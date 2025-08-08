Sofia Richie, Alix Earle, and Sophia Culpo Swear By This French Pharmacy Cream for Smooth, Glowy Skin

It's the ultimate skin prep step.

Alix Earle, Sofia Richie-Grainge, Sophia Culpo
(Image credit: @alix_earle; @sofiagrainge; Getty Images)
Kaitlyn McLintock
By
published
in News

Skin prep is seriously underrated (I know so many makeup artists who will back me up on this.) Most people tend to focus on the foundation or concealer they use, thinking that if they only find the right ones, their makeup will look airbrushed. While finding the right makeup products is certainly important, it's skin prep that *really* sets you up for success. In fact, it's a major reason why celebrities always look so flawless on the red carpet.

That's why I'm always desperate to know what skin prep products they use, and today, I did just that. I found out that Sofia Richie-Grainge, Alix Earle, and Sophia Culpo all use the same $26 iconic French pharmacy cream before applying makeup. Richie-Grainge calls it her "holy grail." Earle uses it to get her "back on track" after acne flare-ups. Culpo calls it her "tried and true." Ahead, see the exact product they use and shop some of my other French pharmacy faves.



Beauty Editor



