The Golden Globe Awards is the first major red carpet event of the year, and we expect to see some incredible beauty looks on our screens. How can we not? The nominees include Zendaya, Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo, Selena Gomez, and Angelina Jolie, all of whom have served some pretty scroll-stopping hair, makeup, and nail moments in the last few months. (We're especially looking at Erivo for the latter!)

Our editor eyes are superglued to our TVs and social feeds during award shows, but the Golden Globes are arguably even more significant for us beauty folk. See, the looks we view tonight don't just set the stage for the upcoming award season; they're basically the blueprint for beauty trends writ large. If you're curious about which looks will dominate 2025, just take a scroll through the Golden Globes beauty highlights below. Watch this space, as we're sure to see stunning iterations all year long.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer)

Keira Knightley's got the memo: grungy eyes with a nude lip for 2025.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Amy Sussman)

Michelle Yeoh's golden hour eye shadow pairs oh-so beautifully with her modern, eyebrow-skimming bangs.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Matt Winkelmeyer)

Cynthia Erivo did not disappoint in the nail department—as expected! Her XL coffin-shaped tips are just as blinged out as her stunning custom Louis Vuitton gown.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Matt Winkelmeyer)

Mikey Madison sports a soft-matte finish with minimal blush, a departure from the vibrant cheeks dominating the beauty scene. Do we smell a burgeoning makeup trend for 2025?

(Image credit: Getty Images/Amy Sussman)

There's no hairstyle Emma Stone can't pull off. We're in total awe of her pixie-cut debut!

(Image credit: Getty Images/Matt Winkelmeyer)

Viola Davis stuns with a dark red lip and the most fluttery lashes.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Kevin Mazur)

Dark, retro liner and a glossy pink lip are always a winning combo. Just take it from Angelina Jolie.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Matt Winkelmeyer)

Margaret Qualley's fresh-faced glam is so elegant. If you look closely, you'll see her freckles peeking through.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Kevin Mazur)

Zendaya's glam is really giving Old Hollywood, especially that perfectly curled bob.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Matt Winkelmeyer)

Nicole Kidman's big, voluminous hair is truly a work of art.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Matt Winkelmeyer)

Ariana Grande channels Audrey Hepburn with those baby bangs—plus a never-been-worn Givenchy Haute Couture gown.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Amy Sussman)

We're obsessed with Miley Cyrus's updo and brow-skimming bangs. Her soft-grunge glam is also on point.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Matt Winkelmeyer)

We cannot take our eyes off Demi Moore's frosty shadow.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Matt Winkelmeyer)

This Zoë Kravitz glam is everything. Her dewy skin, baby winged liner, enviously fluffy brows… We're immediately adding this look to our mood boards.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Amy Sussman)

Elle Fanning has been a major fan of deep side parts lately, and we're living for it. Plus, her soft, peachy glam is just gorgeous.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Matt Winkelmeyer)

The red lip was simply made for Alexandra Daddario. She also cosigns the deep-side-part trend!

(Image credit: Getty Images/Matt Winkelmeyer)

After seeing Kerry Washington's bright-pink blush, we'll be sticking to solely bubblegum this winter.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Kevin Mazur)

Take it from Cate Blanchett: The tucked bob isn't going anywhere in 2025.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer)

Anna Sawai's soft, face-framing tendrils are just so pretty. We also see a very chic knotted ponytail…

(Image credit: Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer)

We're swooning over Dakota Fanning's velvety red lip! It's classic and glamorous.

Shop Products Used:

Rōz Evergreen Styling Cream $32 SHOP NOW

Chanel N°1 De Chanel Revitalizing Serum-In-Mist $100 SHOP NOW

G.M. Collin Diamond Cream $270 SHOP NOW

Nexxus XXL Volume Medium Hold Hairspray $16 SHOP NOW

ghd Curve Classic Curl Iron $209 SHOP NOW

Pattern Beauty Hydrating Hair Mist $19 SHOP NOW

Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm $24 SHOP NOW