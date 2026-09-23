I Want to Look Sculpted Without Obvious Makeup—Gracie Abrams's Makeup Artist Gave Me the Blueprint

"The power of subtle, near-undetectable tweaks."

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Selfie of celebrity makeup artist Emily Cheng.
(Image credit: @emilycheng)

Collage of makeup artist Emily Cheng&#039;s favorite beauty products.

(Image credit: Sephora; Chanel; Ulta; Dermstore)

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In the world of celebrity makeup, you'll typically find two types of artists: the ones who lean into capital-G glamour and avant-garde storytelling and the ones who embrace subtle, "less is more" tweaks that make their clients look like the best, most natural version of themselves. Emily Cheng is a proud member of the latter camp. Have you ever glanced at a red carpet photo of Gracie Abrams, Sarah Pidgeon, Jennie Kim, or Billie Eilish and thought, "How the hell do they look like that?" The long, practical answer is that they likely have a roster of A-list dermatologists on call, as well as a plethora of high-tech tools and skincare products to appear so effortlessly snatched. The short—but no less enviable—answer is that they have Cheng in their corner.

Selfie of celebrity makeup artist Emily Cheng.

(Image credit: @emilycheng)

"I'm fascinated by the power of subtle, near-undetectable tweaks," the seasoned makeup artist tells Who What Wear. Beginning as a personal quest to master her own features ("[I] quickly realized how difficult it was to find a department-store artist who could get my eyes just right," she notes), Cheng's signature tweaks became an asset as she ventured from the Laura Mercier counter in Vancouver to the wedding industry, which taught her how to work under pressure and consider how a look will ultimately translate on camera. Eventually, she took the leap to L.A., where other highly photographed events (global press tours, award shows) started packing her schedule. "It's all about a shared vision that makes [a client] feel elevated and still completely like themselves," she says about her hallmark aesthetic. "Nothing is more satisfying than helping someone step into their look feeling ultimately confident."

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Innate talent is ultimately the secret sauce, but we had to ask if Cheng has any tips to replicate her technique. "I have two," she declares. First, "prep your skin thoroughly." Second, carefully consider your contour, which can make or break your look. "Contour should be tailored to your face, so take time finding out how you would like makeup to complement your features rather than forcing a look," she explains. Luckily, Cheng shared her entire beauty routine with us, including the specific skincare items she loves for makeup prep and the game-changing formulas, including two contour products, she always keeps in her kit. Scroll ahead to make them yours and learn exactly how Cheng wields each for a soft, lived-in glow.

Jamie Chevron
Jamie Chevron
Senior Beauty Editor

Jamie (Schneider) Chevron is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. She specializes in trend forecasting, having tested countless beauty products and treatments to inform her discerning recommendations. With over eight years in the industry, she covers everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to robust celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more.