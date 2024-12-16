Nicole Kidman Just Cosigned the Romantic Color Trend That's Taking Over 2025

Nicole Kidman attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of A24's "Babygirl" at DGA Theater Complex on December 11, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Monica Schipper)

It's official: Powder pink is the biggest color trend for 2025. If the onslaught of cool, frothy-pink pieces on spring 2025 runways (Miu Miu, Alaïa, Khaite, et al.) has yet to convince you to hop on the romantic bandwagon, perhaps Nicole Kidman's latest look will make you a believer. Just last week on December 11, the actress arrived at the Babygirl premiere wearing a petal-pink custom Balenciaga gown and a full face of "English rose" makeup—an aesthetic that's basically the playbook for elegant, soft beauty. Below, discover the full breakdown from Kidman's makeup artist, Kate Synnott.

1. Create Your Base

A fresh, dewy base is essential for English rose makeup. (Imagine a rose petal glistening with morning dew—that's your goal.) Synnott first preps Kidman's skin with Beauty Pie's Superluminous Skin Glow Filter Tinted Hyaluronic Complexion Brightener, noting how it "really enhances the skin with a creamy shine" both in person and on the red carpet. "I like to keep it to the highest points of the face, like the cheekbones, bridge of nose, and brow bone—not too much around the T-zone, as I don’t want that part of the skin super shiny," she adds.

She grabs the Luminous Mineral Skin Tint Broad-Spectrum SPF 40 Sunscreen for some allover coverage, then spot-conceals with the Everyday Great Skin Hyaluronic Blur Concealer. (Kidman is shade 100 Ivory.)

Superluminous Skin Glow Filter, Tinted Hyaluronic Complexion Brightener
Beauty Pie
Superluminous Skin Glow Filter Tinted Hyaluronic Complexion Brightener

Luminous Mineral, Skin Tint Broad-Spectrum Spf 40 Sunscreen
Beauty Pie
Luminous Mineral Skin Tint Broad-Spectrum SPF 40 Sunscreen

Everyday Great Skin, Hyaluronic Blur Concealer
Beauty Pie
Everyday Great Skin Hyaluronic Blur Concealer

2. Contour and Highlight

Synnott then sculpts Kidman's features with the Quick Colour Contour Supergel in shade Light, which provides a snatched yet natural-looking finish. "The Triple Beauty Luminizing Highlighter Wand gives the perfect red carpet glow," adds Synnott. "I used it on the cheek bones, bridge of the nose, and the brow bone."

Quick Colour Contour Supergel
Beauty Pie
Quick Colour Contour Supergel

Triple Beauty, Luminizing Highlighter Wand
Beauty Pie
Triple Beauty Luminizing Highlighter Wand

3. Define the Brows

Next up: brows. Synnott draws hairlike strokes on Kidman's arches using the Superbrow Luxe Precision Pencil, a fine-tipped product that fills out sparse areas with precision. "Then I used Arch-Ology Tinted Eyebrow Sculpting Gel to set the brows in place while giving them natural volume and definition," she says.

Superbrow, Luxe Precision Pencil
Beauty Pie
Superbrow Luxe Precision Pencil

Arch-Ology, Tinted Eyebrow Sculpting Gel
Beauty Pie
Arch-Ology Tinted Eyebrow Sculpting Gel

4. Create Soft, Powder-Pink Eyes

Here's where the trending color story comes into play! Synnott applies Beauty Pie's Wondercolour Longwear Cream Eyeshadow Stick in the shade Pink Velvet all over Kidman's lids, blending up into the crease. The matte, cool-toned pink shade provides enough definition to the eyes without looking like you're wearing a ton of makeup. She then draws a thin, lifted line of Deluxe Precision Liquid Eyeliner in Black Cat before topping off the eye look with an inky-black tubing mascara.

beautypie,

Beauty Pie
Wondercolour Longwear Cream Eyeshadow Stick

beautypie,

Beauty Pie
Deluxe Precision Liquid Eyeliner

Wrap Star, Tubing Mascara
Beauty Pie
Wrap Star Tubing Mascara

5. Add a Pop of Cream Blush

To nail that feminine, classic English aesthetic, Synnott swirls a pink, glowy cream blush on the cheekbones—namely, Beauty Pie's Supercheek Cream Blush in shade Universal Pink (a bright bubblegum number). "This blush is super blendable, with a pillowy texture that melts into your skin. I love how it makes the skin look super natural and bright," she explains.

Supercheek Cream Blush
Beauty Pie
Supercheek Cream Blush

6. Apply a Pillowy, Pink Lip

"Futurelipstick Luxe Shine in shade Naked Pink was the hero product of this look. It is such wearable baby-pink lipstick that stays on and really lasts," says Synnott. The cheeks and lips are arguably the most important features when it comes to "English rose" makeup, so be sure to grab dewy, shine-enhancing products that make your skin and lips look petal-soft. (Bonus points if you can find a multitasking cheek-and-lip tint!)

Futurelipstick™, Luxe Shine
Beauty Pie
Futurelipstick Luxe Shine

And there you have it: Kidman's "English rose" makeup, marked by a radiant, natural-looking flush, subtly sculpted cheekbones, and a soft, powder-pink color story throughout. While the aesthetic may seem synonymous with springtime, it's actually on-trend year-round, especially since the romantic shade is shaping up to be quite popular among the fashion set. As a general rule, if you wind up looking like the main character in a stunning period drama, you're doing something right.

More "English Rose" Makeup Products to Shop

jonesroadbeauty,

Jones Road
Miracle Balm

Baby Cheeks Blush Stick
Westman Atelier
Baby Cheeks Blush Stick

Flush Balm Cream Blush
Merit
Flush Balm Cream Blush

Pocket Blush Piggy — Default Title
rhode
Pocket Blush - Piggy

Luminous Silk Cheek Tint
Armani Beauty
Luminous Silk Cheek Tint

Talc-Free Powder Blush
NARS
Talc-Free Powder Blush

Dew Blush Liquid Cream Blush
Saie
Dew Blush Liquid Cream Blush

Positive Light Liquid Luminizer Highlight
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez
Positive Light Liquid Luminizer Highlight

Major Headlines Double-Take Crème & Powder Blush Duo
Patrick Ta
Major Headlines Double-Take Crème & Powder Blush Duo

K.i.s.s.i.n.g Satin Shine Lipstick
Charlotte Tilbury
K.i.s.s.i.n.g Satin Shine Lipstick

Kisskiss Bee Glow Lipstick Balm
Guerlain
Kisskiss Bee Glow Lipstick Balm

Ultralip High Shine Lipstick With Hyaluronic Acid
Glossier
Ultralip High Shine Lipstick

