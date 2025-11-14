There's a New Rhode Phone Case Dominating Our Feeds—Here's What to Know

It seems as if anything that Hailey Bieber touches turns to gold. At least that's the case with the star's beauty brand, Rhode. From the iconic Peptide Lip Treatments to the much-loved Glazing Milk, it's safe to say that she has had quite an impact on the beauty industry since launching the brand in 2022. That being said, no product has had as much impact as Bieber's phone case.
Aptly named the "Lip Case", Rhode's phone accessory was a way for consumers to keep their favourite Rhode lip balm with them at all times. Whilst there's no denying the creativity of this creation, I don't think any of us could have prepared for just how popular it would become. Suddenly, the Lip Case was the ultimate It-girl accessory, appearing on Instagram feeds around the world.
Now, to mark Bieber's birthday month, Rhode has announced the launch of the Birthday Edit 2025, a new collection of beauty essentials, including a brand-new phone case that is arguably better (and chicer) than ever before. I was lucky enough to get my hands on the entire edit just before it launched, so keep on scrolling for my honest review.
Rhode The Birthday Edit 2025 Review
What's Included in Rhode's Birthday Edit 2025?
First things first, let's discuss what's included in this special launch. Housed inside a chic oversized bubble bag, the Birthday Edit features four limited-edition scents of the original Peptide Lip Tints (Ribbon, Toast, Raspberry Jelly and Espresso), as well as new Snap-On Lip Cases.
I'm a big fan of the Peptide Lip Tints, so when I read about the limited-edition scents, I could barely contain my excitement. However, it's the Snap-On Lip Case that really piqued my interest. Although I use the original Rhode phone case all the time, I do find it a little bit bulky, but this new iteration is designed to be both compact and lightweight. The case has been reimagined with MagSafe technology, working with all MagSafe-compatible iPhone models and cases. Simply snap it onto the back of your device and be on your way.
My Review
Let's start with the phone case. As mentioned, I personally found the original case a little too bulky for my liking, but this new iteration is perfect. It comes in black, white and the brand's signature grey shade, and is easily attached to the back of your device thanks to the magnetic feature. I wouldn't describe it as a phone case per se (I would probably attach it to my current phone case for added protection), but rather as a phone accessory so you can always have your lip balm with you. I think the design is a lot more wearable, and I know that all of the It-girls will be snapping photos with it this winter.
Now, onto the lip tints. I love scented lip products, so I couldn't wait to try these out. My personal favourite is Ribbon, a sweet, vanilla scent which feels like a soft swirl of ice cream on the lips. As a gourmand scent lover, I am also a big fan of Toast, which has been designed to smell like a "toasty crème brûlée".
As I'm sure you can imagine, Espresso is like a shot of coffee on the lips, but a little sweeter and more sugary than a straight-up espresso shot. Instead, the brand describes it as a spoonful of tiramisu. Lastly, for any fruity fans, Raspberry Jelly will be right up your street. I'm really impressed by the range of scents, and can confirm that each one is delicious in its own right. I actually swatched one on the back of my hand the morning I received them and could still smell it on my skin hours later. If you've been considering one of the brand's famous lip products, I highly recommend trying these new iterations.
