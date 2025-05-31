Charli XCX Wore This $13 Anti-Brat Nail Polish on the Cannes Red Carpet

Kaitlyn McLintock's avatar
By
published
in News

Charli XCX

(Image credit: @charli_xcx)

Charli XCX is the figurehead for all things 'Brat'—an aesthetic based on the title of her last studio album. It's all about the party-girl vibe. Think smudged eyeliner on tired eyes, tousled hair, and bold going-out outfits (bonus points if they incorporate the color of the album, neon green).

However, Charli XCX is currently in Cannes, France, for the annual film festival, and it seems she backed off the Brat aesthetic for something a little more classic and glamorous. The singer was spotted at an event wearing a lavender gown with a feathered shawl. As beauty editors, we couldn't help but notice her manicure, which was impossibly chic and surprisingly classic. After doing some digging, we discovered that Charli XCX's nail artist, Stephanie Stone, used a $13 nail polish.

Charli XCX in Cannes, France

(Image credit: @mihaioctavianos)

Here's Charli XCX's Cannes manicure, photographed while she was on a late-night ice cream run. It's a light-pink nail polish with a high-gloss finish.

The Exact Nail Polish Charli XCX Wore to Cannes

Essie Gel Couture Nail Polish - Sheer Fantasy - 0.46 Fl Oz
essie
Essie Gel Couture Nail Polish - Sheer Fantasy

Here's the exact nail polish Stone used. The fan-favorite light-pink color is right in line with the milk-nail trend that's happening right now. It's slightly sheer and gives nails a clean, polished look.

Essie's Gel Couture line delivers up to 15 days of chip-resistant, high-shine wear. The best part? You don't need a UV lamp to cure it. It's applied and removed like traditional nail polish, except it's way more long-lasting. It's the best of both worlds.

Essie Gel Couture Clear Nail Polish Top Coat - 0.46 Fl Oz
essie
Essie Gel Couture Clear Nail Polish Top Coat

Essie's Gel Couture Top Coat offers expensive-looking shine.

5 More Classic Pink Nail Colors We Love

Le Vernis
CHANEL
Le Vernis Longwear Nail Color in Ballerina

This Chanel shade, called Ballerina, is a pure and utter classic.

Muse
jinsoon
Muse

JinSoon's Muse is the perfect pinky-nude color.

Nail Glow Polish
DIOR
Nail Glow Polish

This gives nails a healthy, pink-tinged glow.

Nail Lacquer Nail Polish, Pinks - Baby, Take a Vow
OPI
Nail Lacquer in Baby, Take a Vow

OPI's Baby, Take a Vow is a popular bridal nail color.

Ilnp Birthday Suit - Cashmere Pink Holographic Nail Polish, Neutral Nude, Chip Resistant Manicure, Non-Toxic, Vegan, Cruelty Free, 12ml
ILNP Cosmetics, Inc.
ILNP Nail Polish in Birthday Suit

This holographic, light-pink polish is so eye-catching.

Explore More:
Kaitlyn McLintock
Kaitlyn McLintock
Beauty Editor

Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸