOP NOW A blend of apricot kernel, sweet almond, jojoba seed and sunflower seed oil, this fast-absorbing cuticle oil conditions and strengthens nails without any greasy residue.

2. Switch up your gel manicure

We’re not telling you to forgo your gel manicures entirely, but worn regularly they can dry out your nails—and we’re trying to avoid extra dehydration during the winter months. Switching, instead, to a Bio Sculpture manicure means you’ll still enjoy all of the longevity of a traditional gel manicure, but with more of a focus on nail health.

“Every Bio Sculpture manicure is tailored specifically to you, with the health of your nails as our top priority,” explains Diogo. “During your manicure, we assess the condition of your nails and then apply the most suitable treatment and base layer. Our focus is on nurturing the nail beneath the gel, ensuring your nails stay in optimal condition all year round.”

And if you want to skip a salon manicure altogether? There are some great gel-look top coats on the market that offer longevity without any harsh removal needed.

Shop top coats:

Bio Sculpture Ethos Mirror Top Coat £12 SHOP NOW This plumping polish gives a gel-like finish to your manicures, without damaging your nails.

Essie Gel Couture Gel-Like Nail Polish-Gel Top Coat £11 £9 SHOP NOW Offering up to 15 days of wear, this impressive top coat has all of the shine of a gel manicure at a fraction of the price.

3. Exfoliate your hands

Dry cuticles and hands are two of the biggest complaints that nail techs find their clients have during the winter months. So, much like we’d use a body scrub to slough away dead and dull skin cells on our arms and legs during the colder weather, it’s important to exfoliate your hands too. Diogo suggests seeking out something with a blend of oils so you’ll get all the benefits of exfoliation alongside the hydration that your hands and nails need to remain supple.

Shop hand scrubs:

The Body Shop Hemp Hand Scrub £10 SHOP NOW Crushed coconut and almond shells are the natural exfoliating agent of choice in this balmy hand exfoliator that buffs away dirt and dead skin cells.

Rituals The Ritual of Ayurveda Hand Scrub £15 SHOP NOW Infused with Indian rose and sweet almond oil, this decadent hand scrub not only smells incredible, but leaves hands hydrated as well as smooth.

4. Carry a hand cream

“I never leave home without hand cream in my bag and I always encourage my clients to do the same,” says Diogo. In terms of formulation, it’s really down to preference—you want to choose a texture, scent and finish that means you’re going to actually enjoy applying the hand cream and therefore be inclined to use it more regularly. Generally speaking, though, ingredients like shea butter, hyaluronic acid, and almond oil are great places to start for deep hydration.

Shop hand creams:

Chanel La Crème Main £52 £42 SHOP NOW The chicest hand cream in existence, this iconic egg-shaped bottle contains a rich moisturising lotion that never feels like a chore to apply.