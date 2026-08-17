I Haven't Booked a Gel Mani in Over a Year Thanks to These Tinted Nail Hardeners

After one too many harsh removals, my nail beds were wrecked—these products made them look healthy again

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My nails have been through it all. After countless gel manicures and one too many harsh removals, they were shells of their former selves; once long and strong, they were peeling, brittle and incapable of growing without breaking off. That's why I was so happy when I saw the "bare nail aesthetic" trending on social media; finally, I thought, it's not just me.

But when it came to it, I didn't have the confidence to go completely naked in the talon department. You see, my nails looked unhealthy: I had flattened beds, which had lost their lustre and pearly pink sheen. Now, gels are not inherently unhealthy, and any nail tech who knows their worth will remove your sets sans damage, but, for me, it was too late. It's now been over a year since my last gel mani, and I'm finally starting to see improvements.

manicure by @harrietwestmoreland

(Image credit: @harrietwestmoreland)

In the meantime, I've been in pursuit of glossy, healthy-looking nails without any professional intervention, and I'm pleased to report that I've found just the right thing: tinted nail hardeners. With just a light wash of colour, these clever products strengthen your nails from the inside out by hardening the nail plate, whilst blurring the look of damage, from discolouration to ridging.

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When to Use Nail Hardeners

a sheer manicure by @paintedbyjools

(Image credit: @paintedbyjools)

As session manicurist Ami Streets tells me, tinted nail hardeners are trending because they sit at the intersection of two major trends: natural nail health and the "quiet luxury" aesthetic.

"Tinted nail hardeners have sheer formulas that are typically more translucent than classic nude nail polishes, and subtly blur discolouration while brightening dull nails, creating a smoother, glossier surface that mimics naturally healthy nails," she explains. "They can also make nail tips appear cleaner and whiter while giving the illusion of thicker, healthier nails. The glossy finish adds a fresh, well-conditioned look without appearing overly polished."

How Do Nail Hardeners Repair Nails?

Many nail hardeners include conditioning ingredients, such as keratin, calcium, biotin derivatives or plant oils alongside strengthening polymers, making them feel like skincare for your nails. "They work by creating a protective coating that reinforces the nail plate, reducing bending and helping prevent minor splitting," adds Streets. "Some formulas are also enriched to support hydration or temporarily reinforce weak nails, helping them to appear healthier while they grow."

After months of use, I can confirm that not only have my nails been growing better since using these products, but that they have that glossy, healthy look I've been missing. Shop my tried-and-tested below.

The Best Nail Hardeners

1. Kure Bazaar Nail Hardener

nails

(Image credit: Nessa Humayun)

2. Essie Hard to Resist Nail Strengthener

3. Manucurist Active Blur

Nails

(Image credit: Nessa Humayun)

4. OPI Nail Envy Pink Nail Strengthener Treatment

5. Margaret Dabbs London Nail Strengthening Treatment

6. Navy Strength Treatment

Can You Overuse Nail Hardeners?

Yes, it's totally possible to overuse nail hardeners. Many classic hardening formulas use ingredients that create a rigid coating, and when used continuously without breaks, some people find their nails become overly stiff, explains Streets. "Instead of flexing naturally, the nails may become more likely to crack or break."

Signs that you may be overusing a nail hardener include nails snapping rather than bending, increased brittleness, and a dry appearance or flaking. "A good approach is to follow the manufacturer’s directions. Only use until necessary or until the nail has recovered, and then switch to a nourishing base coat or regular polish if needed," advises Streets. "Applying cuticle oil daily is also super important, as it helps maintain flexibility and hydration."

How We Tested

Both the wider Who What Wear UK team and our beauty team have tested hundreds of tinted nail hardeners between us. From more affordable products to luxury brands, we tested the gamut at different price points and rated them on how well they helped repair peeling, brittle nails, boosted moisture and left a polish-like effect.

Why Trust Us

At Who What Wear UK, we know that beauty isn’t one-size-fits-all. Our editors have tested thousands of products, including skincare, makeup, hair and nails, over the years and work closely with trusted experts—dermatologists, make-up artists and leading industry insiders—to ensure every guide is well-researched, inclusive and relevant to you.

We focus on formulas that deliver, whether they’re affordable favourites or luxury investments. Our product selection is based on tangible results, ingredient know-how and what we’d truly recommend to a friend.

Nessa Humayun
Nessa Humayun

Nessa Humayun is a freelance beauty journalist and the former beauty editor of Marie Claire UK. With a decade of editorial experience across beauty, fashion and lifestyle, Nessa has written for publications including British Vogue, The Times, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, Dazed, The Independent and The London Standard.