This Trending Nail Color Looks Even More Elegant on Your Toes—Angelina Jolie's Pedi Is Proof

Okay, I realize it's not exactly common to show off your toe polish right now, but I'm of the belief that pedicure season is year-round. I'd even go so far as to say that the chicest people keep their pedis immaculate during winter—after all, there's always the chance of sporting an open-toed pump at your next holiday party.

Just take it from Angelina Jolie, who arguably ranks number one in the "chicest people" category. At the Gotham Awards in NYC (where she won the Performer Tribute Award), the actor, filmmaker, humanitarian, and overall icon paired her breezy black maxi dress with strappy platform sandals from Aquazzura—and, on her toes, a very on-trend nail polish. Scroll below for all the details.

A close-up of Jolie's pedicure (Image credit: Getty Images/Angela Weiss)

Jolie's pedi might look jet-black upon first glance, but take a closer look, and you'll see that the polish actually has notes of brown and plum—a hue otherwise known as "black cherry." We've been spotting black cherry nails on the celeb set since the summer, but of course the deep, elegant shade is practically made for moody winter moments. Google Trends has even reported a 100% increase in searches for "black cherry nails" over the past month, proving this vampy purple hue is definitely here to stay.

You can find plenty of black cherry polishes to choose from (catch all our recs below!), but Jolie specifically wears Never Bordeaux You from the Aprés Gel Couleur collection, which has a creamy, highly opaque formula and patent leather–looking finish. The pedicure, created by celebrity manicurist Elle Gerstein , looks especially rich and sleek against her strappy sandals. It seems Jolie has a thing for seasonally unexpected footwear (she also wore open-toed chunky mules on a visit to her Atelier Jolie NYC store), which honestly makes me want to breathe new life into my summery sandals (which are currently in closet hibernation until the weather thaws). All I need is an elegant-looking pedicure—hello, black cherry!—to make the choice look stylishly intentional. Below, discover the options I'm personally eyeing.

Shop Jolie's Nail Polish

Aprés Gel Couleur in Never Bordeaux You $25 SHOP NOW

More Black Cherry Nail Polishes We Love

Chanel Le Vernis in Rouge Noir $32 SHOP NOW Chanel's Rouge Noir is arguably one of the most iconic black cherry shades of all time.

OPI Nail Lacquer in Black Cherry Chutney $12 SHOP NOW This specific OPI shade has seen a 250% increase in Google searches this month.

Essie Gel Couture Longwear Nail Polish in Tailored by Twilight $13 SHOP NOW This moody polish lasts two full weeks without chipping.

Olive & June Quick Drying Iridescent Nail Polish in Enchanted $7 SHOP NOW "Enchanted" is just how I feel when wearing this elegant lacquer.

Zoya Nail Polish in Rachael $12 SHOP NOW Zoya is known for its good-for-nails formulas with impressive performance. This black cherry shade definitely fits the bill!

OPI Nail Lacquer in Complimentary Wine $12 SHOP NOW I wore Complimentary Wine to my family Thanksgiving, and it earned me tons of compliments.

Sunday Studio Nail Polish in No. 18 $18 SHOP NOW This deep berry reads slightly more red, but it's equally gorgeous.

Cirque Colors Nail Polish in Bonbon Jelly $15 SHOP NOW Black cherry jelly, anyone?