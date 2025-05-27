Dua Lipa's Grand Prix Manicure Combines Two of the Chicest Nail Trends of the Summer

Dua Lipa attends the F1 Grand Prix Of Monaco on May 25, 2025 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.
What happens when Dua Lipa debuts not one, but two, stylish manicure trends? Beauty-editor mania, let me tell you. When the singer was photographed at the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday, my eyes quickly zeroed in on her artistic-yet-elevated fingertips (after spotting her Speedcat sneakers, of course). The mani appears sheer and milky upon first glance, but a proper zoom will have you noticing some stunning, strategically placed shiny elements. Forget classic French tips—this minimalist design immediately upgrades sheer polishes. Scroll ahead for all the pretty details straight from Dua Lipa's manicurist herself.

A selfie of Dua Lipa wearing a milky star manicure

(Image credit: @dualipa)

Technically, Lipa has had this manicure for a minute. She first shared photos of her star-studded tips a week ago in Hamburg, Germany, on the European leg of her Radical Optimism Tour. We can assume she adores the look, created by celebrity manicurist Michelle Class, as the pop star decided to maintain it for her Monaco Grand Prix appearance in Monte Carlo.

And when you take a closer look at the design, it's not difficult to see why Lipa's such a fan. The sheer pink base has an ultra-glossy finish, as if she had dipped her nails in rosewater; this aesthetic, aptly dubbed the "watery nail" trend, has taken over our feeds as one of the most elegant-looking polish choices of the summer. (Think milky nails, but even more sheer and glowy.)

As if one sophisticated nail trend wasn't enough, the manicure also features tiny silver stars scattered around the nail plate. This delicately simple design elevates the look just enough while keeping the overall effect understated and chic. "People love a balance between clean and artistic," celebrity nail artist Saccia Livingston previously told Who What Wear about this year's mani trends, which is why I suspect I can't get Lipa's look out of my head. It just perfectly toes the line between classic neutrals and statement nail art.

A close-up photo of Dua Lipa's milky star manicure

(Image credit: @dualipa)

While Class didn't reveal the exact polish used for Lipa's watery base, she did tag European brands Kinetics Beauty and Lucy Pastorelli Tools on Instagram. I'd wager she used a sheer number like Nude By Nude or Rose Petal, plus a sharp-tipped spatula like this Multi-Tool to place each metallic star. Luckily, you can recreate an identical look using an array of polishes and decals, so keep scrolling for my picks.

Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider
Senior Beauty Editor

Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear's senior beauty editor based in New York City. With over seven years in the industry, she specializes in trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to celebrity profiles. 

