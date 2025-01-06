Emma Stone Is Almost Unrecognizable With Her New Twiggy-Esque Pixie Cut
Everyone has been wondering if the rumors are true. Did Emma Stone shave her head? Has she been wearing a wig? These questions came up after she attended an event back in October. Eagle-eyed internet users speculated that she was wearing a wig because she had to shave her head for an upcoming role.
Well, it seems as if those internet users were right. Stone just debuted a new pixie cut on the Golden Globes red carpet. It's a fresh, mod departure from her former signature, shoulder-length style. Needless to say, we're obsessed. What's even better is that her hairstylist used only one product (yes, one!) to style it ahead of its red carpet-debut. Keep scrolling to see Stone's stunning new look!
Before
Here, Stone is pictured on the red carpet at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival with her former signature style (wavy, copper hair that fell just past her shoulders).
After
Here, she's pictured on the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet with her new pixie cut. With the choppy layers and the feathery wisps on her forehead, we can't help but think of the '60s fashion model and style icon, Twiggy. It's so unexpected and mod!
Even though it's giving us major '60s vibes, it was actually inspired by some of the biggest '90s icons. That's according to an exclusive Allure interview with Stone's longtime stylist, Mara Roszak. She said that she added pictures of Winona Ryder in 1996 and Liv Tyler in 1998 to her mood board. "It's been growing out, and it's looking so stunning—very nineties in that nostalgic way," she said.
The Product
Here's the one product Roszak used to style Stone's new pixie cut. It's the latest launch from Roszak's own brand, Roz, which is known for clean and effective formulations. This is no different. Designed to be a modern take on a traditional styling gel, it promises to shape, sculpt, and hold the hair without any stiffness or flakiness.
"This is a new take on what we've traditionally seen with harder, structured gels,” Roszak told Allure. “But using this styling cream, you can actually re-brush through. It'll tame flyaways and de-fluff." The best part? The formula contains ingredients like shea butter and pea protein, so you can feel good about using it on stressed or damaged strands.
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. Although she covers a wide range of topics across a variety of categories, she specializes in celebrity interviews and skincare and wellness content. Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated to her home state of Michigan. Before Who What Wear, she freelanced for a variety of industry-leading publications, including Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and more. When she's not writing, researching, or testing the latest and greatest beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection, swimming in the Great Lakes, or spending time with family.
