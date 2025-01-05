The Golden Globes Are a Blueprint for Beauty Trends—20 Looks to Keep on Your Radar This Year

The Golden Globe Awards is the first major red carpet event of the year, and we expect to see some incredible beauty looks on our screens. How can we not? The nominees include Zendaya, Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo, Selena Gomez, and Angelina Jolie, all of whom have served some pretty scroll-stopping hair, makeup, and nail moments in the last few months. (We're especially looking at Erivo for the latter!)

Our editor eyes are superglued to our TVs and social feeds during award shows, but the Golden Globes are arguably even more significant for us beauty folk. See, the looks we view tonight don't just set the stage for the upcoming award season; they're basically the blueprint for beauty trends writ large. If you're curious about which looks will dominate 2025, just take a scroll through the Golden Globes beauty highlights below. Watch this space, as we're sure to see stunning iterations all year long.

Golden Globes 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer)

Keira Knightley's got the memo: grungy eyes with a nude lip for 2025.

Golden Globes 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images / Amy Sussman)

Michelle Yeoh's golden hour eye shadow pairs oh-so beautifully with her modern, eyebrow-skimming bangs.

Cynthia Erivo attending the Golden Globes 2025.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Matt Winkelmeyer)

Cynthia Erivo did not disappoint in the nail department—as expected! Her XL coffin-shaped tips are just as blinged out as her stunning custom Louis Vuitton gown.

Mikey Madison attending the Golden Globes 2025.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Matt Winkelmeyer)

Mikey Madison sports a soft-matte finish with minimal blush, a departure from the vibrant cheeks dominating the beauty scene. Do we smell a burgeoning makeup trend for 2025?

Emma Stone attending the Golden Globes 2025.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Amy Sussman)

There's no hairstyle Emma Stone can't pull off. We're in total awe of her pixie-cut debut!

Viola Davis attending the Golden Globes 2025.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Matt Winkelmeyer)

Viola Davis stuns with a dark red lip and the most fluttery lashes.

Angelina Jolie attending the Golden Globes 2025.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Kevin Mazur)

Dark, retro liner and a glossy pink lip are always a winning combo. Just take it from Angelina Jolie.

Margaret Qualley attending the Golden Globes 2025.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Matt Winkelmeyer)

Margaret Qualley's fresh-faced glam is so elegant. If you look closely, you'll see her freckles peeking through.

Zendaya attending the Golden Globes 2025.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Kevin Mazur)

Zendaya's glam is really giving Old Hollywood, especially that perfectly curled bob.

Nicole Kidman attending the Golden Globes 2025.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Matt Winkelmeyer)

Nicole Kidman's big, voluminous hair is truly a work of art.

Ariana Grande attending the Golden Globes 2025.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Matt Winkelmeyer)

Ariana Grande channels Audrey Hepburn with those baby bangs—plus a never-been-worn Givenchy Haute Couture gown.

Miley Cyrus attending the Golden Globes 2025.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Amy Sussman)

We're obsessed with Miley Cyrus's updo and brow-skimming bangs. Her soft-grunge glam is also on point.

Demi Moore attending the Golden Globes 2025.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Matt Winkelmeyer)

We cannot take our eyes off Demi Moore's frosty shadow.

Zoe Kravitz attending the Golden Globes 2025.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Matt Winkelmeyer)

This Zoë Kravitz glam is everything. Her dewy skin, baby winged liner, enviously fluffy brows… We're immediately adding this look to our mood boards.

Elle Fanning attending the Golden Globes 2025.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Amy Sussman)

Elle Fanning has been a major fan of deep side parts lately, and we're living for it. Plus, her soft, peachy glam is just gorgeous.

Alexandra Daddario attending the Golden Globes 2025.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Matt Winkelmeyer)

The red lip was simply made for Alexandra Daddario. She also cosigns the deep-side-part trend!

Kerry Washington attending the Golden Globes 2025.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Matt Winkelmeyer)

After seeing Kerry Washington's bright-pink blush, we'll be sticking to solely bubblegum this winter.

Cate Blanchett attending the Golden Globes 2025.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Kevin Mazur)

Take it from Cate Blanchett: The tucked bob isn't going anywhere in 2025.

Golden Globes 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer)

Anna Sawai's soft, face-framing tendrils are just so pretty. We also see a very chic knotted ponytail…

Golden Globes 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer)

We're swooning over Dakota Fanning's velvety red lip! It's classic and glamorous.

Shop Products Used:

rozhair,

Rōz
Evergreen Styling Cream

N°1 De Chanel Revitalizing Serum-In-Mist
Chanel
N°1 De Chanel Revitalizing Serum-In-Mist

G.m. Collin Diamond Cream | Anti-Aging Face Moisturizer | Daily Skincare to Help Reduce the Appearance of Wrinkles and Improve Firmness
G.M. Collin
Diamond Cream

Nexxus Medium-Hold Hairspray Xxl Volume for Sky-High Volume & 48h Frizz Control, With Styleprotect Technology 10 Oz
Nexxus
XXL Volume Medium Hold Hairspray

Classic Curl - 1
ghd
Curve Classic Curl Iron

Hydrating Hair Mist
Pattern Beauty
Hydrating Hair Mist

Lip Butter Balm for Hydration & Shine
Summer Fridays
Lip Butter Balm

Airlight Pro Hair Dryer Augmented With Infrared Light Technology
L'Oréal Professionnel
Airlight Pro Hair Dryer

Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider
Senior Beauty Editor

Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. She has a penchant for trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative skincare launches to celebrity profiles, and her work has appeared in mindbodygreen, Coveteur, and more. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and she's been there ever since. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves exploring vintage boutiques, reading mystery books (bonus points for an unexpected twist), and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn. 

