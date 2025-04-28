I Can Officially Confirm These are the Trainers Fashion People are Swapping Their White Pairs For

I love my white trainers—I really do. For years, they completed all of my very best outfits, taking me from early morning commutes to meeting-packed days and straight out for drinks, without ever once making me question whether I should swap them out. They were the perfect blank canvas, my everyday essentials.

But then, something shifted. A wave of colourful alternatives swept onto the scene, and suddenly my once-reliable white trainers were starting to feel... a little uninspired. I wasn’t ready to give up on their versatility altogether, but I craved something that felt fresher. I found the perfect middle ground the moment I slipped into a pair of butter yellow trainers.

Softer and more subdued than the sunshine-bright styles that dominated summers past, butter yellow brings a gentle hit of warmth without the intensity of a saturated hue. It's a shade that's optimistic yet easy-going, offering just enough lift to feel special without overpowering the rest of your look.

While pale yellow garments have been trickling in for a few seasons now, it’s only recently that I’ve seen the trend really take root in footwear. Suddenly, brands like Zara, Adidas and New Balance are delivering the goods, and it couldn't come at a better time.

Not a million miles from the milky shades I used to wear on repeat, butter yellow trainers feel like exactly the wearable, feel-good update my 2025 wardrobe has been crying out for. A little fresher, a little more fun—and still endlessly versatile.

Ready to step into the trend? Scroll on to shop the best butter yellow trainers to buy now.

SHOP BUTTER YELLOW TRAINERS:

Zara Contrast Running Trainers £36 SHOP NOW These low-profile trainers have a retro energy that sees them pair so well with casual shorts and jeans.

Adidas Originals Bermuda Trainers £90 £68 SHOP NOW The butter yellow colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Adidas Breaknet Sleek Trainers £45 SHOP NOW Give your white trainer collection a 2025 upgrade.

Lacoste Women's Baseshot Pro Leather Sneakers £99 SHOP NOW The yellow detailing adds a pop of colour without overwhelming the shoe.

New Balance 530 Trainers in Pale Yellow £100 SHOP NOW These also come in four other shades.

Bimba Y Lola Yellow 13 16 Indoor Sneaker £130 SHOP NOW The silver detailing adds a playful energy that makes these perfect for weekend styling.

Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 Slip-On £130 SHOP NOW Onitsuka Tiger's trainers are a fashion person's favourites.

Proenza Schouler Track Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers £490 SHOP NOW Style with a flowing dress or pair these with your favourite jeans.