Nicole Kidman Just Cosigned the Romantic Color Trend That's Taking Over 2025
It's official: Powder pink is the biggest color trend for 2025. If the onslaught of cool, frothy-pink pieces on spring 2025 runways (Miu Miu, Alaïa, Khaite, et al.) has yet to convince you to hop on the romantic bandwagon, perhaps Nicole Kidman's latest look will make you a believer. Just last week on December 11, the actress arrived at the Babygirl premiere wearing a petal-pink custom Balenciaga gown and a full face of "English rose" makeup—an aesthetic that's basically the playbook for elegant, soft beauty. Below, discover the full breakdown from Kidman's makeup artist, Kate Synnott.
1. Create Your Base
A fresh, dewy base is essential for English rose makeup. (Imagine a rose petal glistening with morning dew—that's your goal.) Synnott first preps Kidman's skin with Beauty Pie's Superluminous Skin Glow Filter Tinted Hyaluronic Complexion Brightener, noting how it "really enhances the skin with a creamy shine" both in person and on the red carpet. "I like to keep it to the highest points of the face, like the cheekbones, bridge of nose, and brow bone—not too much around the T-zone, as I don’t want that part of the skin super shiny," she adds.
She grabs the Luminous Mineral Skin Tint Broad-Spectrum SPF 40 Sunscreen for some allover coverage, then spot-conceals with the Everyday Great Skin Hyaluronic Blur Concealer. (Kidman is shade 100 Ivory.)
2. Contour and Highlight
Synnott then sculpts Kidman's features with the Quick Colour Contour Supergel in shade Light, which provides a snatched yet natural-looking finish. "The Triple Beauty Luminizing Highlighter Wand gives the perfect red carpet glow," adds Synnott. "I used it on the cheek bones, bridge of the nose, and the brow bone."
3. Define the Brows
Next up: brows. Synnott draws hairlike strokes on Kidman's arches using the Superbrow Luxe Precision Pencil, a fine-tipped product that fills out sparse areas with precision. "Then I used Arch-Ology Tinted Eyebrow Sculpting Gel to set the brows in place while giving them natural volume and definition," she says.
4. Create Soft, Powder-Pink Eyes
Here's where the trending color story comes into play! Synnott applies Beauty Pie's Wondercolour Longwear Cream Eyeshadow Stick in the shade Pink Velvet all over Kidman's lids, blending up into the crease. The matte, cool-toned pink shade provides enough definition to the eyes without looking like you're wearing a ton of makeup. She then draws a thin, lifted line of Deluxe Precision Liquid Eyeliner in Black Cat before topping off the eye look with an inky-black tubing mascara.
5. Add a Pop of Cream Blush
To nail that feminine, classic English aesthetic, Synnott swirls a pink, glowy cream blush on the cheekbones—namely, Beauty Pie's Supercheek Cream Blush in shade Universal Pink (a bright bubblegum number). "This blush is super blendable, with a pillowy texture that melts into your skin. I love how it makes the skin look super natural and bright," she explains.
6. Apply a Pillowy, Pink Lip
"Futurelipstick Luxe Shine in shade Naked Pink was the hero product of this look. It is such wearable baby-pink lipstick that stays on and really lasts," says Synnott. The cheeks and lips are arguably the most important features when it comes to "English rose" makeup, so be sure to grab dewy, shine-enhancing products that make your skin and lips look petal-soft. (Bonus points if you can find a multitasking cheek-and-lip tint!)
And there you have it: Kidman's "English rose" makeup, marked by a radiant, natural-looking flush, subtly sculpted cheekbones, and a soft, powder-pink color story throughout. While the aesthetic may seem synonymous with springtime, it's actually on-trend year-round, especially since the romantic shade is shaping up to be quite popular among the fashion set. As a general rule, if you wind up looking like the main character in a stunning period drama, you're doing something right.
More "English Rose" Makeup Products to Shop
Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. She has a penchant for trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative skincare launches to celebrity profiles, and her work has appeared in mindbodygreen, Coveteur, and more. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and she's been there ever since. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves exploring vintage boutiques, reading mystery books (bonus points for an unexpected twist), and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn.
-
I Found Out Meghan Markle Uses This Highlighter—Now I'm Stocking Up Ahead of Holiday Parties
Glassy skin is right this way.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
Yep, It's Official: Hailey Bieber's "Sugar Cookie" Nails Are My New Holiday Beauty Obsession
They're frosty and festive.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
That's That Me Espresso: Sabrina Carpenter Just Dropped a Limited-Edition Coffee-Inspired Scent
"Soft skin and I perfumed it for ya…"
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
This Trending Nail Color Looks Even More Elegant on Your Toes—Angelina Jolie's Pedi Is Proof
I'm taking screenshots for my next appointment.
By Jamie Schneider
-
Hailey Bieber and Matilda Djerf's New Holiday Lip Product Is Sure to Sell Out ASAP
Act fast if you want in on this cool-girl collab.
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
Ashley Olsen's 2000s Glam Is Going Viral, so Here's Every Step From the OG Makeup Artist
Still iconic 20 years later.
By Jamie Schneider
-
Taylor Swift's Red Lipstick Is Always Sold Out, But I Just Found a Secret Cheat Code
Act fast!
By Kaitlyn McLintock
-
Megan Fox's "Deep Red Jelly" Manicure Is the Coolest Way to Wear Holiday Nails
Edgy and untraditional.
By Kaitlyn McLintock