Nicole Kidman Just Cosigned the Romantic Color Trend That's Taking Over 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images / Monica Schipper)

It's official: Powder pink is the biggest color trend for 2025. If the onslaught of cool, frothy-pink pieces on spring 2025 runways (Miu Miu, Alaïa, Khaite, et al.) has yet to convince you to hop on the romantic bandwagon, perhaps Nicole Kidman's latest look will make you a believer. Just last week on December 11, the actress arrived at the Babygirl premiere wearing a petal-pink custom Balenciaga gown and a full face of "English rose" makeup—an aesthetic that's basically the playbook for elegant, soft beauty. Below, discover the full breakdown from Kidman's makeup artist, Kate Synnott .

1. Create Your Base

A fresh, dewy base is essential for English rose makeup. (Imagine a rose petal glistening with morning dew—that's your goal.) Synnott first preps Kidman's skin with Beauty Pie's Superluminous Skin Glow Filter Tinted Hyaluronic Complexion Brightener , noting how it "really enhances the skin with a creamy shine" both in person and on the red carpet. "I like to keep it to the highest points of the face, like the cheekbones, bridge of nose, and brow bone—not too much around the T-zone, as I don’t want that part of the skin super shiny," she adds.

She grabs the Luminous Mineral Skin Tint Broad-Spectrum SPF 40 Sunscreen for some allover coverage, then spot-conceals with the Everyday Great Skin Hyaluronic Blur Concealer . (Kidman is shade 100 Ivory.)

Beauty Pie Superluminous Skin Glow Filter Tinted Hyaluronic Complexion Brightener $25 SHOP NOW

Beauty Pie Luminous Mineral Skin Tint Broad-Spectrum SPF 40 Sunscreen $20 SHOP NOW

Beauty Pie Everyday Great Skin Hyaluronic Blur Concealer $15 SHOP NOW

2. Contour and Highlight

Synnott then sculpts Kidman's features with the Quick Colour Contour Supergel in shade Light, which provides a snatched yet natural-looking finish. "The Triple Beauty Luminizing Highlighter Wand gives the perfect red carpet glow," adds Synnott. "I used it on the cheek bones, bridge of the nose, and the brow bone."

Beauty Pie Quick Colour Contour Supergel $27 SHOP NOW

Beauty Pie Triple Beauty Luminizing Highlighter Wand $21 SHOP NOW

3. Define the Brows

Next up: brows. Synnott draws hairlike strokes on Kidman's arches using the Superbrow Luxe Precision Pencil , a fine-tipped product that fills out sparse areas with precision. "Then I used Arch-Ology Tinted Eyebrow Sculpting Gel to set the brows in place while giving them natural volume and definition," she says.

Beauty Pie Superbrow Luxe Precision Pencil $17 SHOP NOW

Beauty Pie Arch-Ology Tinted Eyebrow Sculpting Gel $20 SHOP NOW

4. Create Soft, Powder-Pink Eyes

Here's where the trending color story comes into play! Synnott applies Beauty Pie's Wondercolour Longwear Cream Eyeshadow Stick in the shade Pink Velvet all over Kidman's lids, blending up into the crease. The matte, cool-toned pink shade provides enough definition to the eyes without looking like you're wearing a ton of makeup. She then draws a thin, lifted line of Deluxe Precision Liquid Eyeliner in Black Cat before topping off the eye look with an inky-black tubing mascara.

Beauty Pie Wondercolour Longwear Cream Eyeshadow Stick $24 SHOP NOW

Beauty Pie Deluxe Precision Liquid Eyeliner $17 SHOP NOW

Beauty Pie Wrap Star Tubing Mascara $22 SHOP NOW

5. Add a Pop of Cream Blush

To nail that feminine, classic English aesthetic, Synnott swirls a pink, glowy cream blush on the cheekbones—namely, Beauty Pie's Supercheek Cream Blush in shade Universal Pink (a bright bubblegum number). "This blush is super blendable, with a pillowy texture that melts into your skin. I love how it makes the skin look super natural and bright," she explains.

Beauty Pie Supercheek Cream Blush $25 SHOP NOW

6. Apply a Pillowy, Pink Lip

" Futurelipstick Luxe Shine in shade Naked Pink was the hero product of this look. It is such wearable baby-pink lipstick that stays on and really lasts," says Synnott. The cheeks and lips are arguably the most important features when it comes to "English rose" makeup, so be sure to grab dewy, shine-enhancing products that make your skin and lips look petal-soft. (Bonus points if you can find a multitasking cheek-and-lip tint!)

Beauty Pie Futurelipstick Luxe Shine $20 SHOP NOW

And there you have it: Kidman's "English rose" makeup, marked by a radiant, natural-looking flush, subtly sculpted cheekbones, and a soft, powder-pink color story throughout. While the aesthetic may seem synonymous with springtime, it's actually on-trend year-round, especially since the romantic shade is shaping up to be quite popular among the fashion set. As a general rule, if you wind up looking like the main character in a stunning period drama, you're doing something right.

More "English Rose" Makeup Products to Shop

Jones Road Miracle Balm $38 SHOP NOW

Westman Atelier Baby Cheeks Blush Stick $48 SHOP NOW

Merit Flush Balm Cream Blush $30 SHOP NOW

rhode Pocket Blush - Piggy $24 SHOP NOW

Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Cheek Tint $39 SHOP NOW

NARS Talc-Free Powder Blush $34 SHOP NOW

Saie Dew Blush Liquid Cream Blush $25 SHOP NOW

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Positive Light Liquid Luminizer Highlight $25 SHOP NOW

Patrick Ta Major Headlines Double-Take Crème & Powder Blush Duo $38 SHOP NOW

Charlotte Tilbury K.i.s.s.i.n.g Satin Shine Lipstick $35 SHOP NOW

Guerlain Kisskiss Bee Glow Lipstick Balm $40 SHOP NOW