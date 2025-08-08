Sofia Richie, Alix Earle, and Sophia Culpo Swear By This French Pharmacy Cream for Smooth, Glowy Skin

Skin prep is seriously underrated (I know so many makeup artists who will back me up on this.) Most people tend to focus on the foundation or concealer they use, thinking that if they only find the right ones, their makeup will look airbrushed. While finding the right makeup products is certainly important, it's skin prep that *really* sets you up for success. In fact, it's a major reason why celebrities always look so flawless on the red carpet.
That's why I'm always desperate to know what skin prep products they use, and today, I did just that. I found out that Sofia Richie-Grainge, Alix Earle, and Sophia Culpo all use the same $26 iconic French pharmacy cream before applying makeup. Richie-Grainge calls it her "holy grail." Earle uses it to get her "back on track" after acne flare-ups. Culpo calls it her "tried and true." Ahead, see the exact product they use and shop some of my other French pharmacy faves.
Avène
Avène Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream
This French pharmacy cream moisturizes dry skin, soothes inflammation, and strengthens the natural barrier with ingredients like Avène thermal spring water, copper, and zinc sulfate. It's so gentle, it's used on infants and to treat eczema.
What really sets it apart, though, is its texture. It's thick, which means it A) moisturizes and smoothes dry, damaged skin, B) boosts its glow, and C) has a slightly grippy texture that works a little bit like a makeup primer. Take it from Richie-Grainge, who recently talked about it in a Vogue Beauty Secrets Video. "This is my holy grail, and I always apply it under my makeup because I feel like my makeup is so pretty on top of this," she says. "It's thick. It's pasty. This is one of those creams you need to warm up. The more you warm it up in your hand, the more you warm it up on your face, the glowier and more gorgeous it looks."
5 More Editor-Approved French Pharmacy Products
Avene
Thermal Spring Water
This iconic face mist is supercharged with one ingredient—Avène's Thermal Spring water. Use it to hydrate, soothe, and refresh your skin throughout the day.
Nuxe
Huile Prodigieuse Multi-Purpose Dry Oil
This multi-purpose dry oil can be used on the face, body, and hair. It's lightweight, non-greasy, and smells divine. It might even make you skip perfume.
Embryolisse
Lait-Crème Concentré
Another iconic French pharmacy product, Embryolisse's Lait-Crème Concentré can be used as a moisturizer, primer, face mask, and even makeup remover.
Homeoplasmine
Homeoplasmine
This ointment moisturizes and soothes dry, cracked skin.
Bioderma
Sensibio H2O Micellar Water
Editors, makeup artists, and celebrities love this makeup-removing micellar water.