Emma Stone Is Almost Unrecognizable With Her New Twiggy-Esque Pixie Cut

Everyone has been wondering if the rumors are true. Did Emma Stone shave her head? Has she been wearing a wig? These questions came up after she attended an event back in October. Eagle-eyed internet users speculated that she was wearing a wig because she had to shave her head for an upcoming role.

Well, it seems as if those internet users were right. Stone just debuted a new pixie cut on the Golden Globes red carpet. It's a fresh, mod departure from her former signature, shoulder-length style. Needless to say, we're obsessed. What's even better is that her hairstylist used only one product (yes, one!) to style it ahead of its red carpet-debut. Keep scrolling to see Stone's stunning new look!

Before

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Here, Stone is pictured on the red carpet at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival with her former signature style (wavy, copper hair that fell just past her shoulders).

After

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Here, she's pictured on the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet with her new pixie cut. With the choppy layers and the feathery wisps on her forehead, we can't help but think of the '60s fashion model and style icon, Twiggy. It's so unexpected and mod!

Even though it's giving us major '60s vibes, it was actually inspired by some of the biggest '90s icons. That's according to an exclusive Allure interview with Stone's longtime stylist, Mara Roszak. She said that she added pictures of Winona Ryder in 1996 and Liv Tyler in 1998 to her mood board. "It's been growing out, and it's looking so stunning—very nineties in that nostalgic way," she said.

The Product