TikTok Says This $48 Toner Is the Secret to Glassy Skin, But TBH, These On-Sale Picks Are Just as Great

If you happen to be part of the chronically online community (same), you’ve likely seen this TikTok video of a woman with ethereal, imperfection-free, glassy skin talking about the importance of toner in her skincare routine. She lightly touches on her product of choice, the PCA Skin Hydrating Toner, before launching into why this “slept-on step” makes or breaks your skincare results. And 4.5 million views later, the comment section is alight with viewers praising her recommendation: “I trust you since there’s not a TikTok Shop link,” says one, while another comments, “Aesthetician of 8 years. Hydrating Toner from PCA is actually the GOAT.”
While other TikTokers (and even a few brands) laud her choice in products, others came back to the comment section after a quick Google search to wince at the steep $48 price. Though some internet sleuths found formulas similar to PCA Skin’s Hydrating Toner at cheaper prices, I decided to go a step further and see which of these SKUs are seeing sales—so you can get similar results without the splurge.
Milky, deeply hydrating toners are one of the most effective ways to hydrate your skin at a deeper level, and they certainly aren’t going anywhere thanks to this repopularized step that more people should be taking in their skincare routines. And as it turns out, there are plenty of similar formulas to the pricey pick above on sale at this very moment. Below, eight hydrating-toner deals starting at $10 when you shop today.
The Best Deals on Hydrating Toners RN
Ulta Beauty Collection
Milky Toner With Hyaluronic Acid
If you’re looking for a good deal, look no further than this on-sale option from Ulta’s namesake collection. This gentle formula cleanses the skin more than a makeup wipe ever could, sweeping away dirt and sebum while also nourishing the dermis like a hydrating serum.
A blend of hyaluronic acid and carrageenan (red seaweed) extract works together to smooth the texture and tone of the skin, while glycerin boosts radiance—sugar cane extract pulling up the rear with gentle glycolic acid exfoliating properties. Multitasking skincare for just $10? I’ll take 14 of 'em.
Thayers
Alcohol-Free Coconut Water Facial Toner
Beauty lovers and editors alike name Thayers toners as some of the best in the game, and for good reason. While this plant extract-enriched formula is thoroughly hydrating, it’s also great for controlling oil, removing environmental debris, and minimizing the appearance of pores—effectively cleansing the skin without stripping it. (We can thank its alcohol-free formula for that.)
Much like the PCA Skin toner, this formula is rich in antioxidants due to a combination of witch hazel and aloe vera, which not only hydrates the skin but offers anti-inflammatory properties and skin-plumping benefits. Plus, it’s $38 less.
Paula's Choice
Enriched Calming Toner
I’m personally a big fan of most Paula’s Choice skincare products because of their compatibility with my sensitive, rosacea-stricken skin—and after seeing this milky, soothing toner on the sale rack, I’m not hesitating to add it to my cart. Those with dry complexions likely shrink away from toners for fear of their dehydrated skin becoming flaky or chapped, but this deeply hydrating formula does the exact opposite.
Their ingredient lists share several of the same names, including evening primrose oil and a bevy of antioxidant-rich plant oils, which offer many similar anti-aging, protective, and glowy benefits. But don’t wait—this toner’s only on sale for a limited time.
Medicube
PDRN Pink Niacinamide Milky Toner
I had my first tango with Medicube’s PDRN Milky Toner this past week, and the results did not disappoint. Not only is it the cutest packaging, but it also offers the most hydrating, glowy, glass-like results on my skin—both alone and in tandem with the celeb-loved Medicube Age-R Booster Pro. I loved that this toner was able to cleanse and nourish evenly, penetrating the dermis with skin-smoothing, redness-neutralizing niacinamide while also improving radiance and skin elasticity with ceramides and peptides.
With just a few droplets on a flat cotton round, my skin looked dewier and felt fresher than it had in a long time—but the real treat was its high concentration of salmon DNA (PDRN). This unique ingredient offers that illustrious glass-skin finish that everyone loves, but it also evens the skin tone and delivers deep moisture. Need I go on?
Isntree
Ultra-Low Molecular Hyaluronic Acid Toner
Yet another K-beauty standout, this replenishing toner is your one-way ticket to clearer, dewier skin. This ingredient-packed formula promises improved hydration for up to 24 hours after use thanks to a 14-layer hyaluronic acid complex that acts like a tall drink of water for dry skin. Because it consists of so many layers, this toner is able to reach (and quench!) deeper levels of the dermis thanks to its different weights, which is how it’s able to provide nourishment for up to one day.
Though it has some heavy-duty hydration powers, the formula is quite lightweight and absorbs quickly, making it easy to move on to the next step in your skincare routine without much downtime. Plus, it’s mineral-infused Ulleungdo Island seawater makeup offers extra nourishment in the form of electrolytes, à la calcium, magnesium, and potassium.
Anua
Heartleaf 77 Soothing Toner
The Anua Soothing Toner is an Amazon favorite, with shoppers of many ages and skin types saying that it improved their skincare routines significantly—boosting the performance of their other skincare products, improving their skin texture, and offering hydration. This gentle formula is safe enough for sensitive skin, even with its high concentration of heartleaf extract, which is an acne buster, redness reliever, and mainstay ingredient in Korean skincare.
While this formula is deeply hydrating, it’s also great for upset skin because of its calming and pH-balancing properties—even more benefits of Korean heartleaf. It’s also lightweight and fast-absorbing, making it an easy product to layer in any environment, which one shopper says that they “really appreciate, especially during hot weather.”
Much like the PCA Skin toner, this discounted formula is great for refreshing the skin, smoothing out texture, and protecting it from environmental stressors. The key to similar results at a lesser price is formulas that hydrate and strengthen the skin barrier, and this toner offers both benefits thanks to an infusion of anti-inflammatory panthenol (aka provitamin B5) and shielding ceramides. To sweeten the deal, it also includes niacinamide, which evens and smooths texture with continuous use and encourages the skin to preserve moisture for longer.
While these heavy hitters train the skin to operate at a higher level, the rest of the formula—which includes chamomile flower and rice bran extract—works hard to calm and moisturize the dermis. Plus, it’s alcohol-free, so it won’t exacerbate dry skin.
Isntree
Green Tea Fresh Toner
Oily skin needs hydration too! If you produce excess sebum but still want an extra dose of moisture in the cool months (or if you have combination skin), then you’ll want to check out this green tea–infused elixir from Isntree. This alcohol-free formula is treated with cica, allantoin, and Jeju green tea extract, which work together to calm, protect, and moisturize the skin. Its antioxidant-rich formula makes this toner similar to the PCA Skin Hydrating Toner, just in an oily skin–friendly way due to its sebum-controlling properties.
This toner is also safe for sensitive and acne-prone skin, making it a great summertime option for people in hot climates or anyone who wants to treat their skin after an especially sweaty workout session. One shopper called it “immediately effective” for their sensitive combination skin, saying their complexion was instantly “softer and had a more even tone,” with more balanced dry and oily areas than ever before (plus, no surprise breakouts). Sign me up.