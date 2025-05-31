Charli XCX is the figurehead for all things 'Brat'—an aesthetic based on the title of her last studio album. It's all about the party-girl vibe. Think smudged eyeliner on tired eyes, tousled hair, and bold going-out outfits (bonus points if they incorporate the color of the album, neon green).

However, Charli XCX is currently in Cannes, France, for the annual film festival, and it seems she backed off the Brat aesthetic for something a little more classic and glamorous. The singer was spotted at an event wearing a lavender gown with a feathered shawl. As beauty editors, we couldn't help but notice her manicure, which was impossibly chic and surprisingly classic. After doing some digging, we discovered that Charli XCX's nail artist, Stephanie Stone, used a $13 nail polish.

Here's Charli XCX's Cannes manicure, photographed while she was on a late-night ice cream run. It's a light-pink nail polish with a high-gloss finish.

The Exact Nail Polish Charli XCX Wore to Cannes

essie Essie Gel Couture Nail Polish - Sheer Fantasy $13 SHOP NOW Here's the exact nail polish Stone used. The fan-favorite light-pink color is right in line with the milk-nail trend that's happening right now. It's slightly sheer and gives nails a clean, polished look. Essie's Gel Couture line delivers up to 15 days of chip-resistant, high-shine wear. The best part? You don't need a UV lamp to cure it. It's applied and removed like traditional nail polish, except it's way more long-lasting. It's the best of both worlds. essie Essie Gel Couture Clear Nail Polish Top Coat $13 SHOP NOW Essie's Gel Couture Top Coat offers expensive-looking shine.

5 More Classic Pink Nail Colors We Love

CHANEL Le Vernis Longwear Nail Color in Ballerina $33 SHOP NOW This Chanel shade, called Ballerina, is a pure and utter classic. jinsoon Muse $18 SHOP NOW JinSoon's Muse is the perfect pinky-nude color. DIOR Nail Glow Polish $32 SHOP NOW This gives nails a healthy, pink-tinged glow. OPI Nail Lacquer in Baby, Take a Vow $12 SHOP NOW OPI's Baby, Take a Vow is a popular bridal nail color. ILNP Cosmetics, Inc. ILNP Nail Polish in Birthday Suit $13 SHOP NOW This holographic, light-pink polish is so eye-catching.