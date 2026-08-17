My nails have been through it all. After countless gel manicures and one too many harsh removals, they were shells of their former selves; once long and strong, they were peeling, brittle and incapable of growing without breaking off. That's why I was so happy when I saw the "bare nail aesthetic" trending on social media; finally, I thought, it's not just me.
But when it came to it, I didn't have the confidence to go completely naked in the talon department. You see, my nails looked unhealthy: I had flattened beds, which had lost their lustre and pearly pink sheen. Now, gels are not inherently unhealthy, and any nail tech who knows their worth will remove your sets sans damage, but, for me, it was too late. It's now been over a year since my last gel mani, and I'm finally starting to see improvements.
In the meantime, I've been in pursuit of glossy, healthy-looking nails without any professional intervention, and I'm pleased to report that I've found just the right thing: tinted nail hardeners. With just a light wash of colour, these clever products strengthen your nails from the inside out by hardening the nail plate, whilst blurring the look of damage, from discolouration to ridging.
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When to Use Nail Hardeners
As session manicurist Ami Streets tells me, tinted nail hardeners are trending because they sit at the intersection of two major trends: natural nail health and the "quiet luxury" aesthetic.
"Tinted nail hardeners have sheer formulas that are typically more translucent than classic nude nail polishes, and subtly blur discolouration while brightening dull nails, creating a smoother, glossier surface that mimics naturally healthy nails," she explains. "They can also make nail tips appear cleaner and whiter while giving the illusion of thicker, healthier nails. The glossy finish adds a fresh, well-conditioned look without appearing overly polished."
How Do Nail Hardeners Repair Nails?
Many nail hardeners include conditioning ingredients, such as keratin, calcium, biotin derivatives or plant oils alongside strengthening polymers, making them feel like skincare for your nails. "They work by creating a protective coating that reinforces the nail plate, reducing bending and helping prevent minor splitting," adds Streets. "Some formulas are also enriched to support hydration or temporarily reinforce weak nails, helping them to appear healthier while they grow."
After months of use, I can confirm that not only have my nails been growing better since using these products, but that they have that glossy, healthy look I've been missing. Shop my tried-and-tested below.
This is the polish that sparked my love affair with tinted nail hardeners. It just leaves my hands (and toes) looking so pretty—one coat leaves a wash of glowy pale pink that hides any sins or damage. It uses a potent blend of keratin, calcium and silicium to repair, whilst the "hardening" component comes from a natural AHA fruit acid, which cares for nails while strengthening. It's a true holy grail.
The Essie Hard to Resist Nail Strengthener acts as a protective barrier for nails, thanks to the brand's bonding technology. Over time, it helps improve nail strength and resistance against breaking, splitting and peeling. I love the subtle, glossy pink tint—it doesn't obscure the nail bed, but instead adds natural-looking shine.
While not technically a "hardener", Manucurist's Active Blur functions similarly. Providing a unique powder pink matte finish to the nails, which can be left sheer or built up, it's enriched with a blend of chestnut extract, niacinamide and AHAs to nourish the nail plate and strengthen with continued use.
Nail Envy Pink Nail Strengthener Treatment in Pink to Envy
OPI's iconic Nail Envy formula comes in eight shades, ranging from red to pale pink. Enriched with patented Tri-Flex Technology to reinforce and protect against chipping, peeling and splitting, the brand claims that you'll see nails that are 95% stronger in just one week. After using it for three weeks, I can confirm: it works.
Pros
Great ingredients for nail repair
Excellent shade range
Cons
On the pricier end
5. Margaret Dabbs London Nail Strengthening Treatment
If you fancy more colour, Margaret Dabbs' nail-strengthening treatment provides just that, while working hard to strengthen nails from the inside out. The vegan formula's hero ingredient is a naturally derived celery seed extract, which helps with recovery, strength, rehydration and growth. It also contains fatty acids and vitamins that are essential for overall nail health.
This innovative strengthening treatment from Navy has a sheer beige tint, which can be layered for a more opaque finish. Designed for nails that are prone to splitting and peeling, it's formulated with myrrh resin, which helps to reinforce the nail structure whilst simultaneously providing a glossy, protective layer.
Pros
Helps strengthen and nourish peeling, brittle and splitting nails
Pretty beige colour
Cons
Only comes in one shade
Can You Overuse Nail Hardeners?
Yes, it's totally possible to overuse nail hardeners. Many classic hardening formulas use ingredients that create a rigid coating, and when used continuously without breaks, some people find their nails become overly stiff, explains Streets. "Instead of flexing naturally, the nails may become more likely to crack or break."
Signs that you may be overusing a nail hardener include nails snapping rather than bending, increased brittleness, and a dry appearance or flaking. "A good approach is to follow the manufacturer’s directions. Only use until necessary or until the nail has recovered, and then switch to a nourishing base coat or regular polish if needed," advises Streets. "Applying cuticle oil daily is also super important, as it helps maintain flexibility and hydration."
How We Tested
Both the wider Who What Wear UK team and our beauty team have tested hundreds of tinted nail hardeners between us. From more affordable products to luxury brands, we tested the gamut at different price points and rated them on how well they helped repair peeling, brittle nails, boosted moisture and left a polish-like effect.
Why Trust Us
At Who What Wear UK, we know that beauty isn’t one-size-fits-all. Our editors have tested thousands of products, including skincare, makeup, hair and nails, over the years and work closely with trusted experts—dermatologists, make-up artists and leading industry insiders—to ensure every guide is well-researched, inclusive and relevant to you.
We focus on formulas that deliver, whether they’re affordable favourites or luxury investments. Our product selection is based on tangible results, ingredient know-how and what we’d truly recommend to a friend.
Nessa Humayun is a freelance beauty journalist and the former beauty editor of Marie Claire UK. With a decade of editorial experience across beauty, fashion and lifestyle, Nessa has written for publications including British Vogue, The Times, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, Dazed, The Independent and The London Standard.