This Trending Nail Color Looks Even More Elegant on Your Toes—Angelina Jolie's Pedi Is Proof
Okay, I realize it's not exactly common to show off your toe polish right now, but I'm of the belief that pedicure season is year-round. I'd even go so far as to say that the chicest people keep their pedis immaculate during winter—after all, there's always the chance of sporting an open-toed pump at your next holiday party.
Just take it from Angelina Jolie, who arguably ranks number one in the "chicest people" category. At the Gotham Awards in NYC (where she won the Performer Tribute Award), the actor, filmmaker, humanitarian, and overall icon paired her breezy black maxi dress with strappy platform sandals from Aquazzura—and, on her toes, a very on-trend nail polish. Scroll below for all the details.
Jolie's pedi might look jet-black upon first glance, but take a closer look, and you'll see that the polish actually has notes of brown and plum—a hue otherwise known as "black cherry." We've been spotting black cherry nails on the celeb set since the summer, but of course the deep, elegant shade is practically made for moody winter moments. Google Trends has even reported a 100% increase in searches for "black cherry nails" over the past month, proving this vampy purple hue is definitely here to stay.
You can find plenty of black cherry polishes to choose from (catch all our recs below!), but Jolie specifically wears Never Bordeaux You from the Aprés Gel Couleur collection, which has a creamy, highly opaque formula and patent leather–looking finish. The pedicure, created by celebrity manicurist Elle Gerstein, looks especially rich and sleek against her strappy sandals. It seems Jolie has a thing for seasonally unexpected footwear (she also wore open-toed chunky mules on a visit to her Atelier Jolie NYC store), which honestly makes me want to breathe new life into my summery sandals (which are currently in closet hibernation until the weather thaws). All I need is an elegant-looking pedicure—hello, black cherry!—to make the choice look stylishly intentional. Below, discover the options I'm personally eyeing.
Shop Jolie's Nail Polish
More Black Cherry Nail Polishes We Love
Chanel's Rouge Noir is arguably one of the most iconic black cherry shades of all time.
This specific OPI shade has seen a 250% increase in Google searches this month.
This moody polish lasts two full weeks without chipping.
"Enchanted" is just how I feel when wearing this elegant lacquer.
Zoya is known for its good-for-nails formulas with impressive performance. This black cherry shade definitely fits the bill!
I wore Complimentary Wine to my family Thanksgiving, and it earned me tons of compliments.
This deep berry reads slightly more red, but it's equally gorgeous.
I'm always in the mood for some subtle shimmer. Believe it or not, this shade looks even more elevated on your toes.
Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. She has a penchant for trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative skincare launches to celebrity profiles, and her work has appeared in mindbodygreen, Coveteur, and more. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and she's been there ever since. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves exploring vintage boutiques, reading mystery books (bonus points for an unexpected twist), and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn.
