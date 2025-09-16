The Brown Edit: 14 Perfectly Neutral Makeup Staples I Use Over and Over Again as a Celebrity Makeup Artist

I've been mastering makeup for celebrity clients and iconic red carpet moments for 25 years, but my long-perfected collection of brown-toned makeup products is still the most treasured corner of my kit. With the ultimate brown edit, I can do makeup on anyone, anywhere—it's just that versatile. I've had a huge love for brown palettes of color ever since the '90s when the hue truly dominated editorial ads and the beauty space. It was a complete rebellion against the bright, garish shades that epitomized the '80s. Instead, a chic array of browns and neutrals felt pared down, natural, and sculptural—the essential building block of a "clean girl" minimalist beauty aesthetic. Not to mention, brown tones offer a happy medium between a subtle everyday beauty look and a more dramatic evening moment that won't look overdone. Suffice to say, a good brown edit is forever chic.
While perennially classic, there's a period of the year—IMO—in which a brown makeup aesthetic reigns supreme. Year-round, it can be a great foundation for layering on more color, but once autumn hits, a full cinnamon face looks so beautiful and luxe. Right after summer, before the sparkling excitement of the holidays, there's a great neutralization of the bright pops of color we love during the warmer seasons. Right as the leaves turn, I take my Max Mara Teddy Coat out of hibernation, and it's time for my favorite rich, warm products to make their way to the front of my beauty wardrobe.
Think chocolaty, velvety textures; matte, natural-looking bronzers; toasty cocoa shadows… These are the shades I turn to in tandem with the changing foliage. That said, there's always a struggle to find a perfect true brown. Most browns for deeper skin tend to lean a little too warm or red, and browns for lighter skin tones may go a little too cool and lack the warmth a true caramel can give to the skin. My search for the elusive perfect brown makeup products has monopolized my free time for years. I'll try everything and anything—from iconic prestige brands to lesser-known indie names—in an effort to build out my "best browns for everyone" kit.
Although stunning, beautiful, and perfect for fall, flattering brown makeup products are incredibly tricky to track down, so I've decided to share my decades of experience and reveal a roundup of my go-to formulas. Below, see the ultimate brown makeup edit to reflect the gorgeous tones and textures of fall. Keep scrolling!
CHANEL
Les Beiges Healthy Glow Sheer Powder
This sheer and glowy powder is the most natural way to give your face a light veil of color to warm up the skin.
CHANEL
Les Beiges Healthy Glow Bronzing Cream
A gel-like cream bronzer that gives the skin radiance without added shimmer.
CHANEL
Rouge Allure Liquid Velvet in Énigmatique
This is a true cozy brown in a formula that stays put. Use this matte liquid lipstick all over the lips for dramatic warmth, or try it as a liner for an ombré, soft-blurred lip effect.
Uzo Beauty
Uzo Braun Chrome Eyeliner Pencil
Crafted by a renowned makeup artist who understands how product pigments should perform, this beautiful, true-brown, silky formula glides across lids without any tugging.
Rare Beauty
Kind Words Lip Liner in Wise
A gorgeous, Selena Gomez–approved matte brown lip liner.
Makeup By Mario
Ultra Suede Sculpting Lip Pencil in Dark Chocolate
A favorite if you're looking for a lip liner in a deeper brown.
NYX Professional Makeup
Butter Gloss Non-Sticky Lip Gloss in Caramel
The price point for pigment here is wonderful. Nyx has an extensive neutral range, so there's a shade for everyone.
FENTY BEAUTY
Trace'd Out Pencil Lip Liner in Brown'd Out
Here's a long-lasting brown formula that will stay put. I recommend lining the lips and then filling them in with a sheer red gloss for the perfect chocolate cherry look.
Sephora
Soft Pinch Liquid Contour
There are so many options here that stretch across multiple skin tones. All of the contour shades are so perfectly neutral without pulling too olive or too red.
CHANEL
Les 4 Ombres Multi-Effect Quadra Eyeshadow in Candeur et Expérience
A brown eye shadow palette just doesn't get more gorgeous than this four-pan compact from Chanel.
MERIT
Solo Shadow in Midcentury
This is so easy to use! It's a universal cream-to-powder option that also has the most stunning packaging. I recommend the shade Midcentury.
Westman Atelier
Eye Want You Mascara in Le Brun Clean
Everyone needs a brown mascara as far as I'm concerned. This one from Westman Atelier is nonirritating and so luxe.
Jones Road
The Best Eyeshadow in Smokey Brown
The shadow for a sultry smoky eye.
Laura Mercier
Matte Eye Shadow in Cafe Au Lait
This is such a great shade for anyone with fair skin who doesn't want too bold of an effect. It's beautiful for sculpting and creating definition.
Tasha Reiko Brown is a Los Angeles–based makeup artist and male groomer with clients such as Alicia Keys, Michael B. Jordan, Denzel Washington, Gabrielle Union, Jamie Foxx, and many others. Her work can be seen in publications such as Vogue, Vanity Fair, Porter, Elle, Grazia, and GQ, and she is currently an ambassdor for Chanel Beauty.
Brown is a self-taught artist who dabbles in other artistic mediums, including painting and interior design. She is an avid art collector and mainstay at new-artist gallery shows. She is a globally celebrated multi award–winning talent, including Daily Front Row Makeup Artist of the Year, Hollywood Beauty Awards Groomer of the Year, and The Hollywood Reporter's Best Hollywood Glam. She resides at the intersection of beauty and beautiful things.