The Brown Edit: 14 Perfectly Neutral Makeup Staples I Use Over and Over Again as a Celebrity Makeup Artist

(Image credit: Courtesy of Tasha Reiko Brown)
I've been mastering makeup for celebrity clients and iconic red carpet moments for 25 years, but my long-perfected collection of brown-toned makeup products is still the most treasured corner of my kit. With the ultimate brown edit, I can do makeup on anyone, anywhere—it's just that versatile. I've had a huge love for brown palettes of color ever since the '90s when the hue truly dominated editorial ads and the beauty space. It was a complete rebellion against the bright, garish shades that epitomized the '80s. Instead, a chic array of browns and neutrals felt pared down, natural, and sculptural—the essential building block of a "clean girl" minimalist beauty aesthetic. Not to mention, brown tones offer a happy medium between a subtle everyday beauty look and a more dramatic evening moment that won't look overdone. Suffice to say, a good brown edit is forever chic.

Woman wearing neutral-toned makeup.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Tasha Reiko Brown)

While perennially classic, there's a period of the year—IMO—in which a brown makeup aesthetic reigns supreme. Year-round, it can be a great foundation for layering on more color, but once autumn hits, a full cinnamon face looks so beautiful and luxe. Right after summer, before the sparkling excitement of the holidays, there's a great neutralization of the bright pops of color we love during the warmer seasons. Right as the leaves turn, I take my Max Mara Teddy Coat out of hibernation, and it's time for my favorite rich, warm products to make their way to the front of my beauty wardrobe.

Gabrielle Union wearing a neutral-toned makeup look.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Tasha Reiko Brown)

Think chocolaty, velvety textures; matte, natural-looking bronzers; toasty cocoa shadows… These are the shades I turn to in tandem with the changing foliage. That said, there's always a struggle to find a perfect true brown. Most browns for deeper skin tend to lean a little too warm or red, and browns for lighter skin tones may go a little too cool and lack the warmth a true caramel can give to the skin. My search for the elusive perfect brown makeup products has monopolized my free time for years. I'll try everything and anything—from iconic prestige brands to lesser-known indie names—in an effort to build out my "best browns for everyone" kit.

Whitney Peak wearing neutral-toned makeup.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Tasha Reiko Brown)

Although stunning, beautiful, and perfect for fall, flattering brown makeup products are incredibly tricky to track down, so I've decided to share my decades of experience and reveal a roundup of my go-to formulas. Below, see the ultimate brown makeup edit to reflect the gorgeous tones and textures of fall. Keep scrolling!

Explore More:
Tasha Reiko Brown
Tasha Reiko Brown
Editor in Residence

Tasha Reiko Brown is a Los Angeles–based makeup artist and male groomer with clients such as Alicia Keys, Michael B. Jordan, Denzel Washington, Gabrielle Union, Jamie Foxx, and many others. Her work can be seen in publications such as Vogue, Vanity Fair, Porter, Elle, Grazia, and GQ, and she is currently an ambassdor for Chanel Beauty.

Brown is a self-taught artist who dabbles in other artistic mediums, including painting and interior design. She is an avid art collector and mainstay at new-artist gallery shows. She is a globally celebrated multi award–winning talent, including Daily Front Row Makeup Artist of the Year, Hollywood Beauty Awards Groomer of the Year, and The Hollywood Reporter's Best Hollywood Glam. She resides at the intersection of beauty and beautiful things.

