I Can Officially Confirm These are the Trainers Fashion People are Swapping Their White Pairs For
More vibrant than white, but more subtle than sunshine yellow, butter yellow trainers are set to be summer's favourite shoe.
I love my white trainers—I really do. For years, they completed all of my very best outfits, taking me from early morning commutes to meeting-packed days and straight out for drinks, without ever once making me question whether I should swap them out. They were the perfect blank canvas, my everyday essentials.
But then, something shifted. A wave of colourful alternatives swept onto the scene, and suddenly my once-reliable white trainers were starting to feel... a little uninspired. I wasn’t ready to give up on their versatility altogether, but I craved something that felt fresher. I found the perfect middle ground the moment I slipped into a pair of butter yellow trainers.
Softer and more subdued than the sunshine-bright styles that dominated summers past, butter yellow brings a gentle hit of warmth without the intensity of a saturated hue. It's a shade that's optimistic yet easy-going, offering just enough lift to feel special without overpowering the rest of your look.
While pale yellow garments have been trickling in for a few seasons now, it’s only recently that I’ve seen the trend really take root in footwear. Suddenly, brands like Zara, Adidas and New Balance are delivering the goods, and it couldn't come at a better time.
Not a million miles from the milky shades I used to wear on repeat, butter yellow trainers feel like exactly the wearable, feel-good update my 2025 wardrobe has been crying out for. A little fresher, a little more fun—and still endlessly versatile.
Ready to step into the trend? Scroll on to shop the best butter yellow trainers to buy now.
SHOP BUTTER YELLOW TRAINERS:
These low-profile trainers have a retro energy that sees them pair so well with casual shorts and jeans.
The butter yellow colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
The yellow detailing adds a pop of colour without overwhelming the shoe.
The silver detailing adds a playful energy that makes these perfect for weekend styling.
Style with a flowing dress or pair these with your favourite jeans.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
