Jennifer Aniston Has a Self-Proclaimed Weakness for IG Beauty Recs—2 Face Creams She Tried and Loved

Jennifer Aniston, who starred in one of the most successful TV sitcoms of all time and popularized an iconic haircut in the '90s, has a self-confessed weakness for Instagram beauty recommendations. (Celebrities really are just like us!) That's according to a recent interview in which she shared her current skincare staples—two face creams that she discovered via social media.
While Aniston admitted that she doesn't use the same skincare products all the time ("My facialist told me it's important to rotate products. It's like muscle confusion for your skin," she said in an interview), I'll try anything that has the potential to make my 30-year-old complexion look as smooth, plump, and glowing as hers does at 56. Keep scrolling to see her two current skincare staples.
1. OneSkin's OS-01 Face Topical Supplement Essential Moisturizer
Oneskin
OS-01 Face Topical Supplement Essential Moisturizer
This topical supplement is essentially part face cream, part anti-aging skin treatment. The texture is similar to a lightweight moisturizer, yet it's chock-full of a patented peptide that targets everything from fine lines and wrinkles to loss of elasticity, uneven skin tone, and more. Even though it's effective and full of active ingredients, it's suitable for all skin types, even sensitive skin.
2. U Beauty's Super Tinted Hydrator
U Beauty
The Super Tinted Hydrator
The next face cream Aniston uses is actually a tinted moisturizer. She revealed that it's one of the main components of her low-key summer beauty routine. "Less is more," she said. "A tinted moisturizer with SPF and a little spot concealer."
She uses U Beauty's Super Tinted Hydrator. It's formulated with five sizes of hyaluronic acid to hydrate and plump the skin up to 48 hours. The original Super Hydrator is a longtime editor favorite. While I haven't tried the tinted version, I'm assuming it's just as effective. I love that it has the added bonus of sheer, skin-perfecting coverage.
Shop 5 More Jennifer Aniston–Approved Products
LolaVie
Glossing Detangler
Aniston's haircare brand, LolaVie, is so good. This product is the ultimate multitasker. It hydrates, detangles, smooths, boosts shine, and protects against heat.
ILIA
True Skin Serum Concealer With Vitamin C
Aniston also revealed she's a fan of Ilia's True Skin Serum Concealer. It has a lightweight, serum-like texture and a vitamin C–enriched formula.
Elizabeth Arden
Eight Hour Cream Lip Protectant Stick
Aniston reportedly loves this lip balm that's enriched with SPF 15.
LolaVie
Peptide Plumping Volume Spray
Here's another personal favorite from LolaVie. It gives my hair lift, volume, and bounce without a stiff, crunchy feeling. It's a must for anyone who has fine hair.
Vital Proteins
Collagen Peptides
Aniston is a longtime brand ambassador for Vital Proteins, and she's waxed poetic about its Collagen Peptides in multiple interviews.
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.