Charli XCX Wore This $13 Anti-Brat Nail Polish on the Cannes Red Carpet
Charli XCX is the figurehead for all things 'Brat'—an aesthetic based on the title of her last studio album. It's all about the party-girl vibe. Think smudged eyeliner on tired eyes, tousled hair, and bold going-out outfits (bonus points if they incorporate the color of the album, neon green).
However, Charli XCX is currently in Cannes, France, for the annual film festival, and it seems she backed off the Brat aesthetic for something a little more classic and glamorous. The singer was spotted at an event wearing a lavender gown with a feathered shawl. As beauty editors, we couldn't help but notice her manicure, which was impossibly chic and surprisingly classic. After doing some digging, we discovered that Charli XCX's nail artist, Stephanie Stone, used a $13 nail polish.
Here's Charli XCX's Cannes manicure, photographed while she was on a late-night ice cream run. It's a light-pink nail polish with a high-gloss finish.
The Exact Nail Polish Charli XCX Wore to Cannes
Here's the exact nail polish Stone used. The fan-favorite light-pink color is right in line with the milk-nail trend that's happening right now. It's slightly sheer and gives nails a clean, polished look.
Essie's Gel Couture line delivers up to 15 days of chip-resistant, high-shine wear. The best part? You don't need a UV lamp to cure it. It's applied and removed like traditional nail polish, except it's way more long-lasting. It's the best of both worlds.
5 More Classic Pink Nail Colors We Love
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.
