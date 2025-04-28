I Can Officially Confirm These are the Trainers Fashion People are Swapping Their White Pairs For

More vibrant than white, but more subtle than sunshine yellow, butter yellow trainers are set to be summer's favourite shoe.

Influencer wears butter yellow trainers.
(Image credit: @abimarvel, @styledsara, Zara)
in Features

I love my white trainers—I really do. For years, they completed all of my very best outfits, taking me from early morning commutes to meeting-packed days and straight out for drinks, without ever once making me question whether I should swap them out. They were the perfect blank canvas, my everyday essentials.

But then, something shifted. A wave of colourful alternatives swept onto the scene, and suddenly my once-reliable white trainers were starting to feel... a little uninspired. I wasn’t ready to give up on their versatility altogether, but I craved something that felt fresher. I found the perfect middle ground the moment I slipped into a pair of butter yellow trainers.

Influencer wears butter yellow trainers.

(Image credit: @styledsara)

Softer and more subdued than the sunshine-bright styles that dominated summers past, butter yellow brings a gentle hit of warmth without the intensity of a saturated hue. It's a shade that's optimistic yet easy-going, offering just enough lift to feel special without overpowering the rest of your look.

While pale yellow garments have been trickling in for a few seasons now, it’s only recently that I’ve seen the trend really take root in footwear. Suddenly, brands like Zara, Adidas and New Balance are delivering the goods, and it couldn't come at a better time.

Influencer wears butter yellow trainers.

(Image credit: @abimarvel)

Not a million miles from the milky shades I used to wear on repeat, butter yellow trainers feel like exactly the wearable, feel-good update my 2025 wardrobe has been crying out for. A little fresher, a little more fun—and still endlessly versatile.

Ready to step into the trend? Scroll on to shop the best butter yellow trainers to buy now.

SHOP BUTTER YELLOW TRAINERS:

Contrast Running Trainers
Zara
Contrast Running Trainers

These low-profile trainers have a retro energy that sees them pair so well with casual shorts and jeans.

Adidas Originals Bermuda Trainers in Yellow
Adidas Originals
Bermuda Trainers

The butter yellow colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Adidas White/gols Breaknet Sleek Trainers
Adidas
Breaknet Sleek Trainers

Give your white trainer collection a 2025 upgrade.

Women's Baseshot Pro Leather Sneakers
Lacoste
Women's Baseshot Pro Leather Sneakers

The yellow detailing adds a pop of colour without overwhelming the shoe.

New Balance 530 in Pale Yellow
New Balance
530 Trainers in Pale Yellow

These also come in four other shades.

Yellow 13 16 Indoor Sneaker
Bimba Y Lola
Yellow 13 16 Indoor Sneaker

The silver detailing adds a playful energy that makes these perfect for weekend styling.

Mexico 66 Slip-On
Onitsuka Tiger
Mexico 66 Slip-On

Onitsuka Tiger's trainers are a fashion person's favourites.

Track Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers
Proenza Schouler
Track Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers

Style with a flowing dress or pair these with your favourite jeans.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

