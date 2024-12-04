This Trending Nail Color Looks Even More Elegant on Your Toes—Angelina Jolie's Pedi Is Proof

Angelina Jolie attends the 2024 Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street

(Image credit: Getty Images/Taylor Hill)

Okay, I realize it's not exactly common to show off your toe polish right now, but I'm of the belief that pedicure season is year-round. I'd even go so far as to say that the chicest people keep their pedis immaculate during winter—after all, there's always the chance of sporting an open-toed pump at your next holiday party.

Just take it from Angelina Jolie, who arguably ranks number one in the "chicest people" category. At the Gotham Awards in NYC (where she won the Performer Tribute Award), the actor, filmmaker, humanitarian, and overall icon paired her breezy black maxi dress with strappy platform sandals from Aquazzura—and, on her toes, a very on-trend nail polish. Scroll below for all the details.

Angelina Jolie attends the 2024 Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street

A close-up of Jolie's pedicure

(Image credit: Getty Images/Angela Weiss)

Jolie's pedi might look jet-black upon first glance, but take a closer look, and you'll see that the polish actually has notes of brown and plum—a hue otherwise known as "black cherry." We've been spotting black cherry nails on the celeb set since the summer, but of course the deep, elegant shade is practically made for moody winter moments. Google Trends has even reported a 100% increase in searches for "black cherry nails" over the past month, proving this vampy purple hue is definitely here to stay.

You can find plenty of black cherry polishes to choose from (catch all our recs below!), but Jolie specifically wears Never Bordeaux You from the Aprés Gel Couleur collection, which has a creamy, highly opaque formula and patent leather–looking finish. The pedicure, created by celebrity manicurist Elle Gerstein, looks especially rich and sleek against her strappy sandals. It seems Jolie has a thing for seasonally unexpected footwear (she also wore open-toed chunky mules on a visit to her Atelier Jolie NYC store), which honestly makes me want to breathe new life into my summery sandals (which are currently in closet hibernation until the weather thaws). All I need is an elegant-looking pedicure—hello, black cherry!—to make the choice look stylishly intentional. Below, discover the options I'm personally eyeing.

Shop Jolie's Nail Polish

Apres Gel Couleur 298 Never Bordeaux You 15 Ml / 0.5 Oz
Aprés
Gel Couleur in Never Bordeaux You

More Black Cherry Nail Polishes We Love

Le Vernis
Chanel
Le Vernis in Rouge Noir

Chanel's Rouge Noir is arguably one of the most iconic black cherry shades of all time.

Opi Nail Lacquer Black Cherry Chutney | Opaque Dark Red Pearl Chip Resistant Nail Polish | Vegan, Fast Drying, Streak Free
OPI
Nail Lacquer in Black Cherry Chutney

This specific OPI shade has seen a 250% increase in Google searches this month.

Gel Couture Longwear Nail Polish
Essie
Gel Couture Longwear Nail Polish in Tailored by Twilight

This moody polish lasts two full weeks without chipping.

Olive & June Quick Drying Iridescent Nail Polish, Enchanted, Dark Purple, 0.3 Fl Oz
Olive & June
Quick Drying Iridescent Nail Polish in Enchanted

"Enchanted" is just how I feel when wearing this elegant lacquer.

Zoya Nail Polish, Rachael, 0.5 Fl. Oz.
Zoya
Nail Polish in Rachael

Zoya is known for its good-for-nails formulas with impressive performance. This black cherry shade definitely fits the bill!

Opi Nail Lacquer Complimentary Wine | Opaque Dark Red Crème Chip Resistant Nail Polish | Muse of Milan Collection
OPI
Nail Lacquer in Complimentary Wine

I wore Complimentary Wine to my family Thanksgiving, and it earned me tons of compliments.

Sundays - Nail Polish - No. 18
Sunday Studio
Nail Polish in No. 18

This deep berry reads slightly more red, but it's equally gorgeous.

Cirque Colors - Nail Polish - Bonbon Jelly 0.37 Oz
Cirque Colors
Nail Polish in Bonbon Jelly

Black cherry jelly, anyone?

Nail Lacquer
Zoya
Nail Lacquer

I'm always in the mood for some subtle shimmer. Believe it or not, this shade looks even more elevated on your toes.

Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider
Senior Beauty Editor

Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. She has a penchant for trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative skincare launches to celebrity profiles, and her work has appeared in mindbodygreen, Coveteur, and more. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and she's been there ever since. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves exploring vintage boutiques, reading mystery books (bonus points for an unexpected twist), and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn. 

